Death toll from Kentucky flooding rises to 25, governor says

newschannel9.com
Related
WTVC
Unborn children can be claimed as dependents, Georgia officials say
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — An unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat can now be claimed as a dependent on taxes in the state of Georgia. The Georgia Department of Revenue released guidance on Monday outlining the tax change as a result of the Supreme Court's decision to strike down Roe v. Wade. The department also stated the 11th Circuit's ruling on House Bill 481, the "heartbeat" law, brought the amendment into effect on July 20.
WTVC
'We definitely need to do better than that' only 23% of Tennesseans getting COVID booster
Covid-19 booster shots are the talk of the town as Hamilton County averages 135 cases of infection per day. President Biden's administration is pushing for booster shots for those who are eligible to put a stop to this surge. Jake Standefer, Pharmacist at Access Pharmacy. says booster vaccines are the...
WTVC
Georgia's Rental Assistance Program providing help to 35K tenants statewide
GEORGIA — The Georgia Rental Assistance Program has supported more than 35,000 tenants by providing rental, utility, and housing stability assistance in just one year. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many Georgians received aid that prevented evictions, housing instability, and loss of utilities. Georgia’s Rental Assistance Program (GRA) hit record...
WTVC
Tennessee judge suspended following intimate relationship with married woman in his court
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Middle Tennessee judge is accused of soliciting explicit photos and ultimately having sex with a married woman while he was presiding over a case presented by the woman and her husband. The Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct issued an order of suspension for Judge...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTVC
Tennessee police officer escorts elderly woman to hair appointment in now-viral video
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Middle Tennessee police officer's simple act of kindness is taking the internet by storm. It was a routine day on patrol for Murfreesboro Police Officer Lance Hofmeister. “I was just driving down Old Fort Parkway and noticed a senior citizen walking down the highway...
Comments / 0