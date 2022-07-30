www.signalsaz.com
Just a few days ago, this site declared Arizona one of the worse places to move to. Wuzzup?
arizonaprogressgazette.com
A Mass Casualty Event in Scottsdale? We’ll Be Prepared
We don’t need to tell you that any time you attend any large public gathering, there is always a risk to some degree. The news has been filled with plenty of instances just this year of psychotic mass shooters who decide to use a heavy concentration of people as an opportunity to inflict pain and suffering on others. Considering how Scottsdale will have numerous instances of such gatherings on nearly any given weekend (such as in any nightclub), our city could be at risk of such a mass casualty event.
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on August 2
One of the leading cannabis companies in the United States, Trulieve, announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Arizona. Located at 1007 N. 7th St in Phoenix, the doors open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., seven days a week. This is the first marijuana dispensary in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood in downtown Phoenix.
NBC News
Loved ones concerned for Michelle Bernstein-Schultz, who disappeared from Phoenix, Arizona in June
“We just want to know what happened,” Daniella Smith told Dateline. “We just want to know that she’s OK.”. Daniella’s sister, Michelle Bernstein-Schultz, was last heard from on June 29, 2022, in Phoenix, Arizona. The 36-year-old hasn’t been seen since. “There are just two of...
Report: 40% of people in the Phoenix area say they're struggling to pay bills
PHOENIX — According to a US Census Bureau Pulse survey, 40% of the people they’ve asked in the Phoenix metro area are now struggling to pay their usual household expenses. That’s up from 28% this time last year. Having a harder time. Rita Bailey is spending her...
SignalsAZ
Mesa Names New Director of Arizona Museum of Natural History
Following a highly-competitive international search, Mesa has appointed Simon Tipene Adlam as the new Arizona Museum of Natural History Director (AZMNH). A seasoned museum administrator, Mr. Tipene Adlam served the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County for almost ten years in different capacities, including Creative Director and Director of Exhibitions.
Worst Commute in Arizona? Where does Maricopa place?
Maricopans have the third-worst commuting time in all of Arizona, according to 2020 census data. On average, city residents commute 38.1 minutes to work – one-way – about 12.3 minutes longer than the average Arizonan. That means full-timers spend more than 100 more hours in the car annually traveling to and from work than the average state resident.
SignalsAZ
Mesa Celebrates Groundbreaking of Advanced Industrial Park
ViaWest Group, in partnership with Nicola Wealth Real Estate, joined Clayco and the City of Mesa July 26 to celebrate the groundbreaking of Advanced Industrial Park. This new speculative development, 7250 S. Sossaman, is located in one of the southeast valley’s most active areas. ViaWest Group is developing the property and has contracted Clayco to construct the three single-loaded Class A modern industrial buildings with a total rentable square footage of 335,066 for distribution and warehouse purposes: Building A will be 122,690 square feet, Building B will be 131,737 square feet, and Building C will be 80,639 square feet.
Who wants to experience the Super Bowl for FREE? The @AZsuperbowl Committee needs 5,000 volunteers
Who wants to experience the Super Bowl for FREE?City of Phoenix, AZ. The @AZsuperbowl Committee needs 5,000 volunteers to help welcome the world to and Super Bowl LVII Get started here: https://t.co/OKdAUQDDu6.
Phoenix New Times
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July
Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
KOLD-TV
Ditch the Grass: City of Scottsdale offers homeowner incentives for desert-friendly yards
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Ditch the grass. The City of Scottsdale is pushing residents to do it as Arizona faces historic drought conditions. City officials are pushing homeowners to get rid of the grass to lower their water footprint and turn their outdoor spaces into something more desert-friendly. Of course, you don’t have to get rid of all your grass, especially if you have it for your kids or pets. Instead, the city says just get rid of as much as possible. Scottsdale’s rebate program gives residents $2 in credit on their water bill for every square foot of grass removed. It caps at $5,000.
Arizona's cities may see 'huge' water cutbacks soon. Here's what that means for Valley residents
PHOENIX — This month will be a moment of truth for Arizona cities. The Federal Bureau of Reclamation is scheduled to release its “24-month study” that announces how much water Lake Powell and Lake Mead will release in 2023. Meanwhile, seven western states must also present a...
azbigmedia.com
Hatcher Industrial Park breaks ground along Loop 303
Ryan Companies, US Inc., a national commercial real estate solutions provider, and Westcore announce the groundbreaking of Hatcher Industrial Park. Comprised of two buildings totaling more than 906,000 square feet, the industrial park will provide Class-A industrial opportunities for users seeking space for their manufacturing, logistics and supply chain needs in the West Valley.
knau.org
Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, 90, makes third run at political comeback in Tuesday's primary
Former Phoenix metro Sheriff Joe Arpaio is making his third political comeback attempt. This time he's running for mayor of the affluent suburb of Fountain Hills where he has lived for more than two decades. The Republican was voted out in 2016 as Maricopa County’s sheriff amid voter frustration over...
scottsdale.org
City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears
New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 Years
A local pizza and Italian restaurant has closed.Matthew Feeney/Unsplash. Another day, another restaurant closure in metro Phoenix. Many restaurants are doing whatever they can to make it through the summer and the return of students, snowbirds, and cooler temperatures. However, one local establishment, a fixture in Chandler and Phoenix, wasn’t able to make it, and has now, without much warning or fanfare, closed its doors.
SignalsAZ
Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse Opens Arizona Location
Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse opened its first Arizona location in Avondale this week, and Avondale officials were there to welcome them to the City, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 25. Located at 10485 W. McDowell Road in the Park 10 development, the Colorado-based chain serves New York style...
AZFamily
Phoenix City Council candidate sued after being accused of not living in district
Lake took the stage to speak to supporters about voting issues in Pinal County on primary election day. Karrin Taylor Robson takes the stage to speak about early lead in GOP gubernatorial race. Updated: 12 minutes ago. |. As the early results came in, Robson had a lead over opponent...
12news.com
Dust storm seen in parts of the south Valley
PHOENIX — A dust storm warning was issued on Sunday for parts of the south Valley that stretches through Pinal County. This comes after a torrent of rain dropped nearly two inches of rain in some parts of the Valley the night before, causing flooding and damage to some areas.
santansun.com
Chandler church extends helping hand to refugees
For some refugees coming to the United States for a better life, a Chandler church is one of the first steps on that journey. The Grove, 2777 S. Gilbert Road, is one of five East Valley churches that host a welcome center for refugees seeking asylum. It is their first stop after turning themselves in at the Southern border and spending time in detention centers.
Creighton University celebrates grads with White Coat Ceremony
PHOENIX — Our physicians of the future are another step closer to the medical field following the traditional White Coat Ceremony that symbolizes the start of a student’s professional medical career. Creighton University, one of the largest Catholic health professions educators in the nation, is in Phoenix. Emotions...
