Hot Tweets: Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes 2, Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson, and fist-fighting wild animals

Brandon Moreno put all the ill will aside as he focuses on beating Deiveson Figueiredo and reclaiming the undisputed flyweight title. At UFC 277 this past Saturday, Moreno scored a third-round KO victory over Kai Kara-France to claim the interim flyweight title. After the win, Figueiredo was brought into the cage so the two flyweight champions could face off once again — and while many expected fireworks, instead something much more wholesome occurred. Moreno used their face-to-face as a chance to clear the air, apologizing for anything he said that upset Figueiredo, which in turn led Figueiredo to do the same. It was entirely unexpected for everyone watching, and according to Moreno, it was all a spur of the moment decision by him.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO