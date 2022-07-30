Open for Business: Computer Innovations

sbj.net
Related
pymnts
Ulta Beauty Launches Emerging Tech Fund to Boost in-Store and Online Innovation
Cosmetics and skincare retailer Ulta Beauty is looking to improve its online and in-store experiences via the launch of a new $20 million innovation fund that will investment in emerging technology startups. According to a Wednesday (Aug. 3) company press release, the new Prisma Ventures will invest in tech startups...
hackernoon.com
How I Hacked and Stole the Data of the CEO, CTO and Other Staff at a Company
A tale of ‘Site-wide Account Takeover’ - Breaking Enterprise Application (SAP) Before we start with the technical part of the vulnerability i.e. covered below, I want to brief you about the application which was the target. It is called a ‘Unified Access’ portal for employees that provides access to IT-based applications through a single platform. The ESS application is sold by IBM and could also be integrated with SAP running Lotus Domino server.
thefastmode.com
Singtel to Invest Additional $100M into Innovative Technology Startups
Singtel announced its plan to invest a further US$100 million into Singtel Innov8, its corporate venture arm, raising its total capital commitment to US$350 million. One of the earliest corporate venture capital firms in Southeast Asia, Innov8 invests in start-ups that align with Singtel Group businesses in the areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, cyber security and emerging technologies. It operates on an evergreen fund model, re-investing returns from portfolio exits into new investments. With the capital injection, Innov8 will further expand its portfolio of investments in Southeast Asia, United States, China, Israel and Australia.
Faraday Future Reveals New Manufacturing Updates and Introduces ‘FF ieFactory California,’ the Official Name of Its Hanford, Calif. Manufacturing Plant
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today gave further progress updates at its North American manufacturing facility and unveiled the official name of the production plant located in Hanford, California which will now be identified as ‘FF ieFactory California.’ This state-of-the-art facility will lead the production of the all new TechLuxury FF 91 EV, arriving later this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Human Security merges with PerimeterX to thwart bots and automated fraud
The combined entity will comprise nearly 500 employees, and it will eventually fall under the Human Security name once the two respective platforms are integrated — though when that will be isn’t yet clear. “While I can’t provide an exact timeline, I can say we have two excellent...
TechCrunch
Emitrr raises $4 million to expand its automation offering for local businesses
Bengaluru-headquartered Chiratae Ventures led Emitrr’s funding round, which also drew participation from Venture Highway, FortyTwo VC and Axilor Ventures. “We essentially are a business text messaging software and an automation software for local businesses in the U.S.,” said Anmol Oberoi, founder of Emitrr, in an interview with TechCrunch.
RingCentral launches wave of updates designed to turbocharge productivity
RingCentral has gone live with a raft of new features for its cloud phone and collaboration platforms in an effort to help customers drive greater productivity as a period of economic uncertainty looms. Broadly, the updates are designed to give users a way to automate administrative tasks, reduce the need...
This Restaurant Tech Founder Thinks The Value of Virtual Brands is Bottom Line Savings, Not Top Line Growth
If you ask Michael Jacobs what he thinks of virtual restaurants, you might expect an enthusiastic declaration of support for the concept. After all, as a co-founder and the original CEO of Ordermark and someone who helped conceive of the idea behind Nextbite, he helped create one of the highest-profile startups powering a wave of virtual restaurant brands launched in recent years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Logistics Firm Montway Auto Transport Launches Digital Platform
B2B logistics company Montway Auto Transport announced Monday (Aug. 1) that it has debuted a new digital platform, the Montway Automation Portal (MAP), aiming to boost efficiency for shippers and carriers. The platform will also enable greater visibility for inbound and outbound vehicles to bolster inventory management, and will help...
Agriculture Online
CIBO Technologies submits first U.S.-based carbon project
CIBO, the science-based technology company that provides partners with a complete platform to manage ag carbon and nature-based climate programs, today announced the acceptance of their Project Description Document (PDD) to Verra entitled "The CIBO Initiative for Scaling Regenerative Agriculture." The PDD was submitted under Verra Carbon Standard VM0042. Verra...
teslarati.com
LG invites battery startups to join competition with $1M cash prize
LG Energy Solution (LGES) recently announced its annual Battery Startup Challenge 2022. LG’s battery subsidiary invites battery startups to join the international competition, which offers up to $1 million in cash prizes. “By utilizing programs like Battery Challenge and Open Innovation, LGES aims to maintain its leading position in...
