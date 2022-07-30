ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Flat Rock, NC

Twice as nice: NC man wins $400 scratch-off, buys another ticket and wins $100K

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man was feeling lucky after winning $400 in a scratch-off game, and his instincts were correct.

Timothy Unsell, 73, of Flat Rock, used some of his winnings to buy a more expensive scratch-off ticket, and the $30 cost turned into a $100,000 payday, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.

“I don’t usually buy the $30 tickets but after winning $400 I thought, ‘Why not?’” Unsell told lottery officials in a statement. “This is the biggest win I’ve ever had.”

Unsell bought both tickets, including the $30 Fabulous Fortune ticket, from the Time Saver store in East Flat Rock, lottery officials said.

He collected his prize at lottery headquarters on Thursday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, Unsell netted $71,019.

Unsell told lottery officials that he was so excited after winning the big prize that he ran back into the store to hug the clerk.

“She told me, ‘I’m glad it was you who won,’” Unsell said in a statement. “She knows me very well.”

