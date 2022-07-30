Guillermo Del Toro’s 'Pinocchio': Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

collider.com
Related
Collider
‘Bullet Train’ Review: Brad Pitt’s Assassin Movie Is Big, Absurd, and a Lot of Fun
In Bullet Train, the latest absurd action spectacle from Atomic Blonde and Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch, Brian Tyree Henry plays an assassin with the codename Lemon, who is partnered with his “twin brother” Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). Almost as a point of pride, Lemon states that everything he learned came from watching Thomas the Tank Engine, going so far as to compare everyone he meets to various characters from the show, and even keeping a sticker book of characters to illustrate his point. In the middle of the insanity that is Bullet Train, Lemon mentions that Thomas says “simple is always better,” almost as if writer Zak Olkewicz (adapting the novel “Maria Beetle” from Kôtarô Isaka) is poking fun at how convoluted and wild this film is going to get. While Thomas might be right most of the time, it’s the ridiculousness and twisty nature of Bullet Train that makes this film such a wild ride.
Collider
'Scoob: Holiday Haunt' Shelved at Warner Bros
The never-ending story of the changing tides at Warner Bros continues. Coming off the breaking news that WB won’t be releasing Batgirl in theaters or HBO Max, it has been learned that Scoob: Holiday Haunt has been shelved as well. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel to the...
Collider
From 'Pinocchio' to 'Peter Pan': Every Upcoming Live Action Disney Remake
No one is more obsessed with cashing in on their own brand of nostalgia than Disney. Currently, they are going through a period of remaking some of their most beloved animated films into live-action movies. While not every adaptation has been a carbon-copy remake and even focused on beloved Disney villains like Maleficent and Cruella Deville, most have been cut and dry remakes. From Beauty of the Beast to The Lion King, Disney has spared no expense in trying to recapture the magic of their animated classics.
Collider
'The Sandman' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Netflix Adaptation
The Sandman is an upcoming Netflix fantasy series, based on the comic book series of the same name by author Neil Gaiman. After going through development hell for years as a potential film, it was decided to switch focus to a longer-form TV series instead, with Netflix ordering the series in June 2019.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'The Flash': Michael Keaton Says He Returned as Batman to See How Fans Would React
Michael Keaton didn’t join the upcoming The Flash movie for fame or fortune, his reason was a lot more nuanced than that; he wanted to see how people would react to him coming back as Batman after 30 years. Speaking with Variety about the upcoming DC movie, Keaton discussed how superhero movies became a cultural phenomenon, making him curious about what it would mean to become Bruce Wayne again.
Collider
'Godzilla vs. Kong' Sequel's Working Title Teases an Origin Story for the Massive Monsters
The highly-anticipated sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is using “Origins” as a working title, teasing that the upcoming movie will explore the inception of the Titans and the ancient civilization that inhabited Hollow Earth. The Australian news report 7News Brisbane revealed the news just a few days after the sequel began filming. The news was also confirmed through a set photo released by the Twitter account KDM_Monsters.
Collider
From 'Drop Dead Gorgeous' to 'Man Bites Dog': The Best Mockumentaries of the '90s
Documentaries about real-life events or people have captured human fascination since the invention of cinema, with recent titles such as The Tinder Swindler, The Most Hated Man in the World, and Fyre documenting how con artists can pull off their schemes and how people manage to get away with heinous crimes and capturing worldwide attention and shock. The way that documentaries can break down and deep-dive into complicated topics is a style unique to the genre, giving way to the subsequent rise of fictional 'mockumentary' films that poke fun at documentary filmmaking and create a new kind of narrative story-telling.
Collider
From ‘Ice Age’ to ‘Anastasia’: 8 Chilly Movies to Help You Cool Off Mentally
Summer is in full swing, and it is hot outside. Of course, there are many ways to beat the heat – whether that’s swimming, loading up on ice cream, or holing up in air-conditioned spaces. But, sometimes, you need a mental respite from the heat as well as physically, and there's no better way than to watch some winter-themed movies that remind us what those faraway cold-weather months used to feel like. These chilly films will cool you off in more ways than one: they not only take place in cold climates but include relaxing, feel-good storylines as well. So take a break from the sweltering sun and look to the following films for an effective foray into some mental refreshment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'Devotion' Poster Teases the Bond Between Wingmen in America's "Forgotten War"
Movie fans are slowly gearing up for a jam packed fall film season. One of the more intriguing films coming out this November is the Korean War film Devotion starring Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell. Sony Pictures just released a new high-flying trailer for the film and, along with it, they also dropped a new poster teasing the tense action of the adventure.
Collider
'Elvis' Dances Its Way to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and Digital Next Month
Fans of the "King of Rock and Roll" will soon be able to watch the story of his life and career at home. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced the digital and physical media release dates for director Baz Luhrmann's Elvis. Elvis will be available for Premium Digital Ownership and for Video OnDemand rental on August 9, and will later be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on September 13.
Collider
'Resurrection' Ending Explained: What Really Happened in the Hotel Room?
Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for the ending of Resurrection.Whispers began to surround Resurrection, a psychological horror-thriller from Andrew Semans, not long after its Sundance debut. Words like “shocking,” “visceral,” and “wild” were thrown around, along with some more colorful language. Rebecca Hall’s performance as the main character garnered comparisons to Isabelle Adjani in Possession, which promised something both very good and brain-bombingly intense. Reporters were careful not to spoil the twist, and they were especially careful not to spoil the ending. It was all very enticing, especially because, at first glance, the movie appeared to be a sleek, straightforward potboiler about a woman unraveling as she reckons with her trauma. Could the twist live up to the hype? What about the ending? Now that Resurrection has been released to a wider audience, those two questions can be answered with, respectively, a resounding “yes” and a slightly less resounding “mostly.”
Warner Bros. kills off 'Batgirl' movie, $90 million in
Sorry, DC universe fans: the movie, which starred 'In The Heights' actress Leslie Grace in the title role, will not be released theatrically or on HBO Max.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
Dolph Lundgren Responds to Sylvester Stallone's Criticisms of 'Rocky' Spin-off 'Drago'
Over the weekend it had seemed as though the on-screen feud between Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren's characters in the Rocky universe was extending to real life. Stallone had taken to social media to criticize the development of Drago, a spin-off to be centered on Lundgren's character Ivan Drago, and his son – Victor. While most of the criticism was directed at Rocky producer Irwin Winkle, the actor also expressed displeasure at Lundgren accepting a role in the spin-off behind his back. Lundgren has now come out to "set the record straight" clarifying that he was unaware of Stallone's non-involvement with the spin-off.
Collider
'The Exorcist' Reboot From Blumhouse Adds Ann Dowd
Casting for Blumhouse's The Exorcist reboot trilogy is well underway as Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale, Hereditary) boards the horror franchise according to The Hollywood Reporter. She's set to appear in the first film, joining star Leslie Odom Jr. and veteran of the franchise Ellen Burstyn who'll reprise her role as Chris MacNeil. With Halloween reboot director David Gordon Green at the helm, the film looks to kick off a modern resurgence for the horror classic on October 13, 2023.
Collider
'The Resort': Luis Gerardo Méndez and the Cast Discuss the Key to Genre-Jumping and Navigating This Mystery
I’ll give you a brief synopsis of the new Peacock series, The Resort, but nothing will prepare you for the twists and turns this show takes throughout its eight-episode run. Created by Andy Siara, The Resort stars Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper as Emma and Noah, a married couple who head off to the Mayan Riviera to celebrate their anniversary. While there, they become aware of unsolved mysteries that took place 15 years prior and become obsessed with finding the truth. While that is very much the starting point of The Resort, that description barely scratches the surface of what Siara explores with this story, which is essentially a multi-generational tale of our relationship with time.
Collider
Mike Judge’s 'Beavis and Butt-Head': Everything You Need to Know About the Revival Series
Is There a Trailer For Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. When and Where Will Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Be Released?. What Is Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head About?. Who Are the Cast and Crew of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. We were first introduced to...
Collider
New 'I Am Groot' Image Reveals Adorable Look at the Fan-Favorite Character
With the release of the Disney+ spinoff show based on the beloved member of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise later this month, a new image via Empire Magazine has been revealed for I Am Groot which showcases the baby version of the character in all his cute glory. The...
Collider
From 'True Grit' to 'The Road': 9 Movies Like ‘No Country for Old Men’
A faithful adaptation of the legendary novel by Cormac McCarthy, the neo-Western No Country for Old Men is an Academy Award-winning masterpiece. Many have revered the story for its many existential themes, including the ever-present conflict of good vs. evil and the inevitability of violence. In the film, Vietnam War veteran Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) must defend himself against psychopathic hitman Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) when he takes a briefcase full of cash that Chigurh has been tasked to acquire. If you’re looking for movies similar to the classic that may live up to its morally complex plot, thought-provoking themes, and/or compelling villain, then check out the following list.
Collider
‘Luck’ Review: John Lasseter’s Return to Animation Is a Convoluted Mess That Lacks Magic
For several decades, there were few people as integral to the future of animation as John Lasseter. As one of the founding members of Pixar, he helped make the studio one of the most beloved and revered animation teams in the world, directed films like Toy Story and Cars, and assisted in making computer animation the next great step for the medium. When Disney purchased Pixar, Lasseter became the chief creative officer of Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios, and the change in the quality of films was almost immediately apparent, leading to such films as Frozen and Zootopia. In 2017, however, Lasseter acknowledged allegations of workplace sexual misconduct, which he called “missteps,” and left Disney the next year.
Collider
James Gunn Didn't Know 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Was Phase 5 Until the SDCC Presentation
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 filmmaker James Gunn didn’t know the highly-anticipated threequel was part of the MCU Phase 5 before 2022’s San Diego Comic-Con. On his Twitter account, Gunn revealed he learned about the MCU's new schedule together with fans. During the SDCC, Marvel Studios unveiled...
Comments / 0