Shelter opens for East St. Louis residents displaced by flooding. Here’s what we know

A temporary, overnight shelter opened Saturday in an East St. Louis school for Mary Terrace neighborhood residents displaced because of flooding that started on Tuesday, officials said.

The residents can go to Mason-Clark Middle School at 5510 State St., according to Mayor Robert Eastern III and the American Red Cross.

People can drop off donations of food, clothing and toiletries at Community Lifeline at 1764 State St.

Eastern and the East Side Health District said the residents need to evacuate the neighborhood “due to possible health repercussions relating to prolonged exposure to the flood waters,” according to a news release from the city.

Eastern said the worst flooding occurred on Terrace Drive near the intersection of Interstate 255 and State Street. This street is located near the confluence of Schoenberger Creek and the Harding Ditch. The flooding occurred after 8 to 12 inches of rain fell in the St. Louis metro area on Tuesday when a daily record was set at the St. Louis airport.

Eastern said 30 to 35 families have been affected by the flooding. This is an increase from a previous report of at least 25 families displaced by the floodwaters.

Residents in the Mary Avenue and Terrace Drive neighborhood have told the BND they were upse t because the city government had not offered assistance after the flood. “If they come speak with us and let us know what’s going on, that would be good,” Denise Smith, who lives on Terrace Drive, told a reporter this week. “We need some type of communication because I feel like I’m about to have an anxiety attack.”

Eastern said in an interview Saturday that the city paid for hotel rooms for flood victims and that the city provided transportation for the residents to get to the Casino Queen in East St. Louis and the Super 8 in Fairview Heights. He noted that some residents did not want to go to a shelter in Missouri or to any shelter. The residents who went to the hotel rooms have since checked out and are staying with friends or family, he said.

He also said that city employees are working 16 or more hours a day during the response to the flooding and that the city has coordinated with area churches to provide aid to the displaced residents.

“We’ve been working very hard,” Eastern said.

Eastern thanked all the groups and agencies that have helped the city’s residents but he added, “We still got a long way to go.”

Water has been drained from the streets as of Saturday and the fire department hosed off streets and sidewalks, Eastern said.

The shelter announcement was made Friday night, three days after flooding began in residents’ neighborhood.

The city remains under a state of emergency until further notice, Eastern said.

The shelter opened with support from the United Way, American Red Cross, and East St. Louis City Chaplain Services, the mayor stated.

Flood clean up supplies will be provided near Mason-Clark Middle School, the Red Cross said.

Here’s the city’s announcement:

City of East St. Louis Evacuates the Mary Terrace Neighborhood Due to Health Concerns

EAST ST. LOUIS, IL --Officials from the East Side Health District and East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III today have announced an immediate evacuation of residents living in the area of the Mary Terrace Neighborhood due to possible health repercussions relating to prolonged exposure to the flood waters. According to the Centers for Disease Control, exposure to contaminated flood water can cause wound infections, skin rash, gastrointestinal illness, tetanus, and leptospirosis (not common).

Due to the horrific flooding on July 26, 2022, the City of East St. Louis remains under a State of Emergency until further notice. With the support of the United Way, American Red Cross, and East St. Louis City Chaplain Services, Mason-Clark Middle School located at 5510 State St., East St. Louis, Illinois 62203, will serve as a temporary housing shelter for those evacuating their homes. The school will be open at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Community Lifeline located at 1764 State St., East St. Louis, IL will serve as a community drop off site for donations of food, clothing and toiletries.

BND reporter DeAsia Paige contributed information for this article.