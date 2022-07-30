Guttok has over 500 million views on TikTok: Why gut health keeps trending and why its important

BOSTON -- Could a banana a day keep the doctor away? A new study found that the fruit could be good for a woman's heart.Researchers in the Netherlands looked at nearly 25,000 British men and women between the ages of 40 and 79 and found that as potassium consumption in women went up, blood pressure went down.In fact, every one-gram increase in daily potassium was associated with a 2.4 mmHg lower systolic blood pressure. While there was no association with blood pressure in men, both men and women with the highest potassium intake were at lower risk for heart-related problems regardless of salt intake. Potassium helps the body get rid of sodium in the urine. Foods that are rich in potassium include bananas, avocados, potatoes, milk, and salmon.

