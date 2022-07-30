Cavalier man passes away following Tuesday lawnmower accident

www.wdayradionow.com
North Dakota Man Dies Injuries in Lawn Tractor Rollover
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A northeastern North Dakota man has died from injuries sustained when a lawn tractor rolled over on him, authorities said Saturday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened Tuesday about five miles west of Crystal, in Pembina County. Mark Sagert, 62, of...
Report ranks GF County ramp poor condition
A consultant is recommending a 20 year plan to rehab the Grand Forks County ramp after deeming the structure to be in poor condition for a structure of its age. Walker Consultants conducted a condition appraisal on the ramp and discovered deteriorated precast concrete…failing expansion joint transfer plates…cracking concrete…and failing joint sealants.
GF man found dead in Bemidji cabin
Authorities in Minnesota’s Beltrami County say a Grand Forks man was found dead at a rental cabin in Lake Bemidji State Park. The County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a medical call at about 1:30 PM on July 26th, and found 48-year-old Matt Skarperud deceased inside an enclosed porch.
North Dakota musician to appear on America’s Got Talent
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — America will be recognizing some North Dakota talent tonight when Grand Forks resident David Snyder takes the stage on America’s Got Talent. Snyder, a musician who attended Hatton-Northwood High School, is slated to appear on the show’s 17th season tonight at 7 p.m. CT. Upon leaving Grand Forks to train in […]
North Dakota to Unleash Two QB Attack?
North Dakota football was 3 and 5 in conference with an overall record of 5-6. Four of the fighting hawks win came on their home turf where they only lost once last season. Now looking to build on the teams potential, coach bubba Schweigert spoke about the benefits of having a more normal off season as well as the potential threat of using a 2 quarterback system. Tommy Schuster threw for 13 touchdowns last season while Quincy Vaughan added 3 more. Coach says having to prepare for 2 QBs makes things harder on opponents.
GF council updates Fufeng agreement & scooters
The Grand Forks Council held another lengthy meeting last night (Monday) regarding the proposed Fufeng project. Prior to approving an updated development agreement for the corn milling plant members met behind closed doors to discuss strategy over litigation aimed at stopping the project. The development agreement includes a $5 million dollar Letter of Credit in case the project fails to materialize.
