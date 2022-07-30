Can Troops Use CBD In The US?

www.benzinga.com
New state law gives veterans right to concealed carry without a permit
Beginning Monday, military veterans will have the right to carry a concealed weapon without obtaining a permit. The new law was authored in the legislature by Monroe area
Washington Examiner
Wagner Group units should be annihilated wherever they attack US forces
My two favorite lines from former four-star Marine Gen. Jim Mattis come from the same 2017 impromptu speech he gave to military personnel in Afghanistan. Those lines being: "Listen to your NCOs" and "Hold the line." Another great Mattis line came in 2018 after a Russian Wagner Group element attempted...
Bill would not turn current semi-automatic weapon owners into felons
CLAIM: A congressional bill to ban certain semi-automatic weapons would “turn 150 million Americans into felons overnight.”. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The bill would only affect future firearm transactions. People who already lawfully own such weapons when the bill passes would be allowed to keep them, legal experts confirmed. The claim that 150 million Americans would be affected by the restrictions is also not supported by evidence.
These Photos From The B-1B’s Latest Guam Deployment Are Just Ridiculous
The Air Force has been pumping out stunning imagery of the B-1B swing-wing bomber during its Bomber Task Force mission in the Pacific. The U.S. Air Force’s latest deployment of B-1B Lancers to the highly strategic Andersen Air Force Base on the island of Guam has resulted in no shortage of awe-inspiring official photography of the swing-wing bombers in action. As well as posing for the photographer in the air and on the ground during its current Pacific sojourn, the four ‘Bones’ at Andersen have also taken part in the large-scale Valiant Shield exercise. In addition, the bombers have worked alongside Australian allies, reflecting an increasingly important relationship in the region, part of a trilateral advanced defense agreement that also involves the United Kingdom.
Tactical 'Provocative' Move: China Brings Warships, Planes Near Taiwan Strait Ahead of Nancy Pelosi's Anticipated Visit
Amid speculations over U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan, several Chinese warplanes were reportedly spotted close to the median line of the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Tuesday. What Happened: Mounting tensions between the U.S. and China over Pelosi visiting the island nation where China claims sovereignty has alerted the...
A profitable tax loophole for real estate could be axed in Manchin's new deal to ease inflation
Sen. Joe Manchin struck a surprise deal on Wednesday with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The deal, which would put billions toward climate spending, is offset by targeted taxes. One of those tax changes is ending a loophole available to real estate investors. A surprise spending deal by Democrats might...
Business Insider
The US's 'lightning carrier' concept may have lessons for China's growing navy
The US Navy and Marine Corps recently demonstrated the "lightning carrier" concept on an amphibious assault ship for the first time. During the exercise this spring, sailors and Marines operated 20 F-35B jets from USS Tripoli. Military analysts say China could learn from the tactic to improve its own navy...
Washington Examiner
Pentagon isn’t seeing ‘real, substantive change’ in Ukraine
As Russia's war in Ukraine enters its sixth month, a senior military official said there isn't "substantive change" in some Ukrainian territories. The official's comments come less than 24 hours after at least 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war were reportedly killed by artillery blasts in the penal colony of the eastern Ukrainian town of Olenivka, where more than 900 Ukrainian prisoners of war captured during the battle for Mariupol were being held after they surrendered from the Azovstal steel plant.
Russia Failing to Gain Air Superiority as U.S. HIMARS Hit SAMs: Pentagon
A Pentagon official praised Ukraine for shooting down Russian planes and stopping Moscow's forces from targeting its own aircrafts.
Biden Administration Looks To Cool Off Tensions With China Over Nancy Pelosi: 'We Do Not Support Taiwan Independence'
To diffuse tensions between the U.S. and China over Nancy Pelosi’s unconfirmed trip to Taiwan, the White House National Security Council coordinator John Kirby said the U.S. position on Taiwan remains what it has been over the last four decades. What Happened: Kirby stressed that any visit to the...
nationalinterest.org
The Marines’ Newest Vehicle Will Be a Drone Warfare Juggernaut
The Corps’ new Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle will use drones to hunt enemies from ship to shore. The Marine Corps’ new Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) will hunt enemies from ship to shore in support of amphibious attacks, launching highly-lethal loitering attack drones to surveil and possibly destroy enemy targets.
nationalinterest.org
Marines Need the Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle to Win in the Pacific
The Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle closely aligns with other aspects of the evolving force structure of the U.S. Marine Corps geared toward operations in the Pacific theater. With a focus on the competitive Pacific theater, the U.S. Marine Corps is rapidly developing a new fleet of lightweight Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicles (ARV). These armored platforms are capable of swimming miles through the ocean from ship to shore before conducting forward scouting and surveillance missions.
Ars Technica
US regulators will certify first small nuclear reactor design
On Friday, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) announced that it would be issuing a certification to a new nuclear reactor design, making it just the seventh that has been approved for use in the US. But in some ways, it's a first: The design, from a company called NuScale, is a small modular reactor that can be constructed at a central facility and then moved to the site where it will be operated.
nationalinterest.org
Marines Corps ARV to Be Armed With New Laser Weapons
The Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle program, which could enter production sometime next year, is a key part of the U.S. Marine Corps strategy for future amphibious warfare, particularly in the Pacific theater. The U.S. Marine Corps Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV), a new platform in prototype form waiting for additional service testing...
Amphibious BIBER Tanks to Join Ukraine's Growing Arsenal of Western Weapons
Germany will begin sending the armored bridge-laying machines as early as the fall.
U.S. Navy commissions new ship USS Fort Lauderdale
July 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy held a commissioning ceremony in Florida for its newest amphibious transport dock ship, the USS Fort Lauderdale. "To the Sailors and Marines who will serve aboard USS Fort Lauderdale, thank you and your families in advance for the service you will fulfill and sacrifices you may endure," Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro said Saturday.
americanmilitarynews.com
Austal USA gets $156 million contract to build more steel Navy ships
Mobile shipyard Austal USA, which recently made the “first cut” on the Navajo-class vessel that will be its first steel ship for the U.S. Navy, has received a $156 million contract option to build two more of the ships. Austal already had two of the Navajo-class ships under...
Navy Times
US operation killed al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri, sources say
Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional information about the operation and al-Zawahri’s background. A U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan this weekend killed Ayman al-Zawahri, who took over as al-Qaida leader after Osama bin Laden’s death in a U.S. raid. President Joe Biden was set to announce the killing Monday, delivering a significant counterterrorism win just 11 months after American troops left the country after a two-decade war.
Navy expedites waterborne drones to close gap with China
Facing a growing threat from China, the Navy envisions drone ships keeping an electronic eye on enemy forces across the vast Pacific Ocean, extending the reach of firepower, and keeping sailors out of harm’s way. The Navy is speeding development of those robotic ships as an affordable way to...
Watch the terrifying power of HIMARS with this footage from RIMPAC 2022
HIMARS was showcased at the latest RIMPAC Event in Hawaii. RIMPAC is the largest maritime exercise and has been held every year since 1971. HIMARS was certainly one of the most impressive events this year. In military tech news, the U.S. Marines have recently released a video showcasing their now...
