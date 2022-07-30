ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

WTA roundup: Ana Bogdan reaches first final in Poland

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IPpaF_0gyp9Ecm00

July 30 - Unseeded Ana Bogdan of Romania and No. 5 Caroline Garcia of France advanced to the Poland Open finals with straight-sets semifinal wins on Saturday in Warsaw.

Bogdan reached her first career singles final on the WTA Tour with a 7-5, 7-5 defeat of Ukraine's Kateryna Baindl, who hurt her cause with eight double faults. The players exchanged seven consecutive service breaks to begin the match, which finished with 14 total breaks.

Garcia will be looking for her ninth career title after defeating No. 10 Jasmine Paolini of Italy 6-1, 6-2 under rainy conditions. Garcia, who saved the only break point she faced in the 65-minute victory, beat Bogdan in their only prior meeting in the second round at Wimbledon in 2017.

Prague Open

No. 8 seed Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic will play for the title on home soil Sunday against No. 7 Anastasia Potapova of Russia.

Bouzkova defeated 17-year-old compatriot Linda Noskova 7-6 (4), 6-3, striking seven aces and saving five of seven break points. Noskova led 2-1 in the first set and 3-1 in the second set in her first career WTA Tour semifinal.

Potapova converted five of seven break chances in a 6-3, 6-0 win against unseeded Qiang Wang of China. She will be looking for her second career title after winning at Istanbul in April.

Bouzkova, who is seeking her maiden singles title, won the only previous meeting against Potapova 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in Miami in March.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What time is the Women’s Euro final tonight? Kick-off and TV channel for England vs Germany

England face Germany in the final of Euro 2022 on Sunday.The Lionesses have captured the imagination of the nation on their scintillating run all the way to Wembley. Austria and Northern Ireland were seen off either side of the 8-0 thrashing of Norway in the group stages before the nerve-shredding extra-time victory over Spain in the quarter-final.Number two ranked Sweden proved no match in the semi-finals either with Sarina Wiegman's side cruising to a 4-0 win in Sheffield on Tuesday night. Now only one more match separates them from a first major trophy and a first for either the...
SPORTS
The Independent

‘A new Wembley scam’: Angry German media reacts to Euro 2022 loss to England

German media reacted angrily to their team’s defeat to England on Sunday, blaming a “new Wembley scam” for robbing them of victory. Tabloid newspaper Bild blamed a supposed referee error made in the 25th minute of the game. In a piece entitled “Rage after Wembley Scandal”, they wrote: “The German football players lost a clear penalty against England in the final of the Euros and lost dramatically in extra time 1-2. In Wembley of all places!“Referee Kateryna Monzul did not see a clear handball from England captain Leah Williamson on the line.” The moment was checked by VAR but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Istanbul#Russia#Wta Tour
24/7 Wall St.

The Coldest Place in the World Today

Those who believe global warming is not real only need to look at record temperatures that have been posted around the world this week. It was 104 degrees F in London. Most of Europe had record temperatures and huge, unprecedented wildfires. Large portions of the U.S. are expected to have temperatures above 90 today and […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Russia's Ukraine invasion marks a turning point for EM investing: Acadian

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The long-term effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine for investors in emerging market stocks include a reassessment of EM benchmarks, a reshaping of global trade, and premium value for managing the risk embedded in the asset class, research published Monday by Acadian Asset Management said.
MARKETS
BBC

Duchess of Cambridge in high-speed sailing race in Plymouth

The Duchess of Cambridge has taken part in a high-speed sailing race as part of the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix. She was on board the British boat that beat New Zealand in a friendly race in Plymouth earlier. She attended the event as Royal Patron of the 1851 Trust,...
SCIENCE
Reuters

Griner's Russian trial should be over 'very soon', lawyer says

KHIMKI, Russia, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Russian drugs trial of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner should be over "very soon", her lawyer said on Tuesday, as the Kremlin warned the United States that megaphone diplomacy would not secure a prisoner swap for the 31-year-old Texan.
SPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

524K+
Followers
346K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy