ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

1 killed, 3 hurt in Cleveland drive-by shooting Friday night

By Drew Scofield
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mWrs0_0gyp6iRj00

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured Friday night on the city's East Side.

According to police, it happened around 9:44 p.m. in the 3900 block of East 154th Street, on the border of the Lee-Miles and Corlett neighborhoods.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates six men were standing around outside a home when a car drove by and an occupant fired shots at the group. Four people were struck by gunfire; a 22-year-old who died from his injuries, and a 21-year-old, 20-year-old and 34-year-old who all shot in the their legs.

After the shooting, the vehicle drove off. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 216-623-5464 or CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A $5,000 reward may be available for tips. Tips can be anonymous.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 10

Bilaal Muhammad
3d ago

we need to find the LOVE people not to just give into our own self distruction

Reply(1)
8
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Android Tv#Youtube Tv#Roku#Amazon Fire Tv#Violent Crime#Crimestoppers#Apple Tv#Hulu Live#Amazon Alexa
WKYC

Vigil held Monday for two killed in Strongsville car crash

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio — Shock and sadness has been felt in the Strongsville community since a car accident early Sunday morning that claimed the lives of two former Strongsville High School students. A vigil was held Monday evening at the corner of Progress Drive and Alameda Drive where the crash...
STRONGSVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Operation ‘S.T.O.P’: Cleveland police cracks down on city street takeovers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police cracked down on dangerous driving throughout the city Saturday night in a new initiative called Operation S.T.O.P., Stop Street Takeovers Permanently. The police initiative, conducted July 30, resulted in 35 traffic citations, 4 parking citations, 10 towed cars and 5 arrests with 3 firearms...
CLEVELAND, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy