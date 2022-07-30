ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Bridger Ski Foundation kicks off a weekend of races

By Kristin Merkel
KBZK News
KBZK News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2imX7h_0gyp5CQo00

On Saturday, the Bridger Ski Foundation is hosting its 29th annual Run & Roll weekend. This event is featuring roller ski races, the 10-mile Jim Bridger Run, and a 5k Fun Run.

Bozeman will be hosting the first-ever roller ski races within the city. Andrew Newell, the Director and Coach of the BSF Pro Team, shared some interesting information about the race.

“So this is our first annual Jim Bridger roller ski race that Jim Bridger trail run has been going on here in Bozeman for almost 30 years. And that trail running event is, it's an event that we used to raise money for the elite team or the Olympic development team," he said. "With the British Skin Foundation. A lot of people don't know that we actually have an Olympic development program here in Bozeman tied in with the British key foundation. And these are athletes that are full time ski racers that are training for the next Olympics. Because that race is designed to support the BSF pro team we thought it was cool. A cool idea to include a roller ski race this year. So this is the first annual roller ski race."

The races got underway at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Newell continued, "We actually got a lot of a good response actually from other teams within the intermountain west. So we have some athletes coming from Sun Valley. We have athletes coming from Park City, Utah, Jackson Hole kind of all around the West and we hope that this event will grow you know each year and we'll be able to to attract the fastest skiers in the country to come here to Bozeman and compete against the pro team."

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 KISS FM

New Restaurant And Bar Opening in Four Corners

I've been looking for somewhere new to have a meal and a drink, and now I know where to go. If you live in Four Corners, a new bar and restaurant will be opening close to you starting tomorrow, August 2nd. The Buck will offer drinks and New York-style pizza, among other things. It's also opening in a spot familiar to many in the Gallatin Valley.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
City
Park City, MT
Bozeman, MT
Society
Local
Montana Society
Bozeman, MT
Sports
State
Utah State
City
Bozeman, MT
930 AM KMPT

As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana

We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings

Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

Stolen Sign Returned to Beloved Bozeman Business After 20 Years

A sign that was stolen during a drunken night of debauchery 20 years ago has been returned to a local business in Bozeman. Most people that live in Bozeman are familiar with the Pickle Barrel. The popular sandwich shop has been a staple in the area for decades. It's a place where you're guaranteed to leave with a full stomach every time you stop by.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Bridger
Mountain Journal

How To Live And Die With A Presence Of Being

Given a terminal diagnosis and faced with a finite amount of time, a couple finds peace as they say goodbye. Columnist Timothy Tate shares their story. EDITOR'S NOTE: Timothy Tate says the names of the individuals in this story have been changed to protect their anonymity but the following column is based on real people.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ski#Olympics#Run Roll#The Bsf Pro Team#British#Bsf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cycling
KBZK News

Jack Creek Road evacuation project underway in Big Sky

BIG SKY — Work on the Jack Creek Road Evacuation Project is underway to make it a better evacuation route for the western side of Big Sky. The Big Sky Fire Department was awarded a $750,000 grant from Coalitions and Collaboratives Inc. The fund will create a shaded fuel break along Jack Creek Road to increase safety. A shaded fuel break is a thin section of forest intended to break up forest structure to put fire on the ground instead of up in the trees. This creates a more defensible space for the roadway.
BIG SKY, MT
bozone.com

Local voters give stamp of approval in Best of Bozeman survey

Local voters give stamp of approval in Best of Bozeman survey. The entertainment industry’s award season is in an intermission, but we’ve got plenty to pass out to local businesses and community-favorite events that have earned your patronage and recommendation. We’re back to life as usual, for the...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Storage Units Are Being Broken Into! Is Yours Secure?

You might want to check the security of your storage unit facility to make sure it's securing your valuables. Madison County Sheriff's Office reported today, August 2nd, a series of break-ins at several storage unit facilities. The crimes are currently under investigation, but the information about the culprits is limited. One question we have to ask, could this spread to Gallatin County?
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
KBZK News

KBZK News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
971K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy