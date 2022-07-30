Accident involving police car closes part of Chelton and Academy Saturday morning
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A minor traffic accident involving a Colorado Springs police car closed part of Chelton and Academy Saturday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
CSPD said a car ran a red light a T-boned a police cruiser. The officer was unharmed but the driver of the other car took themselves to the hospital.
