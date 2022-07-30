Colorful Summer Perennials: Watters Podcast

Prescott Mayor Phil Goode discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. This is a very busy week in the City of Prescott. First of all, tomorrow, August 2nd, is Election Day. If you have a mail-in ballot, you must take it to a drop box or a Vote Center. It is too late to mail it and have it arrive in time. For those voting in person, Vote Centers will be open from 6 AM to 7 PM on Election Day. You will need to bring proper identification. There are five vote centers in Prescott this year. Please see the link below for more information.

1 DAY AGO