Quality of workmanship in high demand at Cabinet Rehab Shop

Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Multiple Alarm Fire Tears Through Multi-Family Dudley BuildingQuiet Corner AlertsDudley, MA
25 Investigates: Quarry testing requirement stalls on Beacon Hill as local homes continue to crumble
A provision that would requires Massachusetts quarries to test for pyrrhotite was not included the state budget which was finalized over the weekend at the Statehouse, but is still under consideration. As 25 Investigates reported last November, pyrrhotite is a naturally occurring mineral. It is considered a contaminant in concrete...
communityadvocate.com
Car wash will benefit Northborough Senior Center
NORTHBOROUGH – SALMON at Northborough and the Friends of Northborough Senior Center are working together to raise funds for the Northborough Senior Center. They will be holding their fourth annual car wash fundraiser on Friday, Aug. 5 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Whitney Place at Northborough at 238 West Main St.
natickreport.com
Signs of life rising in former Honey Dew Donuts location in Natick
Two years ago the economic strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic closed down Natick’s Honey Dew Donuts at the corner of West Central and Mill Streets, leaving its regulars with empty coffee cups and a donut-sized hole in their hearts. The franchise, which marked its last day of business on June 13, 2020, had been on route 135 for 35 years.
universalhub.com
Rats running amok through Boston; residents, councilors demand action
The rat barrage that grew worse with the pandemic hasn't eased and now residents are having to deal with cars sustaining thousands of dollars of damage from rats chewing through wiring and asphalt surfaces collapsing from all the rat burrows under them on top of all general grossness of seeing rat families having giant family reunions in people's yards and in local parks.
The Landmark
Spotted Cow moo-ves into Rutland
RUTLAND — It’s easy to tell how passionate The Spotted Cow Café owner Rachel Simoncini is about her burgeoning small business, which has attracted a following of loyal customers. “I wanted a café and coffee bar where everyone felt welcome when they walked in the door, somewhere...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough welcomes The Coop to town
WESTBOROUGH – Hungry customers and local leaders gathered at the ribbon cutting ceremony yesterday for The Coop, which is a new restaurant in town that specializes in wings and barbecue. The Coop owner Angelo Tsetsos joined the restaurant business 30 years ago when they opened a pizza shop in...
leominsterchamp.com
Ribbon cutting ceremony brings first phase of Twin Cities Rail Trail to the finish line
LEOMINSTER — After hearing about it from fellow cyclists, Mona Jalal made her first trip from the Boston area to Leominster Friday morning, eager to check out the Twin Cities Rail Trail. With her bicycle in tow, Jalal was one of about 100 people who gathered next to the...
communityadvocate.com
Westborough receives three bids for former Regal Cinemas
WESTBOROUGH – Three bids for the Westborough-owned former Regal Cinemas have been submitted and opened. Confidential Administrative Assistant Cela Dorr said the bids were opened last Monday. “Now begins a period of review of the [request for proposals],” she said. The former movie theater, which is located at...
communityadvocate.com
Part of Prospect Street in Shrewsbury to be closed this week
SHREWSBURY – A portion of Prospect Street near Holman Street will be closed over the couple of days to allow for crews to replace a sewer connection. The Board of Selectmen approved the Aug. 1-5 closure during its July 26 meeting. “One reason why we want to do it...
wgbh.org
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?
Boston construction sites still have very few Black workers. Who's to blame for that?. When Jamie Wallace became an industrial glass worker in 1995, he says he was one of six Black members of a 300-person local union. Now, the 50-year-old veteran glazier from Roslindale estimates he’s one of about...
wgbh.org
Nipmuc people gather for first pow wow since start of the pandemic
Nipmuc people gather for first pow wow since start of the pandemic. Since 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented many Native people of Central Massachusetts from gathering and fully practicing their customs. So on Sunday, when the Nipmuc people held their first pow wow since the start of the pandemic,...
newbedfordguide.com
Southcoast Hospitals Earn U.S. News Recognition in Massachusetts and Rhode Island
The U.S. News and World Report announced Tuesday, July 26, that Southcoast Hospitals Group – which includes Charlton Memorial, St. Luke’s and Tobey – is ranked #12 on its list of Best Hospitals in Massachusetts and #2 in the Providence Metro Area. The annual Best Hospitals rankings...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Newmark Arranges $514 Million in Construction Financing for Phase I of Assembly Innovation Park in Somerville
Boston— Newmark announced the arrangement of $514 million in construction financing for Phase I of Assembly Innovation Park, a 485,000-square-foot life science tower that is under development by BioMed Realty in Somerville, Massachusetts. Newmark Executive Managing Directors David Douvadjian, Sr. and Timothy O’Donnell, Senior Managing Director Brian Butler, Managing...
nshoremag.com
11 Things to Do North of Boston This August
August is the last full month of summer, so make it count. We suggest fireworks, lobster, live music, some time on the water, lots of time outdoors, and definitely plenty of ice cream. 1. Ice Scream Bowl, Salem | August 3. For just $6 (or $4 for kids), sample all...
fallriverreporter.com
8 accused of laundering tens of millions of dollars using Massachusetts businesses in Operation Good Fortune
BOSTON – Eight individuals have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston for their alleged roles in Operation Good Fortune, an elaborate money laundering and money transmitting conspiracies that laundered tens of millions of dollars’ worth of drug trafficking proceeds, as well as a trade-based scheme that used stolen and/or fraudulent gift cards to purchase and ship thousands of Apple products internationally.
New Ruth’s Chris Steak House location opens in Worcester
A long-awaited new steak house in downtown Worcester is now open. Ruth’s Chris Steak House, a chain with more than 150 locations in North and South America and Asia, opened its newest location at 4 Mercantile St. on Monday. The restaurant was first announced in 2019, but the pandemic and construction delays repeatedly pushed back its opening.
communityadvocate.com
Westborough police log, Aug. 5 edition
12:54 a.m. Arrested, Adam M. Sachs, 48, of 280 Maynard Rd., Sudbury, for fail to stop/yield, possess Class B drug; David Michael Cote, 36, of 112 Forge Village Rd., Groton, for possess Class B drug; and Dylan Anthony Cournoyer II, 28, of 16 Waucantuck Rd., Worcester, on warrants. 9:55 a.m....
Hot Table breaks tradition to open Sunday for charity
Hot Table Restaurants in western Massachusetts and Connecticut aren’t usually open on Sunday, but this Sunday they will be open serving for a special exception.
New England has 2 of the best seaside destinations for a summer escape, according to Fodor’s Travel
One "feels like stepping into the ultimate Northeast dream vacation destination." There’s still time for a seaside escape this summer, and Fodor’s Travel says two New England destinations are among the best coastal getaways in America. The publication just released a list of the 12 best U.S. seaside...
nbcboston.com
Gardner Public Schools Pushing Back Start of Year as Supply Chain Slows Construction
The Gardner Public Schools district in Massachusetts will push back the first day of the year due to supply chain problems that have slowed the construction of the new elementary school. Superintendent Mark Pellegrino announced in a letter Monday that the team was delayed from completing the elevator because pieces...
Comments / 0