How to Find Deeper Meaning in Your Life

By Reviewed by Vanessa Lancaster
psychologytoday.com
 3 days ago
Viking
3d ago

There is no meaning to life, we are born, we grow old and we die. It's how we handle it that matters. Best think to do, is to lose everything, then you'll find what you need, not want.

Related
psychologytoday.com

The Different Shades of Gratitude

Expressing gratitude is associated with such benefits as reducing mood disorders and suicidal ideation. Practicing gratitude activities like listing what you are grateful for boosts positive emotions but does not affect other aspects of well-being. A new study shows that discussing what we are grateful for amplifies well-being, compared to...
psychologytoday.com

What It Means to Be Isolated and Lonely

Loneliness and isolation are big problems globally, but especially for those with serious mental illness. First-person accounts highlight the depth and breadth of social disconnection. Those with lived experience are valuable contributors to the discourse on isolation and potential solutions. “I thought that I must be in hell, and that...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Understanding What Your Emotions Are Trying to Tell You

Understanding emotions can help elevate your relationships and change how you relate to the world. It’s not always easy to recognize a feeling. You might label it anger on the surface, but what is it deep down? Is it frustration, resentment, or maybe annoyance?. Emotions are rarely one-dimensional, and...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifehacks#Plos
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
SCIENCE
John Cora

Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died

Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.
Fox News

Why is society in trouble? Here is the simple one-word answer

Everywhere I go these days, the question I seem to hear most often is, "What’s wrong today? Why the violence, the shootings, the divisions, the vitriol in our nation, our cities, our society?" I’m hardly the only one getting such questions: other spiritual leaders, teachers, politicians, parents and pundits tell me that they ask and get asked the same all the time.
RELIGION
WebMD

Do I Have Long COVID? Here’s How to Tell

July 19, 2022 – New Yorker Lyss Stern came down with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. She ran a 103-degree fever for 5 days straight and was bedridden for several weeks. Yet symptoms such as a persistent headache and tinnitus, or ringing in her ears, lingered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Two Secret Powers of the Narcissist

People high in narcissism tend not to be very popular once you get to know them well, yet they are often highly successful. New research shows the two conditions behind this paradox of the narcissist's success. Getting away from the grip of narcissists may just be a matter of realizing...
MENTAL HEALTH

