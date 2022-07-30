Most valuable crops grown in New York

www.informnny.com
DEC: ‘Wolf’ found in Greater Capital Region was mostly coyote
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – After a DNA test released Tuesday, July 26, confirmed that an animal shot last December in the Greater Capital Region was a gray wolf, the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said otherwise. “Initial DNA analysis conducted determined the wild canid to be most closely identified as an eastern coyote,” said Lori Severino, a spokesperson for the DEC.
Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along...
Why to Support These New Bike Safety Bills for N.Y. State
New York recently got an F+ grade for its traffic laws regarding biking. New legislation could help — and for those who've lost loved ones cycling, it's personal. In this year’s ranking of bike-friendly states conducted annually by the League of American Bicyclists, New York placed 13th. (FYI, Massachusetts, Oregon, Washington, California, and Minnesota hold places one through five, respectively.)
Big Week For Anyone Who Hunts New York State
The summer heat and the month of August are here in New York State. While we enjoy our picnics and camping and summer fun, some of us are looking forward to the cool mornings and clear and crisp afternoons! Hunting season is not that far away and there are some important things for those who hunt need to remember. First and foremost, now is the time to buy your license or apply for doe permits!
Arizona GOP primary tests power of Trump’s election lies
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republicans were deciding Tuesday between a well-known former news anchor and a development attorney in the race for governor of a crucial battleground state. Former President Donald Trump backed Kari Lake, who walked away from her nearly three-decade career in television news and embraced his...
Kansas voters reject abortion measure in victory for pro-choice movement: projection
(The Hill) – Kansas voters were projected to have rejected a ballot measure Tuesday that would give the state legislature the authority to ban abortion, in what was seen as the first major referendum on the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade. The Associated Press called the...
Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]
August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
S.C. Man Convicted of Gun-Running in Binghamton & Syracuse
A South Carolina man, who admitted earlier this year to illegally selling weapons across state lines to a Binghamton resident and to a felon is to spend six years in federal prison. Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District announce that 30-year-old Joshua Meighen of Seneca, South Carolina was...
Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State
Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
Hochul: state will pick up extra costs for 40 hour farm week
MADRID, New York (WWNY) - If New York decides to force farmers to pay overtime to workers after 40 hours, Governor Hochul continues to say the state will pick up the extra costs. Hochul’s comment came during a visit to Mapleview Dairy in Madrid Friday. “If this happens over...
Will grants, cheap power bring a major chip manufacturer to Clay? (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 2)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 80; Low: 62. Brutal heat expected this week in Upstate NY. INTRODUCING A NEW WEEKLY FEATURE: Central New York is full of vibrant, intriguing, thoughtful, bright people committed to making our region a better place. They’re the backbone of our community; the people who volunteer, who launch businesses, who teach the next generation. We’re launching a weekly series of Q&A interviews with those people. You’ll learn who they are, what they do behind the scenes and what they plan to do next. We’re calling it “SyraQs.” First up in the series? Meet Kevin Henry, president of Syracuse’s Juneteenth Committee, the city’s director of building maintenance and operation, and the man behind Henry’s Hen House at the New York State Fair. (Dennis Nett photo)
Report: NYSDOH awards multi-billion dollar contract to Hochul campaign donor
According to a report from the Albany Times Union, the NYSDOH is awarding a multi-billion dollar state contract to a company owned by a campaign donor to Gov. Hochul.
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
1 NY county has no urban land: See list of most rural places in state
New York’s most rural place is Hamilton County, northwest of Saratoga Springs. All of the county’s 1,717 square miles are considered rural, according to a recent list from Stacker. It’s the only 100% rural county in the state. Stacker compiled a list of New York’s most rural...
How Many Of New York State’s Top 20 Attractions Have You Visited?
Are you truly a proud New York resident if you haven't visited these Top 20 attractions?. New York State is full of exciting attractions that you’ll have to see to believe. These attractions are scattered all over the state. Let's be real, New York is pretty large state. You'll find major cities, amazing scenery, natural landmarks, and so much more. If you truly want to fall in love with New York, explore all the regions of the state to get a genuine appreciation of all it has to offer.
15 first-time food stands are coming to 2022 NYS Fair. See list of all food vendors (so far)
Geddes, N.Y. — In the six years since Mike Sharlow launched Syracha’cuse, a line of local hot sauces, he’s pitched his products at lots of festivals, shows and events, including a few held at the New York State Fairgrounds. But until this year, he’s never had a...
500 DMV positions open in New York; civil service exam available online
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is hiring and registration is now open to take the civil service exam, which will be offered online for the first time ever. Those who would like to apply to become a motor vehicle representative can take the exam online anytime until midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Watertown gas prices remain higher than other local averages
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although gas prices are continuing to drop across the nation, Watertown prices remain higher than other cities throughout Western and Central New York. According to AAA Western and Central New York, the national price per gallon is $4.21 which is a 15-cent drop from last...
Central NY Town Granted Over $100 Thousand To Build A New Forest
One Central New York town is getting a little greener thanks to new grant program. The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has officially awarded their first rounding of from the Community Forest Conservation Program. A total of $956,189 is being allocated to create community forests in Western New York, Central New York, and Long Island.
NY’s medical marijuana industry: New state rules would drive up prices
New York’s largest medical marijuana trade group is imploring the state’s Office of Cannabis Management to change draft regulations for marijuana packaging and labeling that it says are onerous and out of step with other legal states. In a letter to OCM, the NY Medical Cannabis Industry Association...