TechCrunch
Apple alum’s finance operations startup raises funds to expand globally
The seed funding round was led by Mumbai-headquartered Blume Ventures, with participation from Titan Capital, T-Fund, Speciale Invest, Bharat Founders Fund, T2D3, Amplify and Force Ventures. It was also joined by Chargebee founders Krish Subramanian and Rajaraman Santhanam, Rohit Chennamaneni of HR management platform Darwinbox and Asad Khan and Jay...
TechCrunch
Polymath Robotics launches to bring plug-and-play autonomy software to any industrial vehicle
It’s a bold declaration for a startup founder aiming to work with robots — or more accurately, the software that helps turn a tractor, tiller or forklift into an automated vehicle. But Stefan Seltz-Axmacher, who previously founded and led the now shuttered autonomous vehicle startup Starsky Robotics, is trying to make a point.
Learn About This Psychedelic Holding Company's Strategy Of Investing In Infrastructure Startups
The “Psychedelics and Mental Wellness Accelerator” is Woven Science and Founders Factory’s novel six-month program proposal to pre-seed and seed-stage ventures focused on the psychedelic treatment’s infrastructure market, as first reported by Anne Field in Forbes. Examples of these “psychedelic-adjacent” companies could be health tech and...
CarParts.com Sees Record Earnings Despite Supply Disruptions, Inflation
David Meniane, CEO of aftermarket auto parts retailer CarParts.com, joined Cheddar News to talk about the company’s sales success attributed to its execution despite the supply chain disruptions around the world. "We offer a great solution. It's the same quality parts as a brick and mortar, but we're 30, 40, and sometimes 50 percent cheaper because of our supply chain," he said. "So the direct to consumer model gives the consumer an option to get more competitive prices."
How Creative Thinking Helps Drive Innovation In A Competitive Workplace
Creativity and ingenuity have become the critical skills over the last decade to achieve success. Driving innovation in such a competitive era is nearly impossible without thinking outside the box. Workplaces need to explore the unknown to increase their productivity. "Any idea can be a part of dust or produce...
dronedj.com
US Mail to deliver to smart drone mailbox in Indiana
Come Monday, August 8, and a drone delivery mailbox located in a suburb of Indianapolis will create history by accepting traditional posts from US Mail. That delivery will be followed by McDonald’s delivering Big Mac and french fries to the same mailbox through a drone. The US Mail postal...
Benzinga
Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Delivers 123 Elevators to Large Office Building in China
TOKYO, Aug 2, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Electric Building Solutions Corporation (MEBS, Head Office: Chiyoda-Ku, Tokyo; President: Tadashi Matsumoto) announced today that Shanghai Mitsubishi Elevator Co., Ltd. has delivered 123 elevators for JD.com's new Headquarters building *1 for second phase construction. The building is located in Yizhuang Economic...
A Hybrid, Technology-Driven Approach to Overcome Coding and RCM Staff Shortages
Exacerbated by pandemic-induced burnout, resignations, and even terminations1, chronic coding and revenue cycle management (RCM) staffing shortages have healthcare organizations struggling to find ways to keep revenue flowing despite a lack of qualified professionals to handle critical processes. It is a situation that has been brewing for years, as too few qualified professionals are entering professions that are expanding more rapidly than ever before.
Inc.com
This Founder Is Breaking Long-Held Gender Stereotypes in the Retail Industry
The sorts of mood boards Matthew Herman makes might include a graffiti-like painting by Cy Twombly, a Polaroid of Dolly Parton, an amethyst geode, and a fire. "I'll weave together a lot of things that don't seem to have any relationships to each other, but when they're in a collage together, it starts to kind of like be provocative and poke holes in expectations," says Herman, a veteran of the L.A. fashion industry.
Comments / 0