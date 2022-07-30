ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

KB Home debuts models in Glendale

Glendale Independent
Glendale Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRhXe_0gypC1AQ00

KB Home  this week announced the grand opening of its model homes at The Traditions at Marbella Ranch in Glendale.

The new neighborhood is on West Vista Avenue just north of West Glendale Avenue.

The Traditions at Marbella Ranch's floor plans feature up to five bedrooms and three baths, and range in size from approximately 1,500 to 2,500 square feet. Future community amenities will include picnic areas, shade structures and a children’s playground, according to a release.

Pricing begins from the $390,000s.

“The Traditions at Marbella Ranch is situated in a prime Northwest Phoenix location convenient to Interstate 10, U.S. Highway 60 and Loop 101, providing easy access to downtown Phoenix, the area’s major employment centers, outdoor recreation and several entertainment venues,” said Kevin McAndrews, president of KB Home’s Phoenix division.

The Traditions at Marbella Ranch sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbigmedia.com

Empire Group buys 40 acres of North Phoenix land for $14.37M

The Empire Group of Companies closed this week on a 40-acre parcel located in North Phoenix near the site of the $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)facility that is projected to open in 2024. Empire Group purchased the North Phoenix land for $14.37 million with plans to build a community of 354 single-family build-for-rent homes, which it’s named Village at Bronco Trail. The new community is situated at 29th Avenue and Sonoran Desert Drive, just east of the I-17. Empire Group is scheduled to break ground and start construction by late 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Hatcher Industrial Park breaks ground along Loop 303

Ryan Companies, US Inc., a national commercial real estate solutions provider, and Westcore announce the groundbreaking of Hatcher Industrial Park. Comprised of two buildings totaling more than 906,000 square feet, the industrial park will provide Class-A industrial opportunities for users seeking space for their manufacturing, logistics and supply chain needs in the West Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 Years

A local pizza and Italian restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. Another day, another restaurant closure in metro Phoenix. Many restaurants are doing whatever they can to make it through the summer and the return of students, snowbirds, and cooler temperatures. However, one local establishment, a fixture in Chandler and Phoenix, wasn’t able to make it, and has now, without much warning or fanfare, closed its doors.
PHOENIX, AZ
azmarijuana.com

New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on August 2

One of the leading cannabis companies in the United States, Trulieve, announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Arizona. Located at 1007 N. 7th St in Phoenix, the doors open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., seven days a week. This is the first marijuana dispensary in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood in downtown Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Business
Glendale, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
azbigmedia.com

Biltmore Fashion Park adds 5 new retailers and restaurants

Biltmore Fashion Park, a much-loved destination in the Macerich portfolio of high-quality retail and mixed-use properties across the country, today announced a slate of five new retailers and restaurants joining the iconic outdoor center, including Anthropologie. Anthropologie, which will open later this year, is a unique, full-lifestyle shopping destination with...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Ditch the Grass: City of Scottsdale offers homeowner incentives for desert-friendly yards

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ditch the grass. The City of Scottsdale is pushing residents to do it as Arizona faces historic drought conditions. City officials are pushing homeowners to get rid of the grass to lower their water footprint and turn their outdoor spaces into something more desert-friendly. Of course, you don’t have to get rid of all your grass, especially if you have it for your kids or pets. Instead, the city says just get rid of as much as possible. Scottsdale’s rebate program gives residents $2 in credit on their water bill for every square foot of grass removed. It caps at $5,000.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July

Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kb Home#Picnic Areas#Downtown Phoenix#In Glendale#Business Industry#Linus Business#Marbella Ranch
azbigmedia.com

Scottsdale 20/30 Club is now The Saguaros

The Valley has a new philanthropic organization with some familiar faces. The organization formerly known as the Scottsdale 20/30 Club has established itself as an independent nonprofit called The Saguaros, effective July 1, 2022. The new nonprofit has the same mission of supporting Arizona children’s charities and is composed of philanthropic leaders between the ages of 20 and 39. Earlier this year, the Scottsdale 20/30 Club announced over $1 million in grant funding to 48 Arizona children’s charities. In conjunction with the announcement of the new organization, The Saguaros have also announced a $500,000 grant to Phoenix Children’s Hospital Foundation, payable over two years.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arcadianews.com

Out of the area, but worth the drive: August 2022

FRIDAY 8/5 – MONDAY 8/8. 12 p.m. at Playa Ponderosa, 4535 Forest Service Road, Flagstaff. Dubbed as America’s Longest Running Forest Festival, Pitch-A-Tent is three days of music, art, dance, yoga, nature, comedy, lasers and friends. Attendees will experience various musical artists, workshops and live performances while escaping the Phoenix heat. This is a 21+ event. One-day and multiple-day tickets are available, starting from $45 to $150.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.

A local Phoenix restaurant has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Many restaurants around greater Phoenix see a downturn in visitors during the summer months. From snowbirds not yet arriving for the fall and winter months to patrons not coming out due to the extreme heat, summer can prove challenging for a number of restaurant owners throughout the Valley. And now, this summer has claimed another restaurant, although this time the restaurant is one that has called metro Phoenix home for over a decade.
PHOENIX, AZ
InMaricopa

Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?

Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
MARICOPA, AZ
AZFamily

Human remains found at North Mountain in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police made a shocking discovery at North Mountain in Phoenix on Monday morning. Just after 8:30 a.m., near 7th Street and Peoria Avenue, officers found human remains. Arizona’s Family drone was over North Mountain and saw a group of officers roping off a portion of the mountain. It’s unknown if the remains were a man or woman. Officers did not specify if it would be a homicide investigation.
PHOENIX, AZ
kyma.com

Phoenix storm collapses metal roof at gas station onto a car

PHOENIX (AP) — Zane Ferrin had a plan. As a storm was hitting the Phoenix area Saturday, the Peoria resident pulled into a gas station to get some fuel and a quick respite from the torrential rain. ““It was coming down really hard. I was almost out of gas,”...
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Phoenix Named All-America City 2022

The National Civic League and the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading named the City of Phoenix as winner of the 2022 All-America City Award (AAC). This year’s theme was, “Housing as a Platform to Promote Early School Success and Equitable Learning Recovery.”. The City’s commitment to improving digital equity...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Parts of the West Valley hit by dust storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west made its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning was in effect for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City but expired at 4:15 p.m. Some West Valley residents saw the...
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Donald Detzler Killed in Fatal Collision on McDowell Road [Scottsdale, AZ]

94-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision on Scottsdale Road. The incident occurred around 10:30 a.m., near the intersection of Scottsdale and McDowell Road. According to reports, Detzler attempted to turn left near Paul’s Ace Hardware when another vehicle struck him. Following the initial impact, the driver also struck a USPS vehicle, although the USPS driver remained uninjured.
Glendale Independent

Glendale Independent

Glendale, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source for Glendale, Arizona, covering the people in happenings of one of Phoenix's biggest suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/glendale-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy