Update on Weather Forecasts for WWE SummerSlam 2022

Bayley debuted her new stable last night at SummerSlam, and she appears to be teasing a potential name for the group. As reported, Bayley came out after Bianca Belair’s win over Becky Lynch and was joined by a returning Dakota Kai as well as Io Skye (the former Io Sharai). Bayley has been mum on details about the new alliance, but she took to Twitter for a recurring theme on Sunday, as you can see below.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO