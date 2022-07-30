ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie Towers remains vacant 11 months after Ida, attorney says insurance agency isn’t paying up

By Amy Russo
 3 days ago

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — It’s being called an eyesore in Old Metairie – Metairie Towers.

More than 400 people had to move out after Hurricane Ida. Eleven months later, it still sits vacant.

“We are 11 months to the day from Hurricane Ida and clients at Metairie Towers and residents through the condominium association are still not back in their homes,” said Attorney Bart Kelly. He represents the Metairie Towers Condominum Association.

The hurricane lifted the roof, causing severe damage.

“On top of it was about a 6-inch water line that fed the fire suppression system, and that line snapped. For days and days after Ida 6-inch pipe of water was dumping on top of the building filling the building up,” said Kelly.

More damage came about a month later when the water system was turned back on by inspectors sent by the insurane company. The place flooded again.

Kelly says insurers have only paid about a third of what they owe.

“It’s been all of 2022 and there has been no major money from the insurance company,” Kelly explained.

It’s no shock the building is riddled with mold and severe water damage.

“Every day there are machines out here that are keeping the building on life support so it doesn’t become a fungal jungle in there,” Kelly said.

Keeping the building secure is another expense being paid while the property sits vacant.

“Right now it’s costing us about $10,000 a month to have the security out here,” said Ron Carter. He’s the President of Metairie Towers Condominum Association.

Kelly says the insurance agency is still in the process of reviewing claims, and has asked for extra time to figure it all out.

But, he doesn’t know how much longer the residents can wait and says he has a lawsuit ready to be filed at any minute.

WGNO has reached out to the attorney representing the insurance agency in this case, we are still waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

