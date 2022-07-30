Man arrested in connection to stabbing death of 24-year-old outside Galveston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON - It's been one month since a 5-year-old girl was shot and killed during a drive-by in north Houston, and the suspect is still on the loose. Kristena Watters laid her daughter, 5-year-old Khamaya Donelson, to rest last Sunday. She was shot and killed in the early morning hours of July 3, after being caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting near the intersection of Northborough and Rushcreek drive in Greenspoint.

