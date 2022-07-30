ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Mega Millions jackpot pending, 1 winner possibly in Illinois

By Julianna Russ
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b74s0_0gyp4jOs00

ILLINOIS (KXAN) — One person in Illinois won the Mega Millions $1.28 billion jackpot Friday night, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The Illinois Lottery listed the jackpot prize as “currently pending,” with the winning numbers listed as 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the gold Mega ball was 14 . Friday’s Megaplier was 2x the original winnings.

There was an one in 302,575,350 chance of winning the jackpot, according to the Mega Millions website. The $1.28 billion jackpot would be the second largest Mega Millions jackpot in history.

The top prize had not been claimed since April 15, and the largest Mega Millions jackpot in history was $1.537 billion.

Kansans who have won a Mega Millions lottery prize

Mega Millions said the winner results for the drawing were still being compiled but listed that the jackpot prize was pending, and it said the cash option was pending as well. The cash option would be $747.2 million.

The next drawing will be Tuesday, according to Mega Millions, and the estimated jackpot was listed at $20 million with an $11.6 million cash option.

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date are:

  • $1.537 billion on Oct. 23, 2018
  • $1.280 billion on July 29, 2022
  • $1.050 billion on Jan. 22, 2021
  • $656 million on March 30, 2012
  • $648 million on Dec 17, 2013
  • $543 million on July 24, 2018
  • $536 million on July 8, 2016
  • $533 million on March 30, 2018
  • $522 million on June 7, 2019
  • $516 million on May 21, 2021
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

The winning $1.34B Mega Millions ticket was sold in suburban Chicago

CHICAGO — Someone in suburban Chicago beat the odds and won the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Des Plaines. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The Illinois Lottery website said the winning ticket was purchased at […]
DES PLAINES, IL
KSN News

Kansans who have won a Mega Millions lottery prize

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The chances of winning the Mega Millions lottery, which currently sits at $1.28 billion, is 1 in roughly 302 million. But that won’t stop people from purchasing a ticket that has the potential to change their life. According to their website, the Mega Millions lottery has been around since 1996, when […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Illinois State
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
KYTV

Illinois lottery director gives Mega Millions press conference

The McKinney Fire burned down at least a dozen residences and wildlife was seen fleeing the area to avoid the flames. Police investigating after 4 teens shot at Fla. apartment complex. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. No one has been arrested. It’s unclear where the shooter fired from or how...
NPR

Here are the key primary election results from Kansas

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. In Kansas, the top contest is a prominent ballot measure, as residents vote on a state constitutional amendment that could open the door to more abortion restrictions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jackpot#The Illinois Lottery
KSN News

Kansas State Fair Grandstand tickets still available

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Tickets for the 2022 Kansas State Fair Nex-Tech Grandstand lineup are still available! The lineup: The Grandstand offers general admission starting at $10-30, as well as special seating areas: Mel Hambelton Ford Party Pit: Seating directly in front of the stage Metal and Soul VIP Tables: A VIP patio for six […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
Dayana Sabatin

Kansas Stimulus Check Update ($250)

Inflation has soared 9.1% in June compared to 2021, and it is continuing on an expensive trend that's been causing negative impacts on households for a year. Though drivers seem to be finally getting some relief at the pump, gas, housing, and food prices have still been a heavy burden for many.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Wichita Eagle

Free land? How about a free house? Kansas town tries a little of everything to grow

If you’re looking for evidence of rural decay and postindustrial decline in this dusty north-central Kansas town, you can find it. The last remaining manufacturing employer, US Tower, closed its facility during the pandemic, putting about 25 local workers out of a job. On the edge of town lies a subdivision without any houses, a barren reminder of a free land program that has failed to attract much interest. In the middle of the day, the shutting of a car door echoes for blocks, bouncing between the aging two-story buildings that bracket Lincoln Avenue downtown. Many are vacant.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy