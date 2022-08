The Washington Nationals dealt Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster trade deadline deal that yielded a large swatch of prospects. Soto had turned down a 15-year, $440 million deal before the Nationals began to shop him. He now joins a team that is in the middle of the playoff hunt with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO