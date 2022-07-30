ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Spanish PM Sanchez backs EU candidacy for Bosnia

By ELDAR EMRIC
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqTny_0gyp6ROG00
Bosnia Spain Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez before official talks with the members of the presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Sarajevo, Bosnia, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Armin Durgut) (Armin Durgut)

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — (AP) — Spain's prime minister on Saturday expressed support for Bosnia to become a candidate for European Union membership amid fears that uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine could fuel instability in the ethnically torn Balkan nation that went through a devastating conflict in the 1990s'.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez came to Sarajevo from Serbia, where he kicked off his tour of the Balkan region on Friday. Sanchez will also travel to Montenegro, North Macedonia and Albania.

“During my meetings today I wanted to highlight the opportunity that would be for Bosnia and Herzegovina if the European Union would take its enlargement with a new sense of urgency," Sanchez said at a press conference.

Yet Bosnia, still dominated by nationalist politicians long after the end of the 1992-95 war, has been locked in political and ethnic disputes that have stalled the country's EU membership bid. Bosnia's Serbs, backed by Russia, have sought to win more independence for their Serb-run half of the country, while disagreements between the Bosniaks, who are mostly Muslim, and Croats have blocked the normal functioning of their joint entity.

The political stalemate has sparked concerns that Bosnia could face further ethnic divisions if left behind in the EU process. Some regional leaders have called for Bosnia to be granted a EU candidate status along with Ukraine and Moldova in June to show the EU's commitment to the volatile region.

Sanchez said Spain supports Bosnia's “European perspective.” He expressed hope the country would take necessary steps to become a membership candidate by the time Spain takes over EU's rotating presidency in the second half of 2023.

"During the last European Council (meeting), I told my fellow heads of governments (of) my full support in favor or Bosnia and Herzegovina being designated a candidate country.” said Sanchez.

Sanchez also noted the Srebrenica massacre in July 1995, when Bosnian Serb troops executed over 8,000 Bosniaks months before the end of the war, a crime that has been designated as Europe's only genocide since World War II.

More than 100,000 people were killed and millions were displaced in Bosnia's 1992-95 war before it ended in a U.S.-brokered peace agreement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Griner's trail resumes amid intensified diplomacy

MOSCOW — (AP) — Since Brittney Griner last appeared in her trial for cannabis possession, the question of her fate expanded from a tiny and cramped courtroom on Moscow's outskirts to the highest level of Russia-US diplomacy. The WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist is to return...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Pelosi lands in Singapore to kick off Asia tour

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Singapore early Monday, kicking off her Asian tour as questions swirled over a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing. A person familiar with the matter confirmed that Pelosi and her delegation...
U.S. POLITICS
960 The Ref

Stopping Myanmar violence tops meeting of Asian diplomats

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — Top Southeast Asian diplomats meeting in Cambodia's capital intensified efforts Wednesday to stop the escalating violence in Myanmar, and to address other pressing — and often divisive — regional issues. It is the first in-person meeting of the Association of...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

German leader says gas pipeline part is ready for Russia

BERLIN — (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz inspected a turbine at the center of a natural gas dispute and declared Wednesday that “there are no problems” blocking the part's return to Russia besides missing information from Russia’s state-controlled gas company. The Kremlin insisted more...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bosnia And Herzegovina#Serbia#Spanish#Eu#Balkan#The European Union#Serbs#Bosniaks#Muslim#Croats
960 The Ref

French parliament to vote on purchasing power package

SAULIEU, France — (AP) — French lawmakers on Wednesday are expected to approve a 20 billion-euro ($20.3-billion) package of measures meant to help struggling households cope with rising energy and food prices. The vote comes after a heated debate at the National Assembly, where President Emmanuel Macron no...
ECONOMY
960 The Ref

China, US allies divided over Pelosi's Taiwan visit

BEIJING — (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has drawn bipartisan support at home and backing among the world’s democracies. Meanwhile, China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory with no right to an independent identity, has rallied support among fellow authoritarian states. The divided opinions speak both to China's growing global influence and the backlash that has prompted among the world's liberal societies.
FOREIGN POLICY
960 The Ref

First ship with Ukraine grain cleared to sail on to Lebanon

ISTANBUL — (AP) — The first grain ship to depart Ukraine under a wartime deal entered the Bosporus Strait on the way to Lebanon after its cargo was checked and approved Wednesday, Turkish and Ukrainian authorities said. An inspection team spent about 90 minutes conducting checks aboard the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
960 The Ref

Kenya's election rips open scars of inequality, corruption

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — In the shadow of a glossy, thousand-dollar campaign billboard, one of many across Kenya’s capital, street vendors struggle to make even 200 shillings ($1.68) a day and often pocket none. Kenya’s Aug. 9 election is ripping open the scars of inequality and...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

EXPLAINER: Who was al-Zawahri — and why did US kill him?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan this weekend killed Ayman al-Zawahri, who helped Osama bin Laden plot the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and helped al-Qaida survive and spread in the years after. By finding and striking al-Zawahiri, President Joe Biden said, the U.S. was ensuring that Afghanistan under the Taliban would never again become a base for attacks on the rest of the world, as it was in 2001.
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Pelosi trip to Taiwan poses new challenge for White House

WASHINGTON — The White House tried on Monday to lower tensions over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's expected visit to Taiwan, . "There's no reason for this to escalate," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said at a White House briefing on Monday, reiterating that the Biden administration continues to endorse .
FOREIGN POLICY
960 The Ref

Congo asks UN mission spokesman to leave amid unrest

KINSHASA, Congo — (AP) — Congo’s government has requested that the spokesman for the United Nations mission in Congo leave the country, saying he has made inappropriate statements amid demonstrations against the presence of the U.N. peacekeepers. Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula wrote to the U.N. mission, known...
WORLD
960 The Ref

China blocks some Taiwan imports but avoids chip disruptions

BEIJING — (AP) — China blocked imports of citrus, fish and other foods from Taiwan in retaliation for a visit by a top American lawmaker, Nancy Pelosi, but has avoided disrupting one of the world's most important technology and manufacturing relationships. The two sides, which split in 1949...
ECONOMY
960 The Ref

EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry

WASHINGTON — (AP) — When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel.
FOREIGN POLICY
960 The Ref

Australian government confident of emissions reduction law

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — The Australian government said Wednesday it is confident its greenhouse gas reduction target will be enshrined in law after negotiating amendments with senators from outside the new administration’s ranks. A bill to enshrine the center-left Labor Party’s election pledge to reduce Australia’s...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

US, Indonesia hold joint military drills amid China concerns

JAKARTA, Indonesia — (AP) — The United States and Indonesian militaries began annual joint combat exercises Wednesday on Indonesia’s Sumatra island, joined for the first time by participants from other partner nations, signaling stronger ties amid growing maritime activity by China in the Indo-Pacific region. More than...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
960 The Ref

US House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan, defying Beijing

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island claimed by China, which quickly announced that it would conduct military maneuvers in retaliation for her presence. Pelosi flew in...
FOREIGN POLICY
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
6K+
Followers
72K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy