Texas Tech to host “Fee Free Week” for football tickets

Lady Raiders to play in Preseason WNIT
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders will play in one of the premier non-conference preseason tournaments when they compete in the 2022 Preseason Women’s Nation Invitation Tournament (WNIT). The tournament begins for coach Krista Gerlich’s squad on Tuesday, Nov 15, when Jackson State visits the United...
Red Raiders Football Gives 'Fan-Friendly Deal' for Home Games
The university announced a deal that could save fans some cash for the seven home games at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Texas Tech impresses 2024 QB Lior Mendji during visit
They say first impressions are important. If that's the case then Texas Tech is in a good place with Lior Mendji as the 2024 quarterback out of Keller (TX) Timber Creek told Inside the Red Raiders he had a great time in Raiderland last weekend on his first trip to campus.
West Texas coaches taking extra precautions to keep players safe from the heat
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Symer and Levelland are just two of the hundreds of Texas football teams prepping for the Friday night lights this year, but coaches say with the heat there is more to worry about than just X’s and O’s before this season. Head Coach at...
10th Annual Texas South Plains Honor Flight Golf Tournament Aug. 15
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Tenth Annual Texas South Plains Honor Flight Golf Tournament sponsored by Texas Mutual Insurance and the United Super Markets will be held Monday, August 15, 2022, at the Rawls Golf Course on the Texas Tech University campus. The Texas South Plains Honor Flight will...
Stuck in Dallas: Lubbock Radio Personality Struggles to Make it Home
This past week I traveled across the country to visit my family. The trip went by with very few hiccups and everything seemed great - until the very last day. Anyone that’s traveled by plane recently knows how crazy things are. Flights are constantly delayed and sometimes canceled, leaving hundreds of people out of luck. I’m typically pretty fortunate when flying, so even if there is some sort of delay, things still work out okay in the end. However, trying to make it home this time was messier than ever.
Texas Tech announces passing of former Vice Chancellor
LUBBOCK, Texas— Texas Tech University announced the passing of former Vice-Chancellor Jim Brunjes on Monday. Brunjes served as the Chief Financial Officer and Vice-Chancellor of Texas Tech for 25 years and retired in 2017. “Jim was a man of high integrity and strong moral character – he personified what...
Lubbock Food Truck Draws Long Lines With Amazing Food & Drinks
Oh man y'all I don't know if you are ready to learn about this new amazing spot in Lubbock. When something opens in Lubbock they get a lot of attention but man this food truck is killing it with long lines and great food and drinks. I was not ready...
Hottest day of the week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The hottest weather of the week, and our next chance of rain, highlight this forecast. Temperatures will soar to their highest levels of the week, days past and days ahead, this afternoon. Most locations will top out near or above 100 degrees. My forecast high of 103° for Lubbock is nine degrees above the average high for the date. It’s four degrees shy of the record for the date of 107° (1944).
Lubbock man sent home after week 4 of The Bachelorette
LUBBOCK, Texas — ABC’s The Bachelorette announced in March that “Kirk B. – Lubbock, TX, 29” would be among 35 men appearing on season 19 of the show. Kirk Bryant announced on with a cactus emoji on twitter Monday night that he’s once again Lubbock-bound. The Texas Tech Football Senior Offensive Analyst tweeted, “it’s finally football season!!!”
Legendary Rock Band Chicago Sets Tour Date at Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Hall
The iconic Chicago will return to the Hub City for a can't-miss concert. Chicago will play the Helen DeVitt Jones Theater at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022. They'll also play the Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center in Midland, Texas on November 1st, 2022.
Overnight stabbing near Executive Inn in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department responded to an overnight stabbing at approximately 2:00 a.m. in the 4400 block of Avenue Q. According to LPD desk, there was one moderate injury and no one had been taken into custody yet. This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.
Beto O'Rourke Shares His Message in West Texas
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke made his sixth stop on his drive for Texas campaign as he faces Governor Greg Abbott this November's election. O’Rourke drew people from Bailey County, the Panhandle, and a few from New Mexico as he was close to Lubbock, Texas.
Good Day Good Dog: Ebby!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - From PARC:. Ebby is a young lab mix. She loves everything and everybody - especially playing in the water. She would love to have a family with another dog for her to play with. She is a sweet soul and would be a great family member.
We Finally Know When Lubbock’s Petting Zoo Is Opening
This is an exciting day, y'all. We finally know when we get to enjoy Lubbock's first petting zoo. Back in January I told y'all it was coming and how this will be a perfect spot for family fun. Well, owner Joey Perez reached out to me to say it's time.
Lubbock’s Favorite Noodle Bar Is Getting a Second Location
I'm so excited about this news and this business. How do freshly-made noodles sound? And I mean, made fresh every day. Or maybe some hot soup on a cold Lubbock day? This place doesn't need much explanation because it completely took Lubbock by storm when they opened. If you've never...
17th Annual Hub City Beach Party on Saturday, August 6
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Foster*A*Life, a local nonprofit organization that serves children involved with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, will host the 17th Annual Hub City Beach Party on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The ever popular Landsharks will return to headline the event. This band has played for our event every year and they continually put on a fantastic show. The event includes Lubbock’s only beach complete with sand, water, beach umbrellas and sharks! A live and silent auction is also take place.
City gearing up for Hub City BBQ Cookoff
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its annual Hub City BBQ Cookoff in October. The cookoff will be presented by the West Texas Land Guys on October 6 at the South Plains Fairgrounds. Those who are interested in entering a team in this...
Vinyl stickers available to support Lubbock nonprofit Kat’s Alley Cats
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - HubCity Graphics has partnered with local nonprofit Kat’s Alley Cats to help support the feral cat community in Lubbock. KAC is dedicated to reducing the overpopulation of street cats in Lubbock. The organization uses the Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) method to humanely decrease the amount of feral cats in the city over time.
Sunday morning top stories: Palo Duro Canyon closes its trails
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Palo Duro Canyon State Park has closed all of its trails until further notice. A man has been arrested following a central Lubbock shooting on July 30. Julio Gutierrez allegedly shot Thomas Richardson after an argument. Gutierrez was taken into custody on murder...
