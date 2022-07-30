BREAKING NEWS: Senator Vaneta Becker Remarks To The Indiana Senate Concerning The Elimination Of Abortion Rights

city-countyobserver.com
Suzzanne Arnold
3d ago
Senator Veneta Becker, Thank you sharing the statistics in you speech. I greatly appreciate you point and your beliefs. Thank you for serving your community, our state and most of all working for the people. God Bless our state of Indiana and The United States of America.
38
DeeDee21
3d ago
Every one of these Senators who vote for this “mess” have to be voted out of office! Come on women vote as if your life depends on it because it does!!
28
Donald Russell
3d ago
I my self am Glad to see a republican with command sence.its not very often unfortunately. but she is at least trying to stand up for what's right.to tell you the truth what we need is a mind your own business movement and give that a try.
26
