The Respect for Marriage Act Can't Fully Replace Obergefell, but It Can Help Prevent It from Being Overturned

By Kyler Alvord
People
People
 3 days ago
Luna Marie Lee
3d ago

now the Senate to actually has to push it and keep with their word also they really need to add an amendment into this to say that we are going to protect disabled people's rights to marriage as well cuz I'm disabled people can't get married without losing disability.

Roger Jasso
3d ago

Yeahhh! No right nor wrong either as Life is Infinity! And love knows neither male nor female either as all have the same soul of Love!! And the researchers reported that the homosexualty is also found in the animal kingdom too! Hence judge not!!

Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris repeats her words in fumbled answer to interview question

Vice President Kamala Harris repeated her words and appeared to struggle in providing a clear answer during a Friday interview about Roe v. Wade. Harris had been asked if former Democratic presidents and members of Congress failed to codify Roe v. Wade "over the past five decades" since the precedent was established, with Harris giving a confusing answer in response, as seen in a CBS interview.
AOL Corp

Pelosi slams 168 Republicans who voted against bill to create Amber Alert-like system for active shooters

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday chastised Republicans who voted against a bipartisan bill that would create an Amber Alert-like system for active shooter situations. Late Wednesday, the House voted 260-169 to approve the legislation, with 168 Republicans and one Democrat (Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind, who is not running for reelection) voting in opposition.
Business Insider

Lindsey Graham argues Constitution grants him 'absolute immunity' in Georgia election-interference probe, a response one former prosecutor calls 'disturbing'

Lawyers for Sen. Lindsey Graham are seeking to quash a subpoena related to the 2020 election. Graham has been asked to testify before a Georgia grand jury about calls he made to Brad Raffensperger. Graham's lawyers say the South Carolina Republican has immunity under the US Constitution. Lawyers for Sen....
Mother Jones

At Least 25 States Are One Supreme Court Decision Away From Banning Same-Sex Marriage

Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. In his decision to help gut Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the Supreme Court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell”—cases that enshrined Americans’ right to contraception, to intimate same-sex relationships, and to marriage equality. In the past week, Democrats have raced to codify same-sex marriage, culminating in Tuesday’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act in the House.
HipHopWired

GOP Sen. Josh Hawley Gets Owned By Berkeley Professor Khiara Bridges For Transphobic Questioning

Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges owned fist-pumping, insurrectionist supporting Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) during a hearing Tuesday (Juy 12) about the overturning of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade.  During the hearing, which veered off into conversations about trans persons and their ability for pregnancy, Bridges gave back Hawley everything he asked […]
Deadline

Liz Cheney Ends January 6th Committee Hearing With A Warning: “We Cannot Abandon The Truth And Remain A Free Nation”

UPDATED: In her closing remarks Thursday, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that “Donald Trump made a purposeful choice to violate his oath of office.”. The committee went all in on the use of often harrowing — and at times humorous — video and audio clips, some of which quickly went viral and will likely be replayed in the next news cycle. They all were directed at the hearing’s main narrative: Well aware of that was happening, Donald Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home. He chose not to act,” said Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) at the start of the hearing.
