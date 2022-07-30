Kentucky governor: Death toll from flooding rises to 25

www.kold.com
Related
KOLD-TV
Polls open across Arizona for primary election
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The eyes of the nation are on Arizona as the state hosts its primary election Tuesday, Aug. 2. While many have already sent in mail-in ballots, other Pima County residents can still cast a ballot at any of the county’s 129 voting centers. To find the nearest location for you, go to https://web1.pima.gov/applications/votingcenters/
KOLD-TV
Trump’s hold on GOP on the line during AZ primary
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona played out outsized role in the 2020 Presidential election and now it’s poised to do the same for the Republican Party and former President Donald Trump in the 2022 Arizona primary. Some Republican strategists feel Arizona could play a make it or...
KOLD-TV
Flash flood damages Catalina Foothills homes, prompts evacuations
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It was one of the worst storms this monsoon. Sunday night, heavy rainfall swept through the Catalina Foothills neighborhood. A flash flood displaced more than a dozen people and left devastation in its wake. On Monday, crews removed debris from Havasu Road, near Columbus...
KOLD-TV
Social media trend encouraging people to steal Kia, Hyundai vehicles
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Leslie Sison loves driving her Kia. She loves how it feels and how it rides. What she doesn’t love is that her car may be easy to steal. “Scary to think how easy it is that people are actually putting it out there on social media, and saying how to steal it is even worse,” said Sison.
Comments / 0