Guillermo Del Toro’s 'Pinocchio': Trailer, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for the ending of Resurrection.Whispers began to surround Resurrection, a psychological horror-thriller from Andrew Semans, not long after its Sundance debut. Words like “shocking,” “visceral,” and “wild” were thrown around, along with some more colorful language. Rebecca Hall’s performance as the main character garnered comparisons to Isabelle Adjani in Possession, which promised something both very good and brain-bombingly intense. Reporters were careful not to spoil the twist, and they were especially careful not to spoil the ending. It was all very enticing, especially because, at first glance, the movie appeared to be a sleek, straightforward potboiler about a woman unraveling as she reckons with her trauma. Could the twist live up to the hype? What about the ending? Now that Resurrection has been released to a wider audience, those two questions can be answered with, respectively, a resounding “yes” and a slightly less resounding “mostly.”

