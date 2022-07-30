www.lobservateur.com
There are only 4 genuine bronze death masks of Napoleon and Louisiana owns one of them
Several New Orleans area museums to offer free admission this month.
Saints Training Camp, Week One Recap
Verdict Stuns In New Orleans DA's $200,000 Tax Fraud Trial
New Orleans, the city that never sleeps.
Man wanted, accused of burglarizing Terrebonne school
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a man they say is responsible for burglarizing a Terrebonne Parish School, stealing several items. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office say deputies responded to a school on Friday, where they learned that a burglary had happened...
houmatimes.com
TPSO Arrests Final Suspect in Narcotics Investigation
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of Houma man, in connection with a Narcotics based Investigation. Thomas Ikeem Johnson was the final suspect at large for a July 19, 2022, investigation, conducted in the 200 block of Maricabo Court. On July 29, 2022, a Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office...
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help identifying burglary suspect
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriffs Office is asking the public’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect. Chief Jimmy Travis reports on July 26, 2022, detectives began investigating two burglaries of a shed occurring on July 23 and July 25 in the Uneedus area. Numerous items were taken from the shed by the subject pictured in the video surveillance.
L'Observateur
SCSO investigates domestic disturbance; single gun shot fired
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a domestic disturbance, which resulted in a single gunshot being fired in the 200 block of Ashton Oaks Lane Luling, LA. Initial reports indicate that an altercation occurred between family members. One subject sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during the...
L'Observateur
SCSO searching for subject in Destrehan
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s is currently searching for a subject involved in a domestic aggravated battery that occurred in the area of River Road near Bunge in Destrehan, LA. Just before 7:00 a.m. deputies responded to the reports of a vehicle that was stopped in the 12400 block...
brproud.com
EBR Coroner’s Office seeks identity of man killed in Airline Highway crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The coroner’s office and Baton Rouge police are seeking help in identifying an unknown male who was killed in an early morning hit and run. The fatal hit and run took place at 4:14 a.m. Monday morning on Airline Highway near Prescott Road, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The EBR Coroner’s Office said the victim, a Black male, was on a purple beach cruiser-type bicycle at the time of the vehicle crash.
WDSU
St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office reports 2 violent domestic disputes in less than 24 hours
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St.Charles Parish Sheriff's Office has reported two violent domestic disputes that happened less than 24 hours of each other. According to reports, one victim was shot on Monday, and another victim in an unrelated incident was cut on Tuesday morning. Deputies report that...
brproud.com
BRPD: Suspect wanted in Monday North Street crash killing woman
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A suspect is wanted by police in connection to a fatal Monday morning vehicle crash on North Street. The Baton Rouge Police Department said a crash involving a stolen 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Ford Explorer took place at around 10:11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 in the 4600 block of North Street.
wbrz.com
'Visible handprint' on freshly-washed car identified suspect in armed robbery
BATON ROUGE - Detectives identified a suspect in an armed robbery investigation thanks to a handprint he left on his victim's freshly-washed car. According to arrest documents, an investigator with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an armed robbery that happened on July 18. The victim was reportedly trying to make a deposit at a drive-up ATM when a man approached her with a gun and told her to put her card in the machine.
brproud.com
Officials: Two possibly injured in Sherwood Street incident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An incident possibly involving a gun occurred on Sherwood Street Monday (August 1) evening and two people may have been injured, officials say. Sources indicate it was around 6 p.m. when the situation unfolded. At this time, details are scarce and authorities have not...
NOLA.com
Two bystanders wounded in Holy Cross area shootout, police say
Two bystanders were struck by bullets in a Holy Cross area shootout in which the shooters escaped unscathed, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the aggravated battery by shooting in the 6200 block of North Rampart Street at around 10:21 p.m. Monday. They said two unknown male suspects escalated an altercation by pulling out guns and shooting at each other. Neither suspect was hit, but the stray bullets wounded two bystanders, a 38-year-old man and a 57-year-old man, police said. Emergency Medical services took one man to the hospital, and the other refused treatment, police said.
Suspect on bike accused of firing at pedestrians in Bayou St. John
The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of firing a gun at someone on North Lopez Street in Bayou St. John.
WDSU
NOPD investigating shooting in the Lower 9th Ward
NEW ORLEANS — News Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Lower Ninth Ward on Monday night. According to reports, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the leg on the 6200 block of North Rampart Street around 10:21 p.m. No other information was released.
NOLA.com
Family stops carjacking, holds down suspect until NOPD arrives, police say
After witnessing a Florida Area carjacking in progress, family members of the suspect intervened and held the alleged suspect down until police arrived, the New Orleans police said. A 68-year-old woman was in her vehicle at the intersection of North Rocheblave and Independence streets at around 11:36 a.m. Sunday when...
Teen plummets to death at abandoned Market Street Power Plant, coroner says
An investigation is underway after officials say 18-year-old Anthony Clawson fell to his death at an abandoned building Friday night.
Louisiana State Police: Pilot Killed in Crop Duster Plane Crash Off of I-49
A pilot was killed in a plane crash off I-49 according to Louisiana State Police. A report from our media partners at KATC states that the crash took place on an Interstate 49 exit ramp. State police say the crop-dusting plane was doing some work near the Cheneyville exit. An...
After more than a month on life support, Bogalusa 14-year-old succumbs to gunshot wound
On July 31, over a month after the shooting, the victim was taken off of life support and died from his injury. Police are now investigating this incident as a murder.
Woman shoots and kills ex-boyfriend during an argument, Tangipahoa detectives say
Reports show that on Sunday, deputies responded to reports of shots fired at a home on Cecil P Road.
Believed family altercation leads to deadly shooting in Jefferson Parish Sunday
During the incident, deputies say Tatum took out a gun and fired many shots with one hitting the victim.
uptownmessenger.com
Police arrest three suspects, including two juveniles, in homicide, shooting
The New Orleans Police Department made three major arrests last week in connection to crimes committed in the Uptown area. All arrests took place on July 28, according to a press release. Two suspects were arrested in connection to a homicide last month (July 15) in the 8300 block of...
