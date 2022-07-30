Will Colin Kaepernick Sign With an NFL Team in 2022?

popculture.com
Patrick Mahomes Suffers Injury at Chiefs Training Camp, Andy Reid Shares Update
Patrick Mahomes suffered a scare at Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Monday. According to Jessee Newell of the Kansas City Star, Mahomes briefly went into the medical tent after taking part in an 11-on-11 drill. During the drill, Mahomes was going back for a pass when the pocket collapsed. The Chiefs quarterback stayed on his feet but may have misplaced a step as he came out of the medical tent with tape around his left ankle.
NFL Suspends Team Owner for Tom Brady and Sean Payton Tampering
The NFL has completed its investigation of the Miami Dolphins for violations of NFL policies related to the integrity of the game. On Tuesday, the league released a statement that said the Dolphins had "impermissible communications" with quarterback Tom Brady in 2019-2020 when he was still under contract with the New England Patriots. The NFL also revealed that Miami had "impermissible communications" with Don Yee, the agent for New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton who was still under contract with the Saints in January 2022. The Dolphins' actions led to the NFL suspending team owner Stephen Ross through Oct. 17, one day after the team takes on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6 of the season. The Dolphins will also forfeit their first-round draft pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson Suspended 6 Games and NFL Fans Have a Lot to Say
Deshaun Watson will miss the first six games of the season for the Cleveland Browns as he will be suspended for his off-field conduct. The decision was made after former federal judge Sue L. Robinson determined that Watson should be suspended six games for his behavior. The NFL Player's Association said it will not appeal the ruling, while the NFL has three days to make a decision to appeal.
MLB All-Star and MVP Candidate Signs $212 Million Contract Extension
A star MLB player just signed a big contract. This week, the Atlanta Braves announced they have signed third baseman Austin Riley to a 10-year, $212 million contract extension, making it the most lucrative deal in franchise history. The contract includes a $20 million option for 2033 when Riley will be 36 years old.
San Francisco 49ers Make Roster Decision on Deebo Samuel Following Trade Request
The San Francisco 49ers just made a big decision on their star wide receiver. On Monday, the 49ers signed Deebo Samuel to a three-year contract extension. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the contract is worth a maximum value of $73.5 million and includes $58.1 million in guarantees. This comes a few months after Samuel reportedly requested a trade from the 49ers.
Stephen A. Smith Announces His Return Date to ESPN Following Surgery
Stephen A. Smith is returning to ESPN very soon. The 54-year-old ESPN host has missed over a month of work due to him having surgery on his shoulder. On Twitter, a fan recently asked Smith when he was returning to the popular ESPN show First Take, and Smith responded "August 15."
