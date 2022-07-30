Female Inmates Sue Jail From Reality Show Over Rape Claims

www.thedailybeast.com
Related
Tucker Carlson Claims Former Cop Derek Chauvin Didn't Murder George Floyd
Chauvin was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for killing Floyd as well as 21 years in prison for violating his civil rights.
Three Texas sisters aged five, eight and nine are all found DEAD in neighbor's pond after vanishing from care of babysitter while their mom was at work
Three young sisters were found dead after vanishing from their Texas home while by babysat by a family friend. Zi’Ariel Robinson Oliver, 9, A'Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te'Mari Robinson Oliver, 5, were reported missing from their small town residence Friday night. A dive team pulled their bodies from a...
12-year-old girl found walking in the road in Alabama leads to the discovery of 2 bodies and an arrest
A 12-year-old girl found walking on an Alabama road Monday morning led to the discovery of two decomposing bodies inside a nearby home and the arrest of a man on a kidnapping charge, officials said. Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, could also face capital murder and other charges after the child...
Daily Beast
Will Trust-Funder Accused of Killing Grandpa and Mom Go Free?
The Vermont man accused of fatally shooting his rich grandfather to get his hands on a trust fund and then orchestrating the death of his mother at sea for even more money will try to convince a judge on Tuesday that he should be set free until trial. The hearing...
Daily Beast
Glam Pastor Re-Enacts Armed Robbery in First Live-Streamed Service Back
Decked out in a Gucci-Balenciaga suit, the extravagant Brooklyn pastor who made headlines last week after three armed, masked men robbed him in the middle of a live-streamed church service re-enacted the traumatic incident for worshippers on Sunday. “As I began to preach, I saw the door open,” Bishop Lamar Whitehead, who had an estimated $1 million in jewelry stolen from him on-camera, told the congregation, according to the New York Post. “And I looked, and I said, ‘OK, OK, OK…” He then got down on the floor, demonstrating his response to the real robbery, splaying his limbs out. Whitehead also told his followers that those close to him had voiced concerns over what he was planning to wear to his first service since the heist. “I’m gonna wear my Gucci,” the pastor said, “because God says, ‘You are my chosen vessel.’” Notably absent from the service, according to the New York Daily News, was Whitehead’s wife and children, who Whitehead said had been crying all week.
Daily Beast
2 Bodies Found After 12-Year-Old Chews Through Restraints to Escape Kidnapper: Cops
A 12-year-old Alabama girl is being hailed as a “hero” after she escaped from her alleged kidnapper’s home, where two decomposing bodies were later found, authorities said Tuesday. Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, has been arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping in connection with the girl’s case. In connection with the bodies, as of yet unidentified, Pascual-Reyes has also been charged with three counts of capital murder and two counts of abuse of a corpse. He was taken into custody in Auburn less than 24 hours after the 12-year-old was found walking along a stretch of Alabama highway by a passing motorist, the Tallapoosa Sheriff said. The girl had been bound to a bedpost and drugged with alcohol at one point during her captivity, Sheriff Jimmy Abbett said. “We gave her medical attention,” he added. “She is safe now. We want to keep her that way.” Abbett declined to identify the girl, nor say whether she knew her alleged captor, only saying that the investigation remained “fluid” and “changing.”
Daily Beast
Two Texas Teens Found Shot in Suspected Murder-Suicide Attempt, Police Say
Two Texas teenagers were found with gunshot wounds to their heads early Tuesday in what investigators believe may have been an attempted murder-suicide, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The teens, who have not been identified, are both in critical condition. KHOU 11 News reports that the 15-year-old and 17-year-old boys were friends, and they had apparently been listening to music together when family members reported hearing gunshots. The 17-year-old is said to have been staying at the 15-year-old’s home. HCSO Sgt. Gregory Pinkins was quoted telling the news outlet the older teen appeared to have shot the 15-year-old before turning the gun on himself. No further details were immediately available.
Daily Beast
Teen Who Turned in Rioter Dad: He ‘Absolutely’ Deserves His Long Sentence
The teen who turned his dad in for participating in the Capitol riot said his father “absolutely” deserved to get the longest prison sentence yet and will hopefully be rehabilitated in prison. “I haven’t been happy to this whole situation...but to say I’m surprised would be a lie,” Jackson Reffitt told CNN. “Everything my dad did—he’s his own person. And his action has consequences.” Guy Reffitt was sentenced to more than seven years prison on Monday for bringing a loaded gun to the riot, where he threatened House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. When he returned home, he threatened to shoot his kids if they said anything but Jackson still tipped off the FBI. He told CNN his father was used as a “puppet” for Trump, and that he agreed with his sister Peyton when she said Monday that Trump deserves “life in prison” for manipulating thousands of people for political gain.
