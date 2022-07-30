ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historic Bed-Stuy mansion bites the dust

By TRD Staff
therealdeal.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
therealdeal.com

Comments / 2

 

therealdeal.com

Brooklyn nursing home tops mid-market investment sales

With rents rising and a slowdown in new apartment construction on the horizon, mid-market investors continue to target multifamily assets in New York City. Eight transactions involving commercial properties valued between $10 million and $40 million hit city records last week, half of which were apartment buildings with fewer than 100 units.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Cobble Hill townhouse atop Brooklyn’s luxury market snagged contract in 14 days

Brooklyn’s luxury market is continuing its hot townhouse summer, with a Cobble Hill townhouse entering into contract two weeks after listing. The home at 24 Wyckoff Street was Brooklyn’s top contract with an asking price of $9.5 million, according to Compass’ weekly report on homes in the borough asking $2 million or more. The five-bedroom home underwent a gut renovation in 2019, which Douglas Elliman’s Lindsay Barton Barrett said contributed to the speedy offer.
Commercial Observer

Wholesale Retailer Boxed to Open 15K-SF Grocery Store in Downtown Brooklyn

Wholesale retailer Boxed packaged up a deal to open a 14,795-square-foot grocery store and fulfillment center at 470 Vanderbilt Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Boxed signed a 10-year lease for the entire ground floor of the 10-story building, which brings the property to fully leased, according to...
BROOKLYN, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

East New York families in limbo as developer plans high rise to replace crumbling housing complex

The story was produced as a collaboration between THE CITY and City Limits. When Hector Reyes was growing up, his side of Arlington Village was a vibrant community. Neighbors in his brown brick building, one of two sections in the East New York apartment complex, used to organize barbecues in its grassy courtyard, flipping burgers as he and his friends ran around, he recalled.
BROOKLYN, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
fox5ny.com

Fire destroys boats in Brooklyn marina

NEW YORK - A fire swept through two pleasure boats docked at a marina in Brooklyn on Tuesday afternoon. Several FDNY vessels responded to the Futura Marina, located on Knapp Street in Sheepshead Bay, just before 4 p.m., authorities said. Firefighters extinguished the fire and worked to keep the vessel...
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Square Mile bankrolls A&E’s $415M UWS apartment deal

Douglas Eisenberg’s A&E Real Estate closed on its latest Upper West Side apartment deal with a $286 million loan from Square Mile Capital Management. Square Mile said it provided the financing for the 33-story, 455-unit building at 160 Riverside Boulevard, which A&E bought from Sam Zell’s Equity Residential last month for $415 million.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

111 West 57th Street snatches Manhattan’s priciest contract

UPDATED, Aug. 1, 2022, 1 p.m.: Sponsor units had their moment last week, as developers sold half of the luxury properties to enter into contract. The priciest unit to enter into contract was PH20 at JDS Development Group and Property Markets Group’s 111 West 57th Street, according to a weekly report of Manhattan residential properties priced at $4 million and above by Olshan Realty. The unit asked $21 million, raised from $19 million when the building started marketing off of floorplans in 2016.
MANHATTAN, NY
Edward Norton
therealdeal.com

Manhattan office leasing has best month since pandemic hit

Midtown is having a moment. Available office space in Manhattan’s central business district dwindled for the fifth straight month, an encouraging sign for landlords after a painful period of surplus, according to a Colliers’ report of July leasing activity. That helped Manhattan as a whole fill more office...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

90-year-old Papaya King could be forced to close

NEW YORK - Papaya King has been on the corner of 86th St. and 3rd Ave. on the Upper East Side of Manhattan since 1932, but its days appear to be numbered. Paperwork has been filed to request permission to demolish the building it is housed inside. The hot dog...
MANHATTAN, NY
#Affordable Housing#Dob#Lpc#French
Secret NYC

You Can Now Go Glamping In Renovated Shipping Containers On The East River

There’s a new glamping experience in NYC! Sure it’s not on a beach or in the woods, but you do get to enjoy NYC’s bit of nature as it’s right on the East River waterfront. A new company called NYC Glamping has up-cycled rustic, industrial shipping containers info comfortable rooms with A/C, WiFi, a shower, and bathrooms in each. Located in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, the containers offer incredible views of the river and skyline (including the Empire State Building and Chrysler Building), and are the perfect spot to watch the dazzling NYC sunset. Plus, they are within walking distance to Transmitter Park, and lots of local restaurants and other Greenpoint attractions. And an amazing perk? It’s right next to Greenpoint’s drive-in and walk-up outdoor movie venue, the Skyline Drive-In, and your stay comes with completely free admission!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

An Historic English Manor-Style Home in Yonkers for $2.5M

The English manor-style home at 573 North Broadway in Yonkers dates back to 1910 – and it could have had a very different history. Back in 2007 when the property was listed for sale, a developer had plans to buy the home, knock it down, and replace it with multiple homes on the 0.6-acre property. Instead, the home was purchased by James Trosino and Robert Alan in 2010, who lovingly restored the century-old home.
YONKERS, NY
therealdeal.com

The Closing: James Whelan

At the Real Estate Board of New York’s annual gala in June, Jim Whelan held court. As some of the industry’s biggest developers and dealmakers shook his hand or slapped him on the back, one elected official joked that he had come over to “kiss the ring.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

NYC is desperate to house the homeless. A bitter fight in the Bronx over housing people leaving Rikers shows why that’s so hard

A fierce dispute over a proposal to move formerly incarcerated people from Rikers Island into a hospital campus in a middle-class Bronx neighborhood raises a critical question for New York in the post-COVID era. With escalating rents and an affordable housing shortage, historic numbers of New Yorkers are experiencing homelessness....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NewsBreak
Housing
therealdeal.com

Developer wants 29 waterfront homes; neighbors want none

A developer’s dream of building a 29-home community near Pocantico Lake is getting some cold water from local residents. ZappiCo bought the 42-acre estate in Mount Pleasant in 2020 for $2.4 million, the Rockland/Westchester Journal News reported. The estate once belonged to former Philip Morris CEO Joseph Cullman, whose heirs tried to sell it for $4 million.
MOUNT PLEASANT, NY
CBS New York

Caught on video: Woman attacked with bottle walking dog in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- A woman was attacked with a bottle while walking her dog last month in Brooklyn, and police are searching for the suspect, who was caught on camera. It happened at around 9:30 a.m. on July 12 near the corner of Bushwick Avenue and Troutman Street in Bushwick. Surveillance video shows the 32-year-old victim and her dog about to enter a building when the suspect walks up and blocks her from going inside. The suspect then pulls out a bottle and hits the woman on the arm.Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

