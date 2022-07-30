Video: Dana White shows off tense UFC 277 ‘Pena vs. Nunes 2’ staredowns

www.mmamania.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What’s Next for Dallas Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
How Does Founder Syndrome Affect Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
411mania.com
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
MMA Fighting
Amanda Nunes responds to Valentina Shevchenko after UFC 277: ‘She lost her last fight’
Amanda Nunes is throwing shade at Valentina Shevchenko. On Saturday at UFC 277, Nunes reclaimed her bantamweight title, dominating her rematch with Julianna Peña en route to a unanimous decision. Unlike their first encounter, Nunes outclassed Peña in the striking, dropping “The Venezuelan Vixen” multiple times and refusing to get drawn into a wild brawl like the first time around.
Julianna Peña updates health day after UFC 277 loss to Amanda Nunes: 'No chunks missing'
Julianna Pena’s nasty cut sustained in her loss to Amanda Nunes on Saturday night didn’t require more than ordinary post-fight care. Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) lost her women’s bantamweight title at UFC 277. In a gusty performance, the 32-year-old fought hard but was ultimately dominated by Nunes in their highly anticipated rematch that headlined the pay-per-view in Dallas. In the process, Peña was cut badly on her forehead and bled non-stop throughout the fight.
The Iranian Hulk Brutally Smashed By The Kazakh Titan In One Vicious Round
The Iranian Hulk was dropped and stopped in his boxing debut by the Kazakh Titan in a farcical bout. The Iranian Hulk - real name Sajad Gharibi - finally made his combat sports debut on Sunday as he took on heavyweight rival the Kazakh Titan. But the social media sensational...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Conor McGregor marvels at Amanda Nunes-Julianna Peña rivalry resembling his own with Nate Diaz
Conor McGregor is blown away by the similarities between the Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena rivalry and his own with Nate Diaz. McGregor, a former UFC two-division champion like Nunes, couldn’t help but marvel at the result of Saturday night’s UFC 277 main event after Nunes defeated Peña in a dominant unanimous decision to not only avenge her loss last December, but also to re-claim her status as a two-division champ.
The Iranian Hulk makes his boxing debut (Video)
The ‘Iranian Hulk’ made his boxing debut yesterday, Sunday July 31st in Dubai. Sajad Gharibi, 30, known as the ‘Iranian Hulk’ got in the boxing ring with rival social media personality Djumanov Almat Bakhytovich, known online as ‘The Kazakh Titan’. Taking to Instagram, Gharibi...
411mania.com
Ric Flair Victorious In Bloody Last Match, Cuts Promo After Bout
Ric Flair was put through the ringer, but he won his final bout at tonight’s PPV. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Sunday’s show, as Flair put Jarrett in a figure four leglock for the finish in a match where Flair was busted open.
Dana White thinks Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis was stopped too early: “I would’ve liked to see that fight go on”
UFC President Dana White is in agreement with those who feel the Sergei Pavlovich vs. Derrick Lewis fight ended prematurely. The two heavyweights collided on the main card of UFC 277. The action took place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The fight ended in the first round when referee Dan Miragliotta had seen enough after Pavlovich threw heavy leather and Lewis was covering up.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jake Paul Tried To Pay Hasim Rahman Jr To Take A 'Dive' But They Rejected It, Claims Dillon Danis
Jake Paul tried to pay Hasim Rahman Jr to take a dive but they rejected it, sensationally claims Dillon Danis. Danis has come up with his own wild theory about the sudden cancellation of Paul vs. Rahman Jr. The proposed Madison Square Garden clash has been scrapped after apparent weight...
Mick Maynard's Shoes: What's next for champ Amanda Nunes after UFC 277 win?
Amanda Nunes is once again top dog in the women’s bantamweight division after crushing Julianna Peña in the UFC 277 main event. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) thoroughly dominated Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) over the course of five rounds to win a unanimous decision and regain the women’s bantamweight title at American Airlines Center in Dallas, and as a result “The Lioness” is once again a dual division titleholder.
FOX Sports
Logan Paul stuns at WWE SummerSlam
YouTube and social media star Logan Paul is no longer just a YouTube and social media star. Paul defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday in the first singles match of his career — and boy, did he put on a show. Paul, whose younger brother is fresh-faced...
