Man arrested in connection to stabbing death of 24-year-old outside Galveston apartment complex, police say

Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictable"
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Wind Energy Areas bigger than Houston and Austin proposed for the GulfT. WareAustin, TX
Gas prices are dropping dramatically in the Houston areahoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Texas city Sues Union Pacific as Residents were Exposed to Cancer-Causing AgentsTom HandyHouston, TX
Woman followed from bank, robbed at apartment complex parking lot in southeast Houston, police say
Police say the suspect grabbed the woman's purse as she was exiting her vehicle, got into a blue Chrysler four-door sedan, and fled the scene.
Fugitive wanted: Man tied to fatal shooting in northwest Houston still on the run, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man is still on the run after police say he shot and killed a person on March 11 in northwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department Homicide Division. Kyle Andrew Coolack, 37, is wanted for murder in connection with the fatal shooting. The incident was...
Investigation underway after infant death at motel in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after an infant was found dead at a motel in west Houston on Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to an urgent call at a motel located at 15101 Katy Freeway around 1:25 p.m. The infant was transported to the...
Suspect charged with murder in fatal shooting of man at Kingwood apartment complex
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed against a suspect police said fatally shot a man during an argument at a Kingwood apartment complex. Marqus Page, 29, is charged with murder in the death of Joseph Bernard, 29. According to Houston police, on July 20, officers were dispatched to a...
15- and 17-year-old injured in attempted murder-suicide at home in Spring, HCSO says
Officials said the 15-year-old was undergoing surgery, while the 17-year-old, who investigators believe fired the shots, is not expected to survive.
19-year-old found dead inside Pearland home after reports of gunshots in area, police say
Neighbors told ABC13 they heard what sounded like six gunshots go off. The 19-year-old was living with his grandparents, who happen to be out of town, authorities said.
Police offer reward as they search for suspect(s) wanted in deadly shooting on Westheimer Road
The victim's family asks the community for help with identifying the suspect(s) responsible for his murder.
14-year-old girl shot in hip while inside vehicle after group gets into altercation in SE Houston, police say
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a 14-year-old girl was struck by a bullet after an altercation between a group in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responding to reports of a shooting at 9:16 p.m. in the 4800 block of Burma Road. Police said...
15-year-old girl found 4 days after going missing in northwest Harris County, deputies say
Deputies were looking into whether the girl was with a male in the Killeen area, Harris County Sheriff's Office said.
Man accused of kidnapping, raping 8-year-old girl in Pasadena
PASADENA – Pasadena police say an 8-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped at knifepoint by a stranger on July 15. Damien Lavon Johnson, 27, is charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child and is being held on a $500,000 bond at the Harris County Jail. According to...
Sheriff: 16-year-old boy found dead inside vehicle in E. Harris Co.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 16-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a vehicle Monday in the Cloverleaf area, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It's unknown what led up to the shooting, but Gonzalez said the victim was found in the driver's seat of the vehicle at about 5:30 a.m. in the 14600 block of Force Street.
Deputies find teen dead from apparent gunshot wounds inside car in east Harris County
HCSO patrol units responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle and found the Hispanic teen in the front driver's seat appearing to have multiple gunshot wounds.
Woman wanted for questioning in deadly stabbing at apartment complex in southeast Houston, HPD says
Police initially said the victim's girlfriend stabbed him and fled the scene. Now, they released a photo of a woman who investigators call a "person of interest."
16-year-old found shot to death in driver’s seat of vehicle in east Harris County, sheriff says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a teen was found dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle Monday morning in east Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The discovery was made at 5:30 a.m. in the 14600 block of Force Street. Gonzalez said...
Suspect wanted for aggravated robbery attempt at convenience store on Main Street, police say
Do you recognize the suspect in the video? Authorities describe him as a Hispanic male, wearing a black shirt, black pants, and brown boots, with a blue bandanna covering his face.
Mother of 5-year-old killed in drive-by shooting still calling for justice a month later; $50K reward offered
HOUSTON - It's been one month since a 5-year-old girl was shot and killed during a drive-by in north Houston, and the suspect is still on the loose. Kristena Watters laid her daughter, 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson, to rest last Sunday. She was shot and killed in the early morning hours of July 3, after being caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Northborough and Rushcreek drive in Greenspoint.
Assisted living facility where HPD officer shot knife-wielding man having ‘mental crisis’ is not licensed, KPRC 2 Investigates finds
HOUSTON – Graystone Life Care Assisted Living is a for-profit business entity that advertises on the internet that it is a “licensed facility.” But, KPRC 2 Investigates found out that the business is not licensed. In 2013, the State of Texas sued Robert F Strange Jr. for...
2 masked men caught on video robbing southeast Houston hair salon at gunpoint
Police said the victim temporarily ran her hair salon out of her home after her business burned down. She was expecting a friend when the suspects barged in.
Trial for man accused of killing HPD sergeant on North Freeway postponed for 2 weeks due to COVID-19
HOUSTON – The trial for the man accused of killing Houston Police Sgt. Sean Rios during a road rage incident on the North Freeway is on hold for two weeks. According to defense attorneys and prosecutors in the case, the trial is postponed until Aug. 22 due to a positive COVID-19 test among one of the jurors.
Missing 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in washing machine
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 7-year-old boy was reportedly found dead in his home's garage washing machine hours after his parents called police and reported him missing. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4, Troy Khoeler was reported missing from the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive in the Birnamwood Subdivision in the early hours of July 28. About an hour and a half after announcing he was missing, the Harris County Constable said Khoeler was found deceased.
