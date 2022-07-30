www.inkfreenews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Flutterby Garden Hosting Butterfly Extravaganza Saturday
CLAYPOOL — Flutterby Garden at Beaver Dam Lake will be having a Butterfly Extravaganza open house from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Gack’s Flutterby Garden, 7295 W. Bensart Drive, Claypool. The event will include free tours, and participants will have the opportunity to learn about the monarch...
inkfreenews.com
Buhrt Builders Celebrating 75th Anniversary
SYRACUSE — Buhrt Builders Inc. has been part of the Syracuse community for 75 years and the Buhrt family celebrated with a ribbon-cutting Friday, July 15, and a special boat cruise on the Lilly Pad for employees, subcontractors and their families Saturday, July 16. Customers who live around the...
963xke.com
Indiana distillery introduces nostalgic toasted marshmallow bourbon
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – One Indiana distillery with local ties has a playful new take on bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery just unveiled its latest offering – a nostalgic toasted marshmallow-flavored bourbon. Hotel Tango Distillery, a veteran-owned brand that creates “premium, disciplined” spirits launched its ‘Shmallow Toasted Marshmallow Bourbon....
inkfreenews.com
City Celebrates Playground Upgrade At Beyer Park
WARSAW – Warsaw continued its practice of upgrading at least one playground park every year, with the latest upgrade being at Beyer Park Tuesday morning, Aug. 2. New equipment at Beyer Park, on the south side of Pike Lake, includes stations suited for younger and older children. The brightly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inkfreenews.com
Christmas Comes Early To Pierceton Due To Festival
PIERCETON — Christmas came about five months early to Pierceton this year. People enjoyed “Christmas in July,” thanks to the town’s Pierceton Days Festival, held on Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30. The festival committee opted for the event’s theme related to the work the town’s Christmas decorations volunteer committee has done recently to get new decorations for Pierceton.
inkfreenews.com
Seven Blood Drives Scheduled At Four Locations
WARSAW — Supplies of blood products continue to be low across the United States. During the past two years, Covid-19 caused the postponement of many elective surgeries and blood donations waned, Now, along with the normal need for blood products, many of those elective surgeries are being scheduled, increasing the need for blood.
Americajr.com
GALLERY: A Tour of the Shipshewana Auction & Flea Market and The Carpenters tribute band
AmericaJR’s Gloria & Jerome Rzucidlo recently visited the small town of Shipshewana, Indiana. The population was 658 at the 2010 census. It is the location of the Menno-Hof Amish & Mennonite Museum, which showcases the history of the Amish and Mennonite peoples. The Shipshewana Auction & Flea Market features 26 aisles of outdoor vendors. Known as the “Midwest’s Largest Flea Market,” people from all over the country come to find deals on everything under the sun. Be sure to watch their hours though – the flea market is seasonal and open every Tuesday & Wednesday from May through September. Come celebrate one Unforgettable Voice and one unforgettable duo, with the sounds of The Carpenters Once More featuring vocalists Diana Lynn. From the birth of this dynamic duo to the last of their public performances, this heartwarming show highlights hits like “Yesterday Once More,” “Close To You,” “For All We Know: We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Postman,” “Ticket To Ride” and many more!
22 WSBT
PET SEGMENT: Pablo wishes for a new family, bubble baths and back scratches
He's a year and three-month-old American bulldog mix who came into the shelter as a surrender. Lindsay Cuellar, manager of the South Bend Animal Resource Center, says Pablo's family had to give him up for adoption due to new pet rules at the family's residence. They've had him since he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Inside Indiana Business
BraunAbility celebrates milestone anniversary
For 50 years, BraunAbility has been manufacturing wheelchair accessible vehicles and lifts, right here in Indiana in Winamac! In the Business of health, Senior Brand Manager Megan Wegner has more on what the company and its 1,400 employees are doing to celebrate a milestone anniversary!
inkfreenews.com
Ervin Mullet
Ervin J. Mullet, 92, Goshen, died Friday, July 29, 2022, at The Laurels of Goshen. He was born May 30, 1930. He married Bonnie Lou Pederson on Dec. 22, 1953; she survives. He is also survived by two children, Ronald H. (Anne) Mullet, Milford and Vicki L. (Lisa Kelly) Mullet, Seattle, Wash.; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Mary Metzler, Goshen.
inkfreenews.com
David ‘Fuzz’ Wilfong
David W. “Fuzz” Wilfong, 71, South Whitley, died at 8:35 p.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at his farm in South Whitley. He was born July 22, 1951. He is survived by his siblings, Rex (Sandra) Wilfong, Huntington, Donna (Jim) Baxter, South Whitley and Patricia (Warren) Harlan, Pierceton. Smith...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Kasa
(WNDU) - There are many pets out there who are looking for a forever home, and we were introduced to one of them on 16 News Now Saturday Morning. Janet from the Elkhart County Humane Society introduced us to a dog named Kasa. She is a 4-year-old terrier mix. Janet says she loves people and would do great in an active family that can take her out on walks. To find out more about Kasa, watch the video above!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
inkfreenews.com
Kent Dyson
Kent Allen Dyson, 68, Wabash, died at 7:21 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, in Huntington. He was born April 14, 1954. Grandstaff-Hentgen Funeral Service Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Kalamazoo Balloon Fest Returning For 10th Anniversary Event
The Kalamazoo Ballon Fest has been a staple event for the area now for a decade and in 2022 they're returning for the biggest event yet. Taking place on the weekend of August 26th, 27th, and the 28th at Gull Meadow Farms from dawn to dusk, it'll be a celebration for the end of Summer they're excited to host, as they recently shared:
inkfreenews.com
Vicki Loebig
Vicki Carol Loebig, 69, Rochester, died at 7:12 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Hickory Creek, Rochester. She was born April 22, 1953. She married Robert J. “Bob” Loebig on June 27, 1986; he survives. She is also survived by her children, Christy Perdue, Rochester and David M....
inkfreenews.com
Mary Trueblood — UPDATED
Mary Louise Trueblood, 73, Warsaw, died at 3:13 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at her residence. She was born Dec. 10, 1948. She is survived by her daughter, Wendy (Tristen Lortie) Trueblood, Warsaw. Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Betty Yerkes — UPDATED
Betty Jean Yerkes, 81, Warsaw, died at 11:05 a.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born Aug. 3, 1940, in Whitley County, to Barbara Madaline (Walters) King and Robert Riley King. Betty was a 1959 graduate of Sidney High School and then spent the rest of her life as a resident of Kosciusko and Wabash counties. She worked for many years at Heckman Bindery, North Manchester, as a computer formatter, and later she worked for a few years at the Animal Welfare League of Kosciusko County. Betty was an avid reader and was content reading for hours. She will be dearly missed.
inkfreenews.com
Vivian Reinhold
Vivian Marie (Loehmer) Reinhold, 78, Kewanna, died at 2 a.m. Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Pulaski Healthcare, Winamac. She was born Nov. 29, 1943. She married David Reinhold; he survives. She is also survived by her son, Anthony James Owen, Indianapolis; brothers, Ralph (Ethel) Loehmer, Monterey, Raymond Loehmer, Portage, Daniel...
inkfreenews.com
Theodore ‘Ted’ Hanes — UPDATED
Theodore LeRoy “Ted” Hanes, 94, Claypool, died at 8:35 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. He was born March 31, 1928, in Los Angeles, Calif. He was one of four children born to Viva Blanch (Netzley) and Charles Carl Hanes. Ted married the love of his life, Iris Evonne Neff, on Valentines Day, Feb. 14, 1960. They were blessed with the joy of becoming parents, grandparents and great-grandparents throughout their journey of 62 years of marriage.
inkfreenews.com
Rhoda Martin
Rhoda (Martin) Martin, 87, New Paris, died Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at her home. She was born April 3, 1935. She married Leonard B. Martin on Oct. 9, 1955; he preceded her in death. She is survived by six children, Keith (Mary Ann) Martin, Sauk Centre, Minn., Marcia (Wayne) Eberly,...
Comments / 0