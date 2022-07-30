Open for Business: Computer Innovations

David Meniane, CEO of aftermarket auto parts retailer CarParts.com, joined Cheddar News to talk about the company’s sales success attributed to its execution despite the supply chain disruptions around the world. "We offer a great solution. It's the same quality parts as a brick and mortar, but we're 30, 40, and sometimes 50 percent cheaper because of our supply chain," he said. "So the direct to consumer model gives the consumer an option to get more competitive prices."

BUSINESS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO