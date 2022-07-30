Colorful Summer Perennials: Watters Podcast

www.signalsaz.com
Related
SignalsAZ
Turn Your Patio Into a Paradise
This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott shares how to turn your patio into a paradise. Learn which plants do well in containers in full sun. See which plants are low maintenance year-round outdoor potted plants. Find the winter hardy container plants and which flowering plants are best in large pots.
SignalsAZ
How to Grow Crape Myrtle
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Crape Myrtle. Intense watermelon-pink, solar reds, and LED whites cover this heat-loving bloomer during the late-summer lull in the garden. Use as an accent or to cover unattractive views on a small scale. Plant where you can enjoy its beautiful multicolored bark and sinuous branches up close. The flowers show against forest green foliage that turns red and orange in autumn. Growing to just head height, every yard has room for at least one, and only available for summer planting.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley’s FREE Summer Concert Series 2022 Continues August 19th with Sky Daddy and the Pop Rocks
Come on out to Prescott Valley for the third of the FREE Summer Concert Series with Sky Daddy and The Pop Rocks on Friday, August 19, from 6:30 – 8:30 pm!. Prescott Valley’s Summer Concert Series continues Friday, August 19th at 6:30 pm at the events turf park directly behind COLT Grill in the Town Center, just across from IN THE GAME. This next featured band is Sky Daddy and the Pop Rocks!
SignalsAZ
iDEALios of the Week by Yavapai Mattress!
Here’s your iDEALio of the week from Yavapai Mattress: free mattress protector with bed purchase! Offer expires 08.31.2022. Coupon not valid with any other offer. You must provide the coupon upon ordering. Bring in this iDEALio on your phone and tell them iDEALios – Signals A Z sent you! You can view all the current iDEALios at: www.Signals A Z.com/Deals.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A resort company walks into a small town: Cottonwood's rental crisis is no joke
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Melany Walton had thought Cottonwood would be the perfect place for her to spend her retirement years. When she decided to move from California to the small Arizona town 12 years ago, she expected her costs of living to be cheaper. And for a while, they...
sunlakessplash.com
See the Brand-New Glass Studio in Cottonwood
So, maybe you remember the old Fitness Center at Cottonwood. Well, things have changed quite a bit, and it’s all for the better! In fact, this newly remodeled building will house our fourth dedicated craft shop for the Sun Lakes Rock, Gem & Silver Club. It is often said, “People who live in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.” Yes, that’s true, but we are a rock club (get it?), and we have a very active glass division.
prescottenews.com
Monsoon Season – The Good, The Bad and the Downright Dangerous – YCSO
Ah. Monsoon season. We have reasons to love it and reasons to hate it. Our lakes, plants and water tables are grateful for the much-needed rain. Our hairdos’, suede shoes and cute outfits – not so much. However, whether you love or resent the weather, there are dangers that come with the monsoons as well.
theprescotttimes.com
City Of Prescott New Bulk Item Collection Schedule 2022
The City of Prescott will be providing a Bulk Item Collection Event beginning August 29th to assist residential utility customers with disposal of bulky items that do not fit in their regular trash or recycle container. Bulky items include but are not limited to large household items such as mattresses, furniture, BBQ grills, bikes, yard waste and appliances.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – August 1st, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Comprehensive Plan Wilhoit Outreach
Yavapai County Supervisor Harry Oberg and the Development Services Department is holding an informational outreach event and Community Meeting on Thursday, August 4th from 6:00 pm-7:30 pm at the Calvary Chapel. Come see the Development Services staff and learn about the Comprehensive Plan update process. Your participation in this planning process is essential.
SignalsAZ
Apartments for Rent in Prescott Valley Breaking Ground in August
Fain Signature Group announced the groundbreaking of LEGADO, a 329 unit multifamily housing project scheduled to open for residents beginning in 2024. Since unanimously being approved by the Town of Prescott Valley, the Fain Signature Group has been finalizing this mixed use multi-family apartment project. The first of its kind for the downtown area, LEGADO will be located at the corner of Florentine and Main, across the street from Homestead apartments. In the heart of Prescott Valley’s Town Center, LEGADO will include amenities such as gated community, parking garage, a 5,000 sq ft rooftop restaurant open to the public, electric vehicle charging stations, pool, and 8,000 sq ft of commercial lease space on street level for businesses. The covered parking includes 124 additional public parking spaces for the Town Center. Residents will also enjoy poolside cabanas & spa, fitness center, two turf courtyards, bbq pavilions and dog washing station.
Sedona Red Rock News
2022 unofficial Election Day results are in
Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 11:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 56,011. Voter Turnout: 34.71%. Coconino County. Precincts...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
Well-known Camp Verde man dies in roofing accident, deputies say
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities in Camp Verde say the owner of a well-known pest control company in the community has died following an apparent roofing accident Monday morning. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office says they were called out to a home near Stolen Boulevard and Quarterhouse Lane...
SignalsAZ
July Prescott Valley Community Development Report
The Prescott Valley Community Development Department released the July 2022 monthly staff report featuring 360 new permits across both commercial and residential. The following is a quick overview. TypeValuationAmount (Permits) Commercial Addition (1)$620,000$3,595.35. Commercial Electrical (1)$3,500$99.55. Commercial Sign (2)$4,300$262.39. Misc Manufactured-Mobile (9)$643,000$46,954.71. Residential Addition-Alteration (60)$406,362$11,429.62. Residential Demolition (1)$10,000$53.50. Residential Electrical...
SignalsAZ
August 1 Update with Prescott Mayor Phil Goode
Prescott Mayor Phil Goode discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. This is a very busy week in the City of Prescott. First of all, tomorrow, August 2nd, is Election Day. If you have a mail-in ballot, you must take it to a drop box or a Vote Center. It is too late to mail it and have it arrive in time. For those voting in person, Vote Centers will be open from 6 AM to 7 PM on Election Day. You will need to bring proper identification. There are five vote centers in Prescott this year. Please see the link below for more information.
SignalsAZ
Mayor Goode Talk of the Town: Prescott Water Wells
In his monthly letter “Talk of the Town,” Prescott Mayor Phil Goode addressed the Prescott Water Wells concerns from earlier in July. On July 8, the City of Prescott learned that recent test results found the presence of man-made chemicals called perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) in two of its water production wells located in the airport area.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Embry-Riddle Athletics Named NAIA Champions of Character
The Embry-Riddle athletics programs were rewarded for their excellent sportsmanship and community work being named a Silver NAIA Champions of Character Five-Star Institution for 2021-2022. There were a total of 157 NAIA institutions that earned the distinction for the 2021-2022 season. Institutions are measured on a demonstrated commitment to Champions...
aztv.com
Mediterranean Flair at Prescott’s Forest Villas Hotel
Forest Villas Hotel is a Prescott gem. They live true to their original inspiration of timeless charm and elegance with a Mediterranean flavor that is unique to Prescott. You’ll find comfort in every corner from the beds, to the baths and out onto each of their private balconies. The newly renovated pool area is a great place to relax during the day and the outdoor fire pits provide the perfect spot to enjoy a sip of beer or wine. With exceptional staff and service, you will truly enjoy your stay. Forest Hills Hotel is conveniently located near Highway 69 in Prescott, and is close to both the Prescott Downtown Square and the Prescott Valley Event Center & Entertainment District. They even accommodate pets. Let them know and they will have an accommodating room ready as well as a doggie treat bag! Learn more at forestvillas.com.
Comments / 0