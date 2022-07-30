ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police rescue over 20 dogs, puppies in Staten Island after complaint of animal cruelty

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chM6C_0gyp7aLi00 Police rescued over 20 dogs and puppies in Staten Island Friday after receiving a community complaint involving animal cruelty.

The New York City Sheriff's Office and Staten Island District Attorney partnered with ASPCA to investigate the complaint.

Police say the person involved was caught and charged with a felony.

"Individuals who commit these types of crimes need to be held accountable," Sheriff Anthony Miranda said. "We were happy to partner with these agencies to save these animals. This is the effectiveness of interagency corporation that the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Public Safety require from us."

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Nypd#Police Rescue#Aspca#Chelsea
