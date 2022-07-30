Update on Weather Forecasts for WWE SummerSlam 2022

411mania.com
Possible Spoiler On Big Names Returning to WWE
A new report has a potential spoiler on a couple of big names making returns to WWE. According to WrestlingNews.co, an agreement has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to make their returns to WWE and that the belief backstage is we may see them return on tonight’s show or the near future.
Spoiler On Talent Backstage At Tonight’s WWE Raw
A new report has a spoiler on a star backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Edge is backstage at tonight’s Raw and is likely to appear after he showed up at SummerSlam and helped The Mysterios defeat the Judgement Day. Edge had been out...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per Fightful:
Impact Announces Texas Return For Later This Month
Impact Wrestling is returning to Texas this month for TV tapings. The company announced via a press release (per PWInsider) that they will have tapings in Dallas on August 26th and 27th dubbed “Lone Star Stampede.”. You can see the full announcement below:. IMPACT Wrestling Brings 2 Nights Of...
Bianca Belair on Getting Redemption at SummerSlam, Bayley’s Return After the Match
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair spoke in a post-match interview following her win last night over Becky Lynch at WWE SummerSlam 2022. With the victory, Belair earned some redemption after losing to Lynch in less than 30 seconds in their SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WWE SummerSlam 2021. She also addressed the returning Bayley, who confronted Belair along with Iyo and Dakota Kai after the match. Below are some highlights and a video of Belair’s comments:
Ric Flair Victorious In Bloody Last Match, Cuts Promo After Bout
Ric Flair was put through the ringer, but he won his final bout at tonight’s PPV. Flair and Andrade El Idolo defeated Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in the main event of Sunday’s show, as Flair put Jarrett in a figure four leglock for the finish in a match where Flair was busted open.
Stephanie McMahon Touts WWE SummerSlam 2022 as Most-Watched SummerSlam in History
– In a new press email and infographic, WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon touted the success of last weekend’s WWE SummerSlam 2022 event, calling it the “most-watched SummerSlam in company history.” The show was held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The press release noted the show’s announced attendance of 48,449 people, and WWE crossing 90 million subscribers and 70 billion views on YouTube over the course of SummerSlam Week.
WWE News: POV Shot Of Brock Lesnar’s Tractor Lift At SummerSlam, WWE Now Previews Raw
– WWE has posted a new alternate video of Brock Lesnar’s tractor-assisted ring lift during the WWE SummerSlam main event. The company posted the following video from the POV of Lesnar’s tractor:. – The latest episode of WWE Now previews tonight’s episode of Raw:
TV Championship Match & More Set For This Week’s NWA Powerrr
The NWA has announced a TV Title bout and more for this week’s episode of NWA Powerrr. The company announced on Monday that the following matches will take place on this week’s show, which airs on FITE TV on Tuesday and YouTube on Friday:. * NWA Television Championship...
Bayley Teases Possible Name For Her New WWE Stable
Bayley debuted her new stable last night at SummerSlam, and she appears to be teasing a potential name for the group. As reported, Bayley came out after Bianca Belair’s win over Becky Lynch and was joined by a returning Dakota Kai as well as Io Skye (the former Io Sharai). Bayley has been mum on details about the new alliance, but she took to Twitter for a recurring theme on Sunday, as you can see below.
First Entry In NWA 74’s Burke Invitational Announced By NWA
“The Perfect Knockout” Samantha Starr will compete in The Burke Invitational at NWA 74, according to the National Wrestling Alliance’s Twitter (see below). Her mother, Baby Doll, will accompany her to the ring. Starr is the granddaughter of Grizzly Smith, as well as the child of Sam Houston and The Perfect 10. WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts is Starr’s half-uncle and her aunt is Rockin’ Robin.
Dutch Mantel on Triple H Taking Over Creative for WWE
– During a recent interview with Tru Heel Heat Wrestling, former WWE talent Dutch Mantel discussed Triple H bringing him into WWE in 2013 and his thoughts on Triple H taking the creative lead in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Dutch Mantel on Triple H hiring him to...
Brock Lesnar Scales Ring, Salutes Fans Following WWE SummerSlam
Brock Lesnar may have lost at WWE SummerSlam, but as post-show videos reveal he left with his hat held high to the fans. Lesnar lost a Wild Last Man Standing match to Roman Reigns in the main event, which saw The Beast raise the ring with a tractor at one point.
Backstage Buzz On Positivity During WWE Raw Last Night
The mood from the talent backstage at WWE Raw yesterday was largely positive regarding WWE’s recent changes, reports per Fightful Select. With Triple H at the head of creative following McMahon’s departure, the August 1 show was said to be a “statement” from the new leadership. More wrestling and stakes were featured, with fresh matches and more women’s events evident as well. There was also evidence of lesser-utilized figures used on the program.
UPDATED: Becky Lynch Confirms Injury On WWE Raw, Out ‘Several Months’
UPDATE: WWE has provided an update on Becky Lynch following her appearance on this week’s Raw. The company announced that Lynch is expected to be out “several months” as a result of her separated shoulder, an injury she suffered at SummerSlam:. ORIGINAL: Becky Lynch has confirmed reports...
