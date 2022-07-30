Hot Tweets: Julianna Peña vs. Amanda Nunes 2, Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson, and fist-fighting wild animals

www.mmafighting.com
Amanda Nunes responds to Valentina Shevchenko after UFC 277: ‘She lost her last fight’
Amanda Nunes is throwing shade at Valentina Shevchenko. On Saturday at UFC 277, Nunes reclaimed her bantamweight title, dominating her rematch with Julianna Peña en route to a unanimous decision. Unlike their first encounter, Nunes outclassed Peña in the striking, dropping “The Venezuelan Vixen” multiple times and refusing to get drawn into a wild brawl like the first time around.
Julianna Peña calls for trilogy against Amanda Nunes in first statement after UFC 277 loss
Julianna Pena is already looking towards the future after losing her bantamweight title to Amanda Nunes in the UFC 277 main event. After pulling off a massive upset to beat Nunes in their first encounter, Peña suffered a lopsided unanimous decision defeat to Nunes in the rematch, which saw her suffer several nasty cuts along her forehead that had blood covering her face for the second half of the fight.
Paddy Pimblett explains reckless fighting style: ‘I enjoy getting punched’
Paddy Pimblett scored another one at UFC London and once again he found himself wanting more from his own performance. After submitting Jordan Leavitt in his most recent bout, Pimblett said in his post-fight interview that he wasn’t completely pleased with the win, a somewhat surprising stance given that he improved to 3-0 inside the octagon with three finishes.
Heck of a Morning: Should UFC book Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Peña 3 next? Niko Price joins the show
Amanda Nunes reclaimed her bantamweight title and champ-champ status with a one-sided unanimous decision win over Julianna Peña in the main event of UFC 277 this past Saturday. Despite Nunes’ dominance, should the UFC go ahead and book the trilogy fight when both women are ready to return?
James Krause announces his MMA retirement: ‘I’m at peace with it’
James Krause’s fighting days are over. The 36-year-old UFC veteran, who this past Saturday coached Brandon Moreno to an interim title win over Kai Kara-France at UFC 277, announced his MMA retirement on Monday’s episode of The MMA Hour. The owner of Kansas City’s Glory MMA and Fitness, Krause last competed in October 2020 with a dominant victory over Claudio Silva.
Morning Report: Michael Bisping wants to see Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3 for ‘Female BMF title’ at 130 pounds
Michael Bisping hopes the UFC books Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3, but he wants some special hardware to be up for grabs. This past Saturday, Amanda Nunes reclaimed the women’s bantamweight title with a dominant decision win over Julianna Peña at UFC 277. The win re-established Nunes as the greatest female fighter of all time and returned her to double champ status.. Afterwards, the question quickly turned to what’s next for Nunes, and one name seems to have taken the lead: Valentina Shevchenko.
DWCS Season 6: Week 2 Results
MMA Fighting has Dana White’s Contender Series results for the second week of the sixth season Tuesday night at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Ten up and coming fighters will compete in front of UFC president Dana White, along with matchmakers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard, with the hopes of walking away with a UFC contract at the end of the night.
Video: UFC vet Daichi Abe lands vicious soccer kick to already brutally knocked out opponent at RIZIN 37
Daichi Abe has put his name on the list for one of the most brutal knockouts of 2022. Abe took on Marcos Yoshio de Souza at RIZIN 37, which took place Sunday at Saitama Super Arena in Japan. In the second round of the 176 pound matchup, the 30-year-old Abe landed a perfectly timed right hand that knocked de Souza completely out.
Jake Paul’s business partner Nakisa Bidarian responds to Dana White: Cancellation had ‘zero to do with ticket sales’
Jake Paul’s business partner and co-promoter at Most Valuable Promotions Nakisa Bidarian has responded to UFC President Dana White’s reaction to Paul’s scheduled bout with Hasim Rahman Jr. being cancelled. The entire card that was scheduled for this Saturday at Madison Square Garden was scratched after Rahman...
All in-studio guest edition of The MMA Hour with Anthony Pettis, Stevie Ray, Josh Silveira and Peter Murray
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We kick off the show with a preview of this special in-studio edition of The MMA Hour and this weekend’s action with PFL 2022 playoffs, UFC Vegas 59 and more.
