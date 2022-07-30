ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man’s body found on Will Rogers Turnpike

By Sheila Stogsdill, Dustin Lattimer
 3 days ago

Quapaw Nation Chief Marshall, Charlie Addington confirmed that a body had been found Friday (7/29) on the Will Rogers Turnpike (Interstate 44), near the Oklahoma/Missouri state line.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Quapaw Nation Chief Marshall Charlie Addington confirmed a body had been found Friday on the Will Rogers Turnpike.

“State Department of Transportation workers found the body in a ditch when they were picking up trash,” Addington said.

Addington said the body was found on Quapaw Reservation land near mile marker 319.

Mile Marker 319 is about 10 miles north of Miami.

The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner is on the scene, Addington said.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

