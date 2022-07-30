Bridger Ski Foundation kicks off a weekend of races

On Saturday, the Bridger Ski Foundation is hosting its 29th annual Run & Roll weekend. This event is featuring roller ski races, the 10-mile Jim Bridger Run, and a 5k Fun Run.

Bozeman will be hosting the first-ever roller ski races within the city. Andrew Newell, the Director and Coach of the BSF Pro Team, shared some interesting information about the race.

“So this is our first annual Jim Bridger roller ski race that Jim Bridger trail run has been going on here in Bozeman for almost 30 years. And that trail running event is, it's an event that we used to raise money for the elite team or the Olympic development team," he said. "With the British Skin Foundation. A lot of people don't know that we actually have an Olympic development program here in Bozeman tied in with the British key foundation. And these are athletes that are full time ski racers that are training for the next Olympics. Because that race is designed to support the BSF pro team we thought it was cool. A cool idea to include a roller ski race this year. So this is the first annual roller ski race."

The races got underway at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Newell continued, "We actually got a lot of a good response actually from other teams within the intermountain west. So we have some athletes coming from Sun Valley. We have athletes coming from Park City, Utah, Jackson Hole kind of all around the West and we hope that this event will grow you know each year and we'll be able to to attract the fastest skiers in the country to come here to Bozeman and compete against the pro team."