Dana White: Amanda Nunes ‘still looked a little gun-shy’ in dominant UFC 277 win, ‘never really went in for the kill’
Amanda Nunes was at her championship best on Saturday night. But Dana White thinks she could have been even better. The UFC president spoke to the media following Saturday’s UFC 277 event at American Airlines Center in Dallas, and while he showered Nunes with praise for an impressive unanimous decision win over rival Julianna Peña, he also pointed out that he felt Nunes may have held back just a little with a December 2021 loss to Peña possibly still on her mind.
Aspen Ladd out of UFC San Diego bout with Sara McMann
Aspen Ladd will not be fighting at UFC San Diego. Ladd has been forced out of her scheduled matchup against Sara McMann later this month after contracting COVID-19, sources confirmed to MMA Fighting on Monday. The promotion is looking into possible replacements for Ladd, or potentially at rescheduling the bout for a later date, but nothing has been secured at this time.
Fighter vs. Writer: Anthony Pettis on rematching Stevie Ray just weeks after shocking sub loss; Sam Alvey on one last UFC shot
PFL lightweight contender Anthony Pettis and UFC veteran Sam Alvey join the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer. As he prepares for his first shot at the PFL playoffs, Pettis addresses his shocking submission loss to Stevie Ray in his final regular season matchup and how his own errors approaching that fight ultimately led to his demise. Pettis will also discuss what it’s like to get ready for the exact same opponent as he prepares to face Ray again on Friday, just weeks after their first meeting in the PFL.
Roberto Soldic parts ways with KSW, signs with ONE Championship
Roberto Soldic has a new home. The two-division KSW champion is taking his talents from the Polish promotion to Singapore's ONE Championship. Soldić broke the news of his free agency decision Monday on The MMA Hour. This is a major coup for ONE, with Soldić (20-3) currently holding champion...
DWCS Season 6, Week 2 results: Chris Duncan’s insane knockout comeback caps 5-contract night
The fighters of DWCS Season 6, Week 2 took UFC President Dana White’s note. After a trying season-opener that had the UFC boss walking off in a huff, White walked backstage with five contracts for a Tuesday event he called “one of the all-time best.”. In the main...
Morning Report: Henry Cejudo picks Valentina Shevchenko in an Amanda Nunes trilogy fight: ‘She’s gotten a lot better’
Having reclaimed her status as double champion, Amanda Nunes may be headed toward facing yet another familiar face. UFC 277 this past weekend saw “The Lioness” playing with her prey just as she predicted, thrashing now-former bantamweight titleist Julianna Pena from pillar to post over the course of their main event rematch. Nearly finishing Pena on three separate occasions in round two, Nunes went on to dominate the later half of the fight with her grappling and violent ground and pound, slicing the forehead of “The Venezuelan Vixen.”
Video: Blake Perry has nose completely rearranged at Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 4, later fixed
Blake Perry might look a little different the next time he makes the walk to the cage. On Saturday at Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 4 in Stockton, Calif., Perry suffered a nasty nose injury that eventually forced a stoppage in the second round of his welterweight bout with Marcel McCain.
On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 277
Amanda Nunes reclaimed her bantamweight title — and her double-champ status — with a dominant unanimous decision win over Julianna Peña in the main event of UFC 277. Where does “The Lioness” go from Saturday night in Dallas?. On an all-new edition of On To...
Brandon Moreno on Deiveson Figueiredo face-to-face at UFC 277: ‘I decided to put all the angry, all the hate out of me’
Brandon Moreno put all the ill will aside as he focuses on beating Deiveson Figueiredo and reclaiming the undisputed flyweight title. At UFC 277 this past Saturday, Moreno scored a third-round KO victory over Kai Kara-France to claim the interim flyweight title. After the win, Figueiredo was brought into the cage so the two flyweight champions could face off once again — and while many expected fireworks, instead something much more wholesome occurred. Moreno used their face-to-face as a chance to clear the air, apologizing for anything he said that upset Figueiredo, which in turn led Figueiredo to do the same. It was entirely unexpected for everyone watching, and according to Moreno, it was all a spur of the moment decision by him.
Morning Report: Chael Sonnen: Hasim Rahman Jr. tried pulling ‘scumbag move’ with Jake Paul match
Hasim Rahman Jr. won’t be getting his chance to hand Jake Paul his first loss in boxing after all. Largely considered the first “real” boxer that Paul was set to face, Rahman’s shot at fame and fortune fell through this past weekend when it was announced the bout was canceled due to weight issues on Rahman’s side. The bout was scheduled to take place at 200 pounds with every pound Rahman went over meaning he’d be forced to forfeit 25 percent of his purse, according to him.
