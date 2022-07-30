Fond du Lac Police investigate shots fired incident

Fond du Lac Police officers are investigating a "shots fired" incident that happened Friday night.

At around 10:16 p.m. Friday, Fond du Lac Police officers were sent to the intersections of N Hickory Street and Thomas Street for a report of possible gunshots being heard in the area.

Officers investigating the incident found shell casings in the roadway in the 400 block of Thomas Street. According to police, witnesses heard a vehicle squeal its tires immediately after the shots were heard. A vehicle described as a light-colored, older Honda mini-van was seen leaving the area southbound on Hickory St.

No property damage or injuries were reported to law enforcement or any area hospitals regarding this incident. Officers will be re-canvassing the area Saturday and going door to door in the 400 block of Thomas Street to talk with residents.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Fond du Lac Police Department at (920)906-5555 or Crime Alert at (920) 322-3741