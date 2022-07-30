Dana Davis and Chris Gann to Lead Horror Thriller 'Bad Connection' From The Ninth House [Exclusive]

collider.com
Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Remake of Patrick Swayze Classic 'Road House'
Last November, news broke that Jake Gyllenhaal was in talks to star in a reboot of the classic Patrick Swayze movie Road House. Now, it seems the news is official with Gyllenhaal being joined in the film by Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, and more. Additionally, it has been announced that the film has found its home on Prime Video.
‘The Boys’: Cameron Crovetti Upped To Series Regular, Valorie Curry, Susan Heyward Also Cast In Amazon Series
Click here to read the full article. More supes are joining The Boys. Amazon is rounding out cast for the upcoming fourth season of Emmy-nominated superhero series The Boys, from Sony Pictures TV and Amazon Studios. Valorie Curry (The Lost Symbol) and Susan Heyward (Orange Is The New Black) join as new series regulars for the upcoming season, and Cameron Crovetti, who recurred as Ryan, son of Homelander (Antony Starr) in Seasons 2 and 3, has been promoted to series regular for Season 4. Crovetti has appeared in eight episodes over both seasons. Curry will portray Firecracker and Heyward will play Sister Sage. Based...
NFL・
‘NCIS’: Ducky Mallard Actor David McCallum Once Did Guest Spot on Legendary Series
David McCallum, aka Dr. Ducky Mallard, the former medical examiner turned NCIS historian, once did an episode of a bawdy comedy that certainly went against type. Let’s spin the way back to 1999. Bill Clinton was in his final year as president, MSN Messenger was all the rage and Star Wars made the term prequel a thing. And more specifically, 1999 also happened to feature season two of a ground-breaking comedy about four single women in NYC. We’re talking Sex and the City.
‘The Good Fight’: Phylicia Rashad & Shahar Isaac To Recur On Season 6 Of Paramount+ Series
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Paramount +’s The Good Fight has added Phylicia Rashad and Shahar Isaac as recurring for its upcoming sixth and final season. Rashad will play Renetta Clark, the calm, brilliant leader of a stealthy resistance movement. She is set to appear in four episodes. Isaac was cast as Zev Beker, an Israeli Krav Maga instructor who’s equal parts tough and charming, and will appear in three episodes. Erich Bergen and Paul Scheer have also been cast in guest-starring roles. Bergen will play Steven Sheen, a prosecutor, while Scheer will play Matt Brittel, a lawyer who faces...
‘Bullet Train’ Review: Brad Pitt’s Assassin Movie Is Big, Absurd, and a Lot of Fun
In Bullet Train, the latest absurd action spectacle from Atomic Blonde and Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch, Brian Tyree Henry plays an assassin with the codename Lemon, who is partnered with his “twin brother” Tangerine (Aaron Taylor-Johnson). Almost as a point of pride, Lemon states that everything he learned came from watching Thomas the Tank Engine, going so far as to compare everyone he meets to various characters from the show, and even keeping a sticker book of characters to illustrate his point. In the middle of the insanity that is Bullet Train, Lemon mentions that Thomas says “simple is always better,” almost as if writer Zak Olkewicz (adapting the novel “Maria Beetle” from Kôtarô Isaka) is poking fun at how convoluted and wild this film is going to get. While Thomas might be right most of the time, it’s the ridiculousness and twisty nature of Bullet Train that makes this film such a wild ride.
'Godzilla vs. Kong' Sequel's Working Title Teases an Origin Story for the Massive Monsters
The highly-anticipated sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is using “Origins” as a working title, teasing that the upcoming movie will explore the inception of the Titans and the ancient civilization that inhabited Hollow Earth. The Australian news report 7News Brisbane revealed the news just a few days after the sequel began filming. The news was also confirmed through a set photo released by the Twitter account KDM_Monsters.
‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Unveils First Look At ‘Abbott Elementary’ Emmy Nom Quinta Brunson As Oprah Winfrey
Roku today unveiled a still announcing the casting of Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) as media mogul Oprah Winfrey in its buzzy musical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Brunson joins an ensemble led by Daniel Radcliffe, which also includes Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss, as previously announced.
'Elvis' Dances Its Way to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and Digital Next Month
Fans of the "King of Rock and Roll" will soon be able to watch the story of his life and career at home. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced the digital and physical media release dates for director Baz Luhrmann's Elvis. Elvis will be available for Premium Digital Ownership and for Video OnDemand rental on August 9, and will later be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on September 13.
iCarly Scores Season 3 Renewal at Paramount+
The iCarly revival will remain alive for another season at Paramount+. The streaming service officially picked the Miranda Cosgrove series up for a third season today. The 10-episode second season completed its run earlier this spring and left its fans with a major #Creddie cliffhanger. The third season will go...
