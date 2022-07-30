Man’s body found on Will Rogers Turnpike
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Quapaw Nation Chief Marshall Charlie Addington confirmed a body had been found Friday on the Will Rogers Turnpike.
"State Department of Transportation workers found the body in a ditch when they were picking up trash," Addington said.
Addington said the body was found on Quapaw Reservation land near mile marker 319.
Mile Marker 319 is about 10 miles north of Miami.
The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner is on the scene, Addington said.
