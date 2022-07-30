ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Most valuable crops grown in New York

By Stacker
informnny.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.informnny.com

Comments / 0

Related
informnny.com

DEC: ‘Wolf’ found in Greater Capital Region was mostly coyote

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – After a DNA test released Tuesday, July 26, confirmed that an animal shot last December in the Greater Capital Region was a gray wolf, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said otherwise. “Initial DNA analysis conducted determined the wild canid to be most closely identified as an eastern coyote,” said Lori Severino, a spokesperson for the DEC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
informnny.com

Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4

KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along...
PUBLIC SAFETY
scenichudson.org

Why to Support These New Bike Safety Bills for N.Y. State

New York recently got an F+ grade for its traffic laws regarding biking. New legislation could help — and for those who've lost loved ones cycling, it's personal. In this year’s ranking of bike-friendly states conducted annually by the League of American Bicyclists, New York placed 13th. (FYI, Massachusetts, Oregon, Washington, California, and Minnesota hold places one through five, respectively.)
POLITICS
96.1 The Breeze

Big Week For Anyone Who Hunts New York State

The summer heat and the month of August are here in New York State. While we enjoy our picnics and camping and summer fun, some of us are looking forward to the cool mornings and clear and crisp afternoons! Hunting season is not that far away and there are some important things for those who hunt need to remember. First and foremost, now is the time to buy your license or apply for doe permits!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
informnny.com

Arizona GOP primary tests power of Trump’s election lies

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republicans were deciding Tuesday between a well-known former news anchor and a development attorney in the race for governor of a crucial battleground state. Former President Donald Trump backed Kari Lake, who walked away from her nearly three-decade career in television news and embraced his...
ARIZONA STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]

August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
WNBF News Radio 1290

S.C. Man Convicted of Gun-Running in Binghamton & Syracuse

A South Carolina man, who admitted earlier this year to illegally selling weapons across state lines to a Binghamton resident and to a felon is to spend six years in federal prison. Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District announce that 30-year-old Joshua Meighen of Seneca, South Carolina was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#More African Americans#Hispanic#Latino
94.3 Lite FM

Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State

Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Syracuse.com

Will grants, cheap power bring a major chip manufacturer to Clay? (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 2)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 80; Low: 62. Brutal heat expected this week in Upstate NY. INTRODUCING A NEW WEEKLY FEATURE: Central New York is full of vibrant, intriguing, thoughtful, bright people committed to making our region a better place. They’re the backbone of our community; the people who volunteer, who launch businesses, who teach the next generation. We’re launching a weekly series of Q&A interviews with those people. You’ll learn who they are, what they do behind the scenes and what they plan to do next. We’re calling it “SyraQs.” First up in the series? Meet Kevin Henry, president of Syracuse’s Juneteenth Committee, the city’s director of building maintenance and operation, and the man behind Henry’s Hen House at the New York State Fair. (Dennis Nett photo)
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
96.1 The Breeze

Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]

Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

How Many Of New York State’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?

Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?. New York State is full of exciting attractions that you’ll have to see to believe. These attractions are scattered all over the state. Let's be real, New York is pretty large state. You'll find major cities, amazing scenery, natural landmarks, and so much more. If you truly want to fall in love with New York, explore all the regions of the state to get a genuine appreciation of all it has to offer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKTV

500 DMV positions open in New York; civil service exam available online

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is hiring and registration is now open to take the civil service exam, which will be offered online for the first time ever. Those who would like to apply to become a motor vehicle representative can take the exam online anytime until midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
POLITICS
informnny.com

Watertown gas prices remain higher than other local averages

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although gas prices are continuing to drop across the nation, Watertown prices remain higher than other cities throughout Western and Central New York. According to AAA Western and Central New York, the national price per gallon is $4.21 which is a 15-cent drop from last...
WATERTOWN, NY
Big Frog 104

Central NY Town Granted Over $100 Thousand To Build A New Forest

One Central New York town is getting a little greener thanks to new grant program. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has officially awarded their first rounding of from the Community Forest Conservation Program. A total of $956,189 is being allocated to create community forests in Western New York, Central New York, and Long Island.
WHITESTOWN, NY
newyorkupstate.com

NY’s medical marijuana industry: New state rules would drive up prices

New York’s largest medical marijuana trade group is imploring the state’s Office of Cannabis Management to change draft regulations for marijuana packaging and labeling that it says are onerous and out of step with other legal states. In a letter to OCM, the NY Medical Cannabis Industry Association...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy