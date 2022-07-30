Cavalier man passes away following Tuesday lawnmower accident

North Dakota football was 3 and 5 in conference with an overall record of 5-6. Four of the fighting hawks win came on their home turf where they only lost once last season. Now looking to build on the teams potential, coach bubba Schweigert spoke about the benefits of having a more normal off season as well as the potential threat of using a 2 quarterback system. Tommy Schuster threw for 13 touchdowns last season while Quincy Vaughan added 3 more. Coach says having to prepare for 2 QBs makes things harder on opponents.

