Montz, LA

WWL

Man wanted, accused of burglarizing Terrebonne school

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a man they say is responsible for burglarizing a Terrebonne Parish School, stealing several items. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office say deputies responded to a school on Friday, where they learned that a burglary had happened...
houmatimes.com

TPSO Arrests Final Suspect in Narcotics Investigation

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of Houma man, in connection with a Narcotics based Investigation. Thomas Ikeem Johnson was the final suspect at large for a July 19, 2022, investigation, conducted in the 200 block of Maricabo Court. On July 29, 2022, a Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help identifying burglary suspect

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on July 26, 2022, detectives began investigating two burglaries of a shed occurring on July 23 and July 25 in the Uneedus area. Numerous items were taken from the shed by the subject pictured in the video surveillance.
L'Observateur

SCSO investigates domestic disturbance; single gun shot fired

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a domestic disturbance, which resulted in a single gunshot being fired in the 200 block of Ashton Oaks Lane Luling, LA. Initial reports indicate that an altercation occurred between family members. One subject sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during the...
L'Observateur

SCSO searching for subject in Destrehan

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s is currently searching for a subject involved in a domestic aggravated battery that occurred in the area of River Road near Bunge in Destrehan, LA. Just before 7:00 a.m. deputies responded to the reports of a vehicle that was stopped in the 12400 block...
DESTREHAN, LA
brproud.com

EBR Coroner’s Office seeks identity of man killed in Airline Highway crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The coroner’s office and Baton Rouge police are seeking help in identifying an unknown male who was killed in an early morning hit and run. The fatal hit and run took place at 4:14 a.m. Monday morning on Airline Highway near Prescott Road, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The EBR Coroner’s Office said the victim, a Black male, was on a purple beach cruiser-type bicycle at the time of the vehicle crash.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD: Suspect wanted in Monday North Street crash killing woman

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A suspect is wanted by police in connection to a fatal Monday morning vehicle crash on North Street. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a crash involving a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer took place at around 10:11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 in the 4600 block of North Street.
wbrz.com

'Visible handprint' on freshly-washed car identified suspect in armed robbery

BATON ROUGE - Detectives identified a suspect in an armed robbery investigation thanks to a handprint he left on his victim's freshly-washed car. According to arrest documents, an investigator with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an armed robbery that happened on July 18. The victim was reportedly trying to make a deposit at a drive-up ATM when a man approached her with a gun and told her to put her card in the machine.
brproud.com

Officials: Two possibly injured in Sherwood Street incident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An incident possibly involving a gun occurred on Sherwood Street Monday (August 1) evening and two people may have been injured, officials say. Sources indicate it was around 6 p.m. when the situation unfolded. At this time, details are scarce and authorities have not...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Two bystanders wounded in Holy Cross area shootout, police say

Two bystanders were struck by bullets in a Holy Cross area shootout in which the shooters escaped unscathed, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the aggravated battery by shooting in the 6200 block of North Rampart Street at around 10:21 p.m. Monday. They said two unknown male suspects escalated an altercation by pulling out guns and shooting at each other. Neither suspect was hit, but the stray bullets wounded two bystanders, a 38-year-old man and a 57-year-old man, police said. Emergency Medical services took one man to the hospital, and the other refused treatment, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDSU

NOPD investigating shooting in the Lower 9th Ward

NEW ORLEANS — News Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Lower Ninth Ward on Monday night. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg on the 6200 block of North Rampart Street around 10:21 p.m. No other information was released.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