'Better Call Saul' Finally Links Jimmy's Past With Walter White to His Present
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 11. In the third to last episode of Better Call Saul, a key moment that the show had been building to finally arrived. After multiple seasons and occasional references, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) finally reunited on screen with Walter White (Bryan Cranston). This was not a moment for celebration as it revealed how, even as Walter became a selfish force of his own in Breaking Bad, it was Saul that helped set all the events of the original show in motion. Both men, flawed in their own ways, would bring out the worst in each other. It delicately yet grimly recontextualized how the connection they formed would ultimately spell doom for everyone around them. It was the exact thing that Kim (Rhea Seahorn) had been worried about when she made the decision to leave Jimmy. She was one hundred percent right about her fears, foreseeing the coming danger when almost no one else could. The only thing she was wrong about was that it wouldn’t be her that would be in cahoots with Saul. She managed to get away, but this episode reminded us that this didn’t stop him from going down a dark path.
New 'I Am Groot' Image Reveals Adorable Look at the Fan-Favorite Character
With the release of the Disney+ spinoff show based on the beloved member of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise later this month, a new image via Empire Magazine has been revealed for I Am Groot which showcases the baby version of the character in all his cute glory. The...
James Gunn Didn't Know 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Was Phase 5 Until the SDCC Presentation
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 filmmaker James Gunn didn’t know the highly-anticipated threequel was part of the MCU Phase 5 before 2022’s San Diego Comic-Con. On his Twitter account, Gunn revealed he learned about the MCU's new schedule together with fans. During the SDCC, Marvel Studios unveiled...
Reboot Lands Hulu Release Date — Plus, Get a First Look at Sitcom Satire Starring Keegan-Michael Key
Click here to read the full article. Reboot, Hulu’s forthcoming comedy from Modern Family’s Steve Levitan, officially has a premiere date. Mark your calendars: The first two episodes arrive Tuesday, Sept. 20 with new episodes streaming weekly after that. The streamer also released first-look photos from the series, which you can check out below. Steeped in the irony of the television industry’s continued resolve to reboot hit shows from the past, the satire begins when Hulu reboots an early aughts family sitcom. With its dysfunctional cast forced back together, “they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world,” per the...
Seeing Double: How 'The Boys' and 'The Flight Attendant' Tackle Character Introspection
HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant and Prime Video’s The Boys are two compelling series both packed with action and drama. The character work in both of these shows soars to new heights, really giving audiences a lot to sink their teeth into. Though both shows are incredible achievements in storytelling and grandiose visuals, main characters Homelander (Antony Starr) and Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) don’t seem to have much in common on the surface. One is a maniacal supervillain, one of the best antagonists TV has seen thus far. The other, a recovering alcoholic who finds herself constantly smack dab in the middle of international crimes. In the most recent season of The Boys and The Flight Attendant, both narratives make use of an excellent device to convey that these characters have gone off the deep end. In both series, Homelander and Cassie share moments with their most challenging scene partner yet: themselves.
Mike Judge’s 'Beavis and Butt-Head': Everything You Need to Know About the Revival Series
Is There a Trailer For Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. When and Where Will Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Be Released?. What Is Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head About?. Who Are the Cast and Crew of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. We were first introduced to...
'The Exorcist' Reboot From Blumhouse Adds Ann Dowd
Casting for Blumhouse's The Exorcist reboot trilogy is well underway as Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale, Hereditary) boards the horror franchise according to The Hollywood Reporter. She's set to appear in the first film, joining star Leslie Odom Jr. and veteran of the franchise Ellen Burstyn who'll reprise her role as Chris MacNeil. With Halloween reboot director David Gordon Green at the helm, the film looks to kick off a modern resurgence for the horror classic on October 13, 2023.
Cyndi Lauper Joins 'Horror of Dolores Roach' Series at Prime Video
One of Cyndi Lauper's next roles will be as a private investigator. According to Variety, Lauper has been cast in the upcoming Prime Video series The Horror of Dolores Roach. Lauper will play Ruthie in the series, a Broadway theater usher who also works as a private investigator. Lauper's previous...
'Scoob: Holiday Haunt' Shelved at Warner Bros
The never-ending story of the changing tides at Warner Bros continues. Coming off the breaking news that WB won’t be releasing Batgirl in theaters or HBO Max, it has been learned that Scoob: Holiday Haunt has been shelved as well. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel to the...
'Devotion' Trailer Shows Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell in the Throes of War
This November, audiences can take to the skies again in the upcoming war picture Devotion. So far, Sony Pictures has released a teaser trailer and images to promote the film, and now, the official trailer has arrived, featuring stars Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell in a harrowing true story set during the Korean War.
From 'Pinocchio' to 'Peter Pan': Every Upcoming Live Action Disney Remake
No one is more obsessed with cashing in on their own brand of nostalgia than Disney. Currently, they are going through a period of remaking some of their most beloved animated films into live-action movies. While not every adaptation has been a carbon-copy remake and even focused on beloved Disney villains like Maleficent and Cruella Deville, most have been cut and dry remakes. From Beauty of the Beast to The Lion King, Disney has spared no expense in trying to recapture the magic of their animated classics.
