ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Two men arrested after trespassing in downtown Madison

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04i92S_0gyp35PO00
WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested two men early Saturday morning after police said they were parked in a ‘no trespassing’ lot and drugs were found in their vehicle.

Officers found the vehicle parked in a lot in the 400 block of West Johnson Street with ‘no trespassing’ posted around 2:10 a.m. A driver and three passengers were in the car, and police said that signs of drug use were seen in the vehicle.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on charges of possession of Schedule II narcotics and trespass. Another 23-year-old man was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and trespass.

The other two passengers were released but given multiple citations for trespass.

News 3 Now is not naming the men at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. Click here to learn more about the policy.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Dog taken when vehicle stolen in NE Madison found safe, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A dog taken when the vehicle it was riding in was stolen at East Towne Mall late last week has been found, the Madison Police Department said Tuesday. In an updated incident report, police said Malloy, a weeks-old brown and white Boston Terrier, was found safe Tuesday afternoon. Further details, including whether anyone has been arrested, were not immediately available.
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man arrested for 2021 Beloit murder

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police announced the arrest of a man on Monday that they said shot and killed a man in early 2021. Daemon Hanna, 26, was arrested in Madison on Thursday. He is charged with First Degree Murder. Hanna is charged with killing 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson, who was gunned down in March […]
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Beloit PD announce arrest of homicide suspect

President Joe Biden confirmed that a U.S. drone strike killed Al-Quaida leader Ayman Al-Zawahri over the weekend. A new approach to responding to mental health emergencies in the City of Madison is proving beneficial for both patients and first responders. Speed limits on John Nolen Dr., Mineral Point Rd. to...
x1071.com

Man Arrested In Lancaster Trying To Sell Meth Sentenced To Prison

A man arrested last year with about a pound of meth in Lancaster has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison. 44 year old Carl Rabe, of Baraboo and formerly of Boscobel, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. During an investigation, law enforcement officers identified several people, including Rabe, who distributed significant amounts of methamphetamine in western Wisconsin. One of those persons was Christopher Fernette of Prairie du Chien, who was sentenced last month to 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of meth with intent to distribute. Rabe was arrested in a parking lot in Lancaster on October 20, 2021 attempting to sell meth.
LANCASTER, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trespassing#Drugs#Police#West Johnson Street#Rewritten
nbc15.com

MPD: Allegedly intoxicated driver crashes, flips car on Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver was taken to the Dane County Jail after allegedly rear-ending another car and flipping his own Monday afternoon, Madison Police Department said. MPD said officers were dispatched to the crash around 12:30 p.m., which shut down parts of the eastbound Beltline between Mineral Point...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are still searching for a missing 37-year-old Green County mother of three who hasn’t been seen since October. The search for Melissa Trumpy, who was last seen in Monroe, was launched Oct. 27, 2021, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois recalled. Officials initiated the case after her boyfriend, Derek Hammer, was taken into custody by the department for unrelated outstanding warrants in Green County, Wisconsin.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man admits breaking windows at Madison tire shop

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who was found laying on the ground outside a tire shop admitted to an officer that he had damaged the store windows, the Madison Police Department reported. According to an MPD statement, one of its officers was on routine patrol late Sunday night and...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Two men arrested, one man injured in west Madison stabbing

MADISON, Wis. — Two men were arrested Friday after Madison police said they beat and stabbed another man. Officers were called to the 6800 block of Park Ridge Drive just before 10:45 p.m. for a reported stabbing. The victim and suspects knew each other. Police said that, after an argument, a 48-year-old man and a 56-year-old man allegedly attacked a man, injuring him. Both attackers were allegedly intoxicated.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Cