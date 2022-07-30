The Seattle Mariners could be a dark horse candidate to trade with Arizona ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline

www.azsnakepit.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Red Sox: Christian Vazquez heartbreaking reaction to Astros trade (Video)
The Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez to the Astros during batting practice and he looked utterly heartbroken over the news. The MLB trade deadline can bring the ultimate excitement for teams acquiring new stars and players looking for fresh starts. At the same time, it can be rough on players sent this way and that on a whim.
1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make Yankees World Series favorites
The New York Yankees got off to a legendary start to their 2022 campaign, entering July with a 56-21 record. While injuries to Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino, and Michael King have slowed the Yankees’ winning pace in July, they still entered play Sunday with an MLB-best 69-33 record. Aaron Judge is on pace to break […] The post 1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make Yankees World Series favorites appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
Look: Noah Syndergaard's Reaction To Phillies Trade Is Going Viral
Noah Syndergaard is on the move. The veteran righty was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies just ahead of the deadline this Tuesday night, ending his tenure with the Los Angeles Angels. Syndergaard will be a key member of the Phillies' rotation moving forward. And it looks like he may have...
MLB World Reacts To Sunday's Yankees Trade Rumor
The New York Yankees made one of the first big moves of the trade deadline, acquiring All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals. Brian Cashman's team isn't done making moves, though. According to a report from Jon Heyman, the Yankees are discussing a significant trade with the Milwaukee...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Jake Lamb traded from Dodgers to Mariners at deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have traded Jake Lamb to the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Tuesday. It was a flurry of deadline deals across MLB. One of them is a roster-clearing move by the Dodgers, sending Lamb up north in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Lamb should be a useful platoon bat for the Mariners, who are looking to end their playoff drought.
numberfire.com
Matt Carpenter moving to Yankees' bench Monday
New York Yankees outfielder Matt Carpenter is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. The Yankees are holding the lefty-hitting Carpenter out against Seattle's southpaw. Aaron Judge will cover right field while Aaron Hicks starts in center and bats seventh.
Mariners GM Jerry DiPoto admits harsh reality in pursuit of Juan Soto trade
The Seattle Mariners are on the verge of ending a historically long playoff drought as the franchise looks to be headed in the right direction. Potentially adding Juan Soto to that equation couldn’t possibly hurt. But despite being included among the list of teams pursuing the Washington Nationals superstar, it looks like the Mariners may […] The post Mariners GM Jerry DiPoto admits harsh reality in pursuit of Juan Soto trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB World Reacts To Josh Hader Blockbuster Trade News
The San Diego Padres are going all-in on winning a World Series this season. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, they're set to trade for Milwaukee Brewers star relief pitcher Josh Hader. In return, the Brewers are getting left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, lefty pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz, and right-hander Dinelson Lamet.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Royals send 3B Rivera to Diamondbacks for RHP Weaver
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals traded third baseman Emmanuel Rivera to the Arizona Diamondbacks for right-hander Luke Weaver in the second minor move made by Kansas City on Monday to add organizational pitching depth. Earlier in the day, the Royals sent cash to the Seattle Mariners for...
Yardbarker
Red Sox lose Phillips Valdez on waivers to Mariners
The Red Sox lost reliever Phillips Valdez on waivers to the Mariners over the weekend. Seattle claimed Valdez on Friday and promptly optioned him to its Triple-A affiliate in Tacoma, Wash. Boston had designated Valdez for assignment three days prior in order to create space for Josh Winckowski, who did...
Juan Soto Trade Deadline Predictions
The best young hitter since Ted Williams is on the block. Which team will he be playing for after Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET?
numberfire.com
Mariners' Jack Larsen sitting Monday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jack Larsen is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Domingo German and the New York Yankees. Larsen made his MLB debut on Sunday and struck out in his only plate appearance before being replaced as part of a double switch in the fifth inning. Adam Frazier will replace Larsen in right field Monday while Jarred Kelenic starts in center field and hits eighth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB Trade Deadline: Mariners Add Luis Castillo, Attempting To End Playoff Drought
Jim Bowden and Will Middlebrooks join Amanda Guerra to discuss the Mariners adding Luis Castillo to attempt to end their playoff drought.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Trade Rumors: David Peralta Was On Radar Before Sent To Rays
The Arizona Diamondbacks got an early start on trade deadline activity by sending David Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday in exchange for catching prospect Christian Cerda. Peralta, who is in the final year of his current contract, helps bolster the Rays’ outfield depth as they look up...
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners: Trader Jerry can’t be done dealing
With only hours to go before MLB’s 3 pm PDT trade deadline, the Seattle Mariners need to add more help to compete with the league’s best teams. Seattle Mariners fans, in case you missed it, the M’s made another deal on Monday. They sold Anthony Misiewicz to Kansas City. Not exactly an impact move; this team needs help to break their 21-year playoff drought.
Golf.com
Two U.S. soccer stars tackled a U.S. Open course and showed a different side of golf
I ushered my two new golfing friends to the edge of the overlook. One stood open-mouthed. The other laughed out loud. “Bro,” he said. “I didn’t even know golf courses could look like this.”. The wild dunescape of Chambers Bay Golf Course opened up before us. The...
Comments / 0