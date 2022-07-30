ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accident involving police car closes part of Chelton and Academy Saturday morning

By Riley Carroll
 3 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A minor traffic accident involving a Colorado Springs police car closed part of Chelton and Academy Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

CSPD said a car ran a red light a T-boned a police cruiser. The officer was unharmed but the driver of the other car took themselves to the hospital.

Related
KKTV

Driver in stolen car causes crash in Colorado Springs, flees police with dog

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are searching for the driver of a stolen car who caused a crash while fleeing officers. Officers were initially just trying to pull the suspect over for a run-of-the-mill traffic violation when he sped away from them Tuesday morning. Police didn’t go after him but just minutes later encountered him for a second time when he crashed into a car at Constitution and Circle. The suspect jumped out of the vehicle with a big gray dog and ran from the area.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Woman killed in hit-and-run collision near Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement is searching for the driver who ran over a woman and left her behind to die. Troopers were called out to Highway 50 and San Pedro Street just before 3 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a woman lying in the road. She did not have a pulse when State Patrol arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene. The car that hit her was long gone.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

State Patrol seeking information in death of pedestrian

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is hoping someone in the Pueblo community knows what happened to a pedestrian who was found dead on Tuesday. According to a press release sent out by CSP, troopers were notified of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Santa Fe Drive near San Pedro Street in […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Pueblo women dead after a pedestrian-involved crash

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman is dead following an auto vs. pedestrian crash in Pueblo County. According to Colorado State Patrol (CSP), crews responded Tuesday morning to a crash on Santa Fe. Dr. near San Pedro St. CSP says the pedestrian, a 40-year-old woman, was found dead in...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Colorado Springs Police arrest a suspect after a domestic disturbance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Peak 4420 Apartments were evacuated last night after a man threatened a women with a gun. Colorado Springs Police (CSPD) says that just before midnight a caller reported their daughter was involved in a domestic disturbance in the southeast part of the city. They then called back to report a gun was involved.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Police investigate shooting, request information

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is requesting the community’s help with their investigation of a shooting that possibly stemmed from a road rage incident. According to a press release sent out by PPD, at about 12:45 a.m. on July 23, officers responded to the area of I-25 and Highway 50 West on […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Man shot in the face in Pueblo, possibly tied to a road rage incident

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police are asking for help following a possible road rage shooting. Police are reporting the shooting occurred on July 23 at about 12:45 in the morning near I-25 and Highway 50. The victim, a man, had been shot in the face and police believe it may have stemmed from a case of road rage. The victim survived, but his condition wasn’t shared in a news release put out by police on Monday.
PUEBLO, CO
Daily Record

Colorado State Patrol: 3-year-old dies after being struck by vehicle driven by mother

A 3-year-old girl died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle driven by her mother in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado State Patrol. In a press release, CSP stated authorities were notified of a pedestrian injury crash at 9:04 a.m. Sunday in the driveway of a home near the Fontaine Boulevard and Lamprey Drive intersection in unincorporated El Paso County.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Daily Record

Penrose man arrested after standoff with authorities

A Penrose man wanted for robbery and weapons charges was arrested Monday after a standoff and a multi-agency, weeks-long investigation. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office’s CrimeWatch page, on July 24, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to an address in Colorado Springs to investigate an act of domestic violence. The investigation resulted in the issuance of an arrest warrant for James Neely, 39, of Penrose, on charges of aggravated robbery, menacing, possession of weapons by previous offenders and harassment.
PENROSE, CO
KXRM

Teller County Sheriff moving to Peak Alerts

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Effective August 30, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office will no longer utilize the NIXLE platform for non-emergency alerts, and will instead move to using one platform for all notifications. Residents can now sign up for all emergency and non-emergency alerts through Peak Alerts. Residents only have to register at one place […]
TELLER COUNTY, CO
