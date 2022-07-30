ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pa. teacher suspended after Jan. 6 fired for not working

By Associated Press
 3 days ago
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania teacher who was suspended last year during an investigation into his attendance at, and social media posts about, the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6 in Washington is being fired for refusing to return to work.

Allentown School District board of school directors voted Thursday to fire him after he didn’t show up to work.

Moorehead says he did not return to work because of safety concerns.

Ron Shelley
3d ago

Setting an example to students in abiding by the Constitution is important. Failure to support the Constitution is a "No-Go." This teacher had to go.

Reply(2)
3
 

