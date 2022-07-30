Weekend Reads | Crime Data Report Gives Shallow Analysis

southseattleemerald.com
Seattle Summer Concerts Highlight Rising South End and BIPOC Music Artists
LIVt, Talaya, TeZATalks, and Jai Wolf tell the Emerald what it’s like to perform in Seattle this summer. Summer is in full swing, and with it comes live outdoor music — finally. Outdoor concerts have returned this summer after many were canceled during the last two years due to the pandemic. From acts raised in the Pacific Northwest and based out of the South End to national acts with enduring local connections, Seattle has been a longtime hub for music artists, including many of the incredibly talented BIPOC musicians performing throughout this summer. Recently, the Emerald got to chat with a few of them. Check out their profiles below, and keep an eye out for our August South End Concert Guide, coming soon.
Celebrate Black Heritage, Joy, and Unity at Umoja Fest 2022
This weekend, the three-day Umoja Fest Africatown Heritage Festival & Parade will take place August 5–7 at Judkins Park. The festival has paid tribute to the rich and historic heritage of Seattle’s Black communities for over 70 years. The festival started as part of the International Festival in the 1940s and has evolved, having been called at different points the East Madison Mardi Gras and the Pacific Northwest Black Community Festival. And according to Umoja Fest’s website, it “has been credited as the inspiration behind SEAFAIR” and continues to be held during the annual Seafair events.
POETRY | Beacon Hill Dreams
It’s a gorgeous night to fall in love. It’s a memory laid to rest and reborn, loving you. It’s the soil of my body, caring for my people. The walls unfurl, asking why I’d ever need to “fall in love,”. When everything I dreamt is...
