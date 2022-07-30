Kentucky governor: Death toll from flooding rises to 25

www.cbs3duluth.com
What Northland voters can expect before heading to the polls this primary election
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Minnesota and Wisconsin State Primaries are just one week away and voters may have a few changes to look out for before heading to the polls on August 9. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon is gearing up for the state’s primary.
Calm tonight but strong storms may fire up Tuesday
Two low pressure systems to the west will create a single rain chance for the region on Tuesday. The first may make for showers and storms in northern Minnesota Tuesday morning. The second low will fire up a region-wide shot Tuesday afternoon and evening. The Northland has a slight chance for severe weather region-wide on Tuesday according to the storm prediction center in Norman, OK. The lows will leave and a new high will clear the sky on Wednesday. In the wake of the lows, a half to full inch of rain could fill up our rain gauges.
I-35W bridge collapse 15 years later: How much safer are Minnesota’s bridges?
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- The first line of the state investigative report into the I-35W bridge collapse that killed 13 and injured 145 more 15 years ago on Monday reads like this: “Lives were shattered by the collapse of the I-35W Bridge. So, too, was confidence in the safety of Minnesota’s bridges.”
Strong storms possible tonight and Tuesday, dry & cool to start the first day of August
TONIGHT: The main round of showers and thunderstorms will move through the Northland during the early hours of the evening. Some storms could become strong to severe as there is still a marginal risk for severe weather over most of the Northland besides northeast Wisconsin and UP. Main threats being gusty winds and small hail. Storms should be done by midnight with mostly cloudy skies lingering behind the front. Lows will fall to the lower 60s and upper 50s with breezy south winds between 10-20 mph. Winds will change to the northwest by midnight. High pressure moves in behind the cold front keeping the first day of August cool and dry.
Two Minnesotans win $1 Million in Mega Millions drawing
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - While one lucky ticket in Illinois hit the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Friday, July 29, two people in Minnesota snagged $1 million prizes. The winning tickets were bought at a Holiday Stationstore in Forest Lake and Casey’s General Store in Fridley. The...
St. Croix County stabbing suspect charged Monday in court
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - The suspect in a deadly stabbing spree in St. Croix County Saturday is charged after appearing in court Monday. 52-year-old Nicolae Miu of Prior Lake, Minn., who is being held at the St. Croix County Jail, was charged with one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide and four counts of attempted 1st-degree intentional homicide for allegedly stabbing five people on the Apple River Saturday, killing one person.
No injuries after train derailment Saturday night
COOK, MN (CBS 3 Duluth) - Just before 8:00 Saturday night a Canadian National Railway train derailed near Cook, MN. According to St. Louis County, the train was traveling northbound with 123 total rail cars. Authorities said 14 of the cars toward the rear of the train derailed and some...
Iron Range standoff suspect who injured 4 officers was charged
VIRGINIA, MN-- The man involved in last Friday’s standoff is being charged with burglary and disorderly conduct after four officers sustained injuries. Friday, July 29, officers from the Virginia Police Department and St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a burglary at a Virginia home.
