Electronics

This $11 USB Outlet Extender Comes With Its Own Cute Little Shelf

By Spy Editors
 3 days ago
We’re going to keep ringing this bell until builders start listening to us: every single electrical outlet installed in 2022 should have at least one USB port. You may be living in 2022, but your electrical outlets are still living in the ’80s, which is probably why deals on simple USB outlet extenders are always popular among SPY readers. If you’re like us, you need wall chargers, iPhone chargers and USB outlet extenders for your living room, kitchen and bedroom.

Today, one of our favorite USB outlet extenders is on sale, and it’s got a special feature that sets it apart from your average outlet extender. The Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender features a generous 6 outlets, 2 USB-A ports, and 1 USB-C port. On top of that (literally, it’s right on top), this outlet also comes with a built-in shelf for your devices to rest on while charging.

Currently, this USB outlet extender is discounted by 24% for Prime Members, but SPY readers can also save an additional $3.36 by using the hidden coupon code “ SNXCMKSJ “. There’s an on-page coupon you can clip to save an additional 10%, but don’t forget to enter the coupon code during the Amazon checkout process. We checked this coupon ourselves, and as of July 30, it’s still active for Prime Members.

COUPON CODE: SNXCMKSJ

Buy: Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender $11.93 (orig. $19.99) 40% OFF

Here are a few excellent reasons to shop this deal today:

  • Originally $19.99, now discounted to $11.93
  • Total discount of 40% with coupon
  • Prime members get free shipping and returns
  • This is an “Amazon’s Choice” product with a 4.6-star rating
  • Built-in surge protector

What We Love About the Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender

The Mifaso USB Outlet Extender has some great features that aren’t apparent at first sight. As we already mentioned, it features a built-in surge protector so you don’t need to worry about frying your devices during a surprise summer thunderstorm or power surge.

First, there’s the convenience factor. This product instantly transforms a normal outlet into six, with three additional USB ports for charging devices. When all three USB ports are being used to charge devices, this outlet extender can delivery a maximum output of 3.1A and up to 2.4A when just one is in use.

However, we haven’t even mentioned our favorite features. First, it comes with a screw so that you can stabilize the shelf if you intend to use it permanently. This can give you extra confidence if you’re placing devices like tablets or smartphones on the included shelf.

Second, the shelf itself has a convenient hole in the back to thread through charging cables, so your outlet extender won’t become a mass of tangled charging cables. The shelf itself also features an anti-slip surface to hold your devices securely in place.

Head to Amazon to shop this deal, and don’t forget to use the coupon code: SNXCMKSJ

Buy: Mifaso Wall Outlet Extender $11.93 (orig. $19.99) 40% OFF

