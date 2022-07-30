Comal County Sheriff's Office: Body found believed to be missing Spring Branch woman

news4sanantonio.com
Man stabbed in back inside own home during possible burglary
SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff's deputies are questioning several people after a man was stabbed inside his home. Deputies were called out just before 2 a.m. Wednesday to a home off Gardner Road near New Sulphur Springs Road in Far Southeast Bexar County. When they arrived, they found the...
Have you seen her? Missing woman last seen in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department sent an alert today for a missing woman last seen last week. Police are searching for Destiny Renea Montelongo, who was last seen last Friday, July 29 in the block near Airport and Springdale Blvd. Destiny is described as a white female...
Former Comal ISD Assistant Superintendent sentenced to 10 years for stealing from district
SAN ANTONIO - Former Comal ISD Assistant Superintendent Thomas Bloxham, was sentenced late Friday to 10 years for theft of property by a public servant. Prosecutors claimed Bloxham and Comal Superintendent Marc Walker used their positions to get free air conditioning and construction work done at their homes. A witness for the prosecution said the cost of the work and equipment was hidden among invoices for district construction projects like Kinder Ranch Elementary School.
Police arrest armed suspect that barricaded inside auto repair shop
SAN ANTONIO - Police have evacuated an auto repair building near a local car dealership after an armed person barricaded themselves inside. The incident began around 11:45 a.m. Monday when San Antonio Police officers pulled over a car for a traffic violation off NW Loop 410 near Baywater Drive on the Northwest Side.
Woman who spent two years in prison for killing husband is back in jail on a fraud charge
Frances Hall, 59, the Helotes woman who spent two years in prison after killing her husband and assaulting his mistress is back in jail on a fraud charge, according to records. Four years after Hall was released from prison, she’s back in the Bexar County jail for a warrant out...
Family of 3 accused of dumping body in plastic bin outside vacant West Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A family of three has been arrested after they were caught through surveillance video dumping a body on the West side of town. On July 19th a 19-year-old woman was reported missing by her father. She was last seen alive at her apartment on the night of July 19.
Vigil held for two San Antonio teens killed in shooting
SAN ANTONIO - The families of two teenagers shot to death last week, held a vigil in front of the apartment where they were murdered. 15-year-old Angel Ray Garcia was murdered alongside his friend, 19-year-old Greg Cordova-Mejia Friday morning at the Union Pines Apartments off Pleasanton Rd. So far police...
Police are looking for suspect who stabbed a man during argument
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for a man accused of stabbing another man during an argument just North of Downtown. The incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. Monday off North Flores Street and North Laredo. Police said the two men got into an argument when the suspect stabbed the...
Suspect who gunned down man working out at North Side gym identified
SAN ANTONIO - The suspect accused of gunning a man down while working out at a North Side gym on Monday has been identified. Jessie Marquis MacWilliams, 32, was arrested shortly after the shooting and is charged with murder. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Monday at the LA Fitness...
Police need your help looking for missing 12-year-old
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department could use your help locating missing 12-year-old. Destannie Flores was last seen at the 4000 block of Ty Terrace. She is 5’3” and weighs 160 pounds. She has straight ear-length brown hair and brown eyes. She has a diagnosed medical condition and has braces on her top and bottom teeth.
Man sentenced to 25 years after he was caught on video punching and kicking his dog
SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after he was caught on video punching and kicking his dog back in 2019. That’s one of the longest sentences ever received in Texas for animal cruelty. WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO: VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED. The incident happened...
Two young men seen running off after nearly crashing vehicle into West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for two young men who ran off after crashing their vehicle just inches from a West Side home. The accident happened just before 3 a.m. Tuesday on South Laredo Street near South Minter Street. Police said the driver was speeding when he lost control...
REWARD: Man in construction vest robs West Side Dollar General at gunpoint
SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers needs your help identifying a suspect who robbed a West Side Dollar General back in May. The robbery happened around 8 p.m. on May 4 at the Dollar General off West U.S. Highway 90 near Military Drive West. Police said a man wearing a bright...
Yikes! Brave officer rescues giant lizard
SAN MARCOS, Texas – What would you do if you saw a giant lizard walking into your garage? If you said scream, you are right. But one brave officer beyond the call of duty found the lizard as he was walking into a garage. According to the San Marcos...
Nine years later and a trial is finally set after campus police shot college student
SAN ANTONIO - It’s been nine years since the shooting death of a University of the Incarnate Word student by campus police. And on Friday, a ruling came down on a wrongful death lawsuit from the 2013 incident. The fourth court of appeals denied the university's request to quash...
Crews fighting wildfire on Hays/Blanco County line; 800 acres burned, 30% contained
The Texas A&M Forest Service says the Smoke Rider Fire has now burned 800 acres and is 30 percent contained. Fire activity has significantly diminished. Both US Hwy 290 and RR 165 are back open. =======================. TUESDAY EVENING UPDATE:. Pedernales Falls State Park is Now closed due to the threat...
Bowling center evacuated after fire at nearby homeless camp poses a threat
SAN ANTONIO - A bowling center has to be evacuated after a fire started behind the main building. The fire started just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday at AMF Ponderosa Lanes off Goliad Road and Pecan Valley Drive on the Southeast Side. When crews first arrived, they saw flames coming...
Former professor charged with murder of 18-year-old college student
A former University of West Georgia professor is accused of murdering a college student. Police in Carrollton say 47-year-old Richard Sigman is responsible for the death of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Investigators say staff at a restaurant told Sigman to leave after he got into an argument with another man. The...
Hundreds evacuated, 600 acres burnt after wildfire near Fredericksburg continues to grow
A wildfire is continuing to grow in the Hill Country area, according to fire crews. Crews are fighting a wildfire in Blanco County, on the Blanco Hays County line. 600 acres have burned, and the fire is only 10% contained. Helicopters are working to dump water on the fire, about 30 structures are threatened.
Seven Oaks tenants protest at property management office in Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It's a situation KABB/WOAI has been following at a local apartment complex - the tenants at Seven Oaks are now fed up with little to no repairs being made to leaking pipes and moldy walls. Monday they took their fight to Austin to get answers from...
