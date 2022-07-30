Death toll from Kentucky flooding rises to 25, governor says

kfoxtv.com
Only two genders is a 'faulty concept,' state department of education says
HARRISBURG, PA. (TND) — Guidelines posted on the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s website about “creating gender-inclusive schools and classrooms” call the idea that there are only two genders a "faulty concept," and indicate gender-neutral pronouns like "ne, ve, ze/zie and xe" are identifiers sometimes used by students.
Doña Ana County Sheriff says budget request to hire more deputies denied
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office is experiencing a deputy shortage and the sheriff asked the county for more deputy positions to be added to the annual budget process for 2023. KFOX14 spoke with Dona Ana County Sheriff Kim Stewart said she requested...
Rapper Ice T gets approval for cannabis dispensary
Ice-T is making another career move. The rapper-turned-actor is now expanding into the cannabis business. New Jersey has given Ice-T and his business partner the green light to open a cannabis dispensary in Jersey City. The hip-hop legend teamed up with the owner of the company, The Medicine Woman for...