PWMania
Latest News on Brock Lesnar’s Status with WWE
As PWMania.com previously reported, after learning that Vince McMahon would be leaving the WWE, Brock Lesnar reportedly left the building before the July 22nd episode of SmackDown, although he ultimately made an appearance on the show. Following Lesnar’s defeat to Roman Reigns at the WWE SummerSlam 2022, fans have been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MMAmania.com
Fraud! Sneaky Jake Paul leaks Hasim Rahman Jr. weigh-in video — ‘Fake fighter’
Undefeated cruiserweight Jake Paul was scheduled to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. this Sat. night (Aug. 6) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, part of a Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) boxing card that also featured Amanda Serrano vs. Brenda Carabajal at featherweight. The entire event has since been canceled. Paul...
MMAmania.com
Anthony Smith broke his ankle against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 277, headed for surgery
UFC light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith was carried from the Octagon after his technical knockout loss to Magomed Ankalaev on the UFC 277 pay-per-view (PPV) main card last Sat. night (July 30, 2022) at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, after breaking his ankle at some point during their 1.5 rounds of action.
ComicBook
Brock Lesnar's WWE SummerSlam Tractor Spot Was Reportedly Very Complicated
Brock Lesnar provided Saturday's SummerSlam pay-per-view with one of the craziest moments in recent WWE history. "The Beast" arrived for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match with Roman Reigns driving a massive red tractor, which he jumped off of to begin the Last Man Standing Match. Late in the bout, Lesnar scooped up a barely conscious Reigns with the tractor and dropped him in the ring, then later proceeded to ram it into the ring itself (pushing it several feet) before hoisting it up from the top-left corner, resulting in Reigns spilling out the other side.
Ric Flair’s Last Match live results
This is it … probably. Ric Flair’s Last Match is supposedly exactly what it says it is on the cover, the final pro wrestling match for Ric Flair, one of the greatest to ever grace the ring. Now 73, Flair is supposedly calling it quits on the 50th anniversary of his pro wrestling debut in 1972. Along with the main event, which will see Flair team with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, there’s an entire card that’s been put together for the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville featuring talent from across the country and around the world — some recognizable AEW, Impact and NJPW wrestlers included. If you can’t watch the show as it’s taking place, we’ve got you covered. Bookmark this page and check back throughout the evening for the latest. Ric Flair’s Last Match quick results: Scroll down for more detailed Ric Flair’s Last Match live results. 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor gushes over GOATs, goers, and quads in lengthy UFC 277 rant
Conor McGregor really enjoyed UFC 277, and all the warriors that competed on the card that night. “The Notorious” took to Twitter Sunday afternoon to share his thoughts on the pay-per-view event in a series of excited Voice recordings. If he sounded a little, um, loose ... it’s because he was. McGregor admitted he’d enjoyed a “few hits of a blunt, big blunts,” which explains why he almost starts rapping at points and turns his Irish brogue up to eleven.
TMZ.com
MMA's Blake Perry Suffers Disfigured Face In Fight, Severely Mangles Nose
WARNING -- if ya haven't finished your morning Cheerios yet, you might want to do so before clicking here!!!. MMA fighter Blake Perry horrifyingly broke his nose during a match on Sunday -- after taking a brutal knee to the face. The gruesome injury happened in the first round of...
MMAmania.com
Newly retired James Krause: ‘I make more money gambling on MMA than I do anything else’
James Krause is calling it a career as a fighter in mixed martial arts (MMA), but he’s still keeping a very close eye on the sport he loves. The 36-year-old Glory MMA & Fitness leading man had been splitting fighter and coaching duties throughout the latter stretch of his 36-fight run. Last earning a unanimous decision win over Claudio Silva in Oct. 2020, Krause most recently helped crown a new champion when cornering Brandon Moreno at UFC 277 (watch highlights) this past weekend (July 31, 2022).
Watch: Daichi Abe Lands Vicious Soccer Kick To Unconscious Opponent at RIZIN 37
There is a new candidate for knockout of the year courtesy of Daichi Abe. The RIZIN 37 event brought some fireworks in the form of a ferocious knockout off the hands and foot of former UFC fighter Daichi Abe. Abe let his hands do the talking in his RIZIN 37 bout against Marcos Yoshio de Souza. The bout took place this past Sunday at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. The six-year veteran of the sport, Abe, showcased just how dangerous he is in the ring when he laid his opponent out flat in the second round of their fight.
Comments / 0