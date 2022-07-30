Two men arrested after trespassing in downtown Madison

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested two men early Saturday morning after police said they were parked in a ‘no trespassing’ lot and drugs were found in their vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle parked in a lot in the 400 block of West Johnson Street with ‘no trespassing’ posted around 2:10 a.m. A driver and three passengers were in the car, and police said that signs of drug use were seen in the vehicle.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on charges of possession of Schedule II narcotics and trespass. Another 23-year-old man was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and trespass.

The other two passengers were released but given multiple citations for trespass.

News 3 Now is not naming the men at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. Click here to learn more about the policy.

