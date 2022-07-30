Georgia Lottery hits landmark $25B raised for GA’s education

www.wuga.org
STANLEY BARR
3d ago
so I guess ga can go back to winning a free ticket...raising money stops winners from winning...lets get some pay off on those stratch off tickets...no winners where I'm at..
Reply(1)
2
Related
Georgia's gas tax suspension to be extended, governor's office says
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is expected to extend Georgia's gas tax suspension on Wednesday, according to his office. The governor's office told 11Alive on Tuesday to expect a press release detailing the announcement on Wednesday morning. Since the original suspension of the gas tax, Gov. Kemp has twice...
wtvy.com
Some GA parents add bulletproof backpacks to their kid’s back-to-school lists
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The response to unfathomable violence at Uvalde or Parkland has Georgia parents doing whatever they can to shield their children from violence. For some, that means sending their kids to school with bulletproof backpacks. Some parents are making the heartbreaking decision to add bulletproof backpacks to...
Here's how Georgia is trying to recruit more foster parents
ATLANTA — Georgia state leaders are working to recruit more foster parents with a new marketing campaign. Gov. Brian Kemp's office announced the efforts Tuesday in collaboration with First Lady Marty Kemp and the Department of Human Services. DHS officials said the new statewide campaign would help recruit and...
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Georgia History
Here's where the ticket was purchased.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany Herald
Georgia's rental assistance program offers aid to record numbers
ATLANTA — As America continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic’s overwhelming impact, many Georgians received aid that prevented evictions, housing instability and loss of utilities. Georgia’s Rental Assistance Program hit record numbers this week, helping to keep more than 35,000 tenants in their homes. The Georgia...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia to allow people to claim unborn children as dependents on taxes
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Revenue says expecting families who live in the Peach State can claim their embryo as a dependent on their taxes. In new guidance released Monday, officials with the state's Department of Revenue says that the tax change is due to the Supreme Court's ruling striking down Roe v. Wade and the Court of Appeals' decision to allow Georgia's so-called "heartbeat" law to go into effect.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Georgia teachers to receive ‘back-to-school’ supplements for supplies
Georgia teachers stocking up on supplies for the new school year will get some help from the state, according to an announcement from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office. Kemp announced July 29 that every full-time public-school teacher in Georgia will receive a $125 supplement to help them get their students back to in-person learning coming out of the pandemic.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia says unborn children can now be claimed under income tax exemption
ATLANTA — Georgia's Department of Revenue made official this week that unborn children will be eligible for a $3,000 income tax exemption under the state's abortion law, now that is has gone into effect. While the ban of abortions at the moment a "fetal heartbeat" can be detected -...
RELATED PEOPLE
Albany Herald
Georgia ethics panel moves ahead with hearing on group linked to Stacey Abrams
ATLANTA — The state ethics commission voted Monday to move forward with a full hearing on whether a group founded by Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams and its affiliated action fund violated campaign finance laws. At the center of the dispute is whether the activities of the New Georgia...
Clayton News Daily
Georgia pension fund provides 1.5% cost of living adjustment to help retirees
(The Center Square) — Retired Georgia state employees started receiving a 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment with their monthly benefit payment, which state lawmakers say is needed amid rising inflation. In passing the $30.2 billion fiscal 2023 state budget with House Bill 911, Georgia lawmakers allocated $119.6 million to increase the...
Island slave descendants settle Georgia discrimination suit
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — An enclave of slave descendants on the Georgia coast have settled a federal lawsuit that claimed a lack of government services was eroding their island community, one of the few remaining Gullah-Geechee settlements on the Southeast U.S. coast. The agreement states residents of the tiny...
A couple of Georgians woke up $1 million richer after getting the winning lottery numbers
ATLANTA — If you purchased a Mega Millions ticket and matched all five numbers, you could be a million dollars richer. That was the case for two lucky Georgians Saturday morning when Mega Millions announced its winners. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. One person...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia lottery hits major milestone
The Georgia Lottery Corp. hit a historic milestone this month, as the program’s total funding of education since its inception in 1993 reached $25 billion. There’s a lot of zeroes in there,” Gov. Brian Kemp quipped Thursday as Gretchen Corbin, the lottery organization’s president and CEO, presented him with a giant check.
How many people in Georgia have won Mega Millions jackpots?
ATLANTA — More than $1.2 billion is up for grabs in Friday night’s historic Mega Millions drawing. The new total released at noon is the second highest jackpot in Mega Millions history. You can watch the LIVE Mega Millions drawing every Tuesday and Friday night RIGHT HERE on...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (July 25-31)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Warner Robins native on a mission to stop gun violence in the place where she grew up. In light of recent violence in her hometown, a native of Warner Robins is hosting a conference Saturday to help prevent gun violence and crime. Shellita Austin was born and raised in Warner Robins, but moved to Florida as an adult to get resources for her autistic child. Austin wants others to see they don't have to choose violence, or "become a victim of your surroundings."
Safety concerns key priority as Georgia schools open for fall
With the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas as a backdrop, Georgia schools are beginning to open their doors for fall with school safety top-of-mind for parents and teachers. Every public school in Georgia is required to have a school safety plan and conduct drills on that plan, the state Department of […] The post Safety concerns key priority as Georgia schools open for fall appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wuga.org
The Health Report: COVID-19 - Omicron BA.5 Variant
This week on the Georgia Health Report, in a follow-up to the previous episode of the show, which emphasized the danger and transmissibility of the Omicron BA.5 variant of COVID, host Robin Whetstone and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News take a surprisingly personal look at what it’s like to have the coronavirus, and whether it’s really possible to avoid infection.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia public schools don't make the grade when it comes to overall quality, new study finds
ATLANTA - A recent listing of states with the best and worst school systems has Georgia ranking in the bottom half. According to the analysis conducted by WalletHub, Georgia public schools are 36th in the nation. To determine the top-performing school systems in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states and...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia boy selling lemonade to pay for medical bills
Less than a year after his mother died, 11-year-old Teddy Counihan was hit by a car while riding his bike around his neighborhood. His family can't afford to pay for his hospital bills, so the Georgia boy is spending his Sundays serving up lemonade to raise money.
wuga.org
Georgia Breaks Industry Record in Film and Television Production
Georgia had a record-breaking year in the film and television industry. Governor Brian Kemp announced today that Georgia Made film and television productions generated $4.4 billion in revenue during the fiscal year 2022. The Georgia Film Office reported that Georgia hosted a total of 412 productions a combination of feature...
Comments / 5