ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Suspect runs away from deadly hit-and-run in Denver

By CBSColorado.com Staff
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G20yb_0gyp8Eez00

One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection with 40th Ave and Peña Boulevard in Denver early on Saturday morning, Denver Police Department said.

According to DPD, the driver of the suspect vehicle got out and ran away from the crash. Police responded to the crash after receiving a call for it close to 12:30 a.m. It was unconfirmed if the suspect vehicle was stolen.

There was no further information about the crash Saturday morning.

Anyone with information can call DPD or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Scooter rider killed in hit-and-run

DENVER — A pickup truck driver hit and killed a scooter rider early Sunday morning in Denver and drove away without helping the victim, said a spokesman for the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). The crash happened right after midnight on July 31 on Federal Boulevard just south of West...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Police searching for 4 drivers in late-night pedestrian crashes

Police in Denver and Lakewood say not one, not two, but four drivers hit a pedestrian and drove away from the scene. The tragic crash happened on July 23 near 1st Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.Police say it's not a well-lit section of road. The 53-year-old woman died at the scene.The victim, an unidentified woman, was first hit by a Ford pickup truck with a single cab and long bed at around 11 p.m. in the northbound lanes. The victim was thrown into the southbound lanes where she was hit again by a white SUV. Police say the SUV has aftermarket wheels which they describe as white trimmed with black center spokes.Then, a light-colored Chevrolet pickup truck with a ladder rack and a dark-colored car both ran over the woman. If you know more about the crashes, you're asked to call Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720) 913-7867.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
9News

Neighbors call for change after hit-and-run crash hurts three at Denver park

DENVER — Denver Police are looking for a suspected hit-and-run driver who seriously injured three people in a wreck at a park in the Ruby Hill neighborhood Sunday night. Police said the driver of a black sedan veered across Gunnison Place – a side street along Sanderson Gulch park – and hit a parked Honda sedan "pinning three people who were standing behind the white Honda."
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver police make an arrest in fatal stabbing

Denver police on Monday arrested Anthony Gutierrez, 46, on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with a stabbing that left a 30-year-old man dead. Gutierrez is accused of stabbing the victim in the chest around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of North Washington Street near the city's Globeville neighborhood, according to a statement of probable cause filed by police.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado woman devastated after deadly shooting on I-70

The fiancé of a Denver man who was tragically shot and killed during a possible case of road rage Sunday night says she is devastated and lost without her loved one by her side. Tamra Holton's fiancé, Kevin Piaskowski, was shot and killed Sunday night​ near Interstate 70 and Quebec.  The shooting was captured on a nearby driver's dashcam and showed a silver truck swerving around traffic before opening fire at Piaskowski. "The situation has been so daunting, and the last 24 hours have been nothing but a nightmare," Holton told CBS4's Dillon Thomas. Since the shooting, Holton has been surrounded...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police Department#Dpd
9NEWS

Customers sprayed with gasoline in apparent hate crime

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police were trying to identify a man in a suspected bias-motivated crime at a gas station on July 23. The Aurora Police Department (APD) said the man confronted two customers who were speaking Spanish at about 11 p.m. at the Rocket Gas Station in the 1100 block of South Havana Street.
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Car stolen in Jeffco dumped in Denver neighborhood

Jefferson County deputies found an abandoned stolen car in southwest Denver Wednesday morning, but no suspects. According to the sheriff's office, a carjacking took place overnight in Jefferson County, and the victim took themselves to the hospital before calling law enforcement several hours later. The investigation led Jeffco deputies to a Denver neighborhood south of Highway 285, where deputies formed a perimeter around the stolen vehicle. A shelter-in-place order was issued for homes in the 3600 block of S Depew Street for about an hour. Deputies and police responded to the car near the intersection with W Lehigh Avenue and S Eaton Street. It was determined the car had been abandoned, and there were no suspects found in the area. The original location of the carjacking was not immediately known. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is leading the carjacking investigation.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Man wanted after bias-motivated crime in Aurora

Aurora Police want to find a man accused of attacking people for speaking Spanish. Investigators say the suspect sprayed the victims with gasoline and wanted to set them on fire. He allegedly told them they don't belong here and followed them to their car.Police responded to the Rocket gas station at Mississippi Avenue and Havana Street on July 23 at around 11 p.m. They add the suspect threw a rock through a back window and stole a victim's car keys. Police describe the suspect, who was seen on surveillance video, as a 20-25 year old Hispanic or Asian man. He could be 5-feet-6-inches to 5-feet-9-inches tall.Investigators say they are classifying it as a bias-motivated crime.If you know more information, you're asked to call 303.627.1661 or email StopHate@auroragov.org.
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

Man found dead in car in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Officers are investigating the death of a man who was found shot to death in a car in Lakewood early Sunday morning as a homicide, the Lakewood Police Department said. Police said around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, they got a call about a suspicious incident in the...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Body found in Denver lake believed to be 11-year-old girl

Denver police believe a body discovered in the water at Rocky Mountain Lake Park on Monday is an 11-year-old girl with autism who wandered from her home. Police responded to the area of 44th Avenue and Pecos Street around 5:30 a.m. Monday to search for the girl. They immediately began a grid search and initiated a reverse 911 call to those in the area.At approximately 7:38 a.m., a body was found in Rocky Mountain Lake, near West 47th Avenue and Grove Street in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood. They say foul play is not suspected at this time but the investigation...
DENVER, CO
9News

39 years later, FBI searching for Boulder murder suspect

DENVER — In August 1983, Sid Wells was 22 years old and about to enter his senior year at CU Boulder with dreams of becoming a broadcast journalist. His longtime girlfriend, Shauna, was the daughter of actor Robert Redford, which was a major reason the story attracted so much attention when Wells was murdered.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
52K+
Followers
26K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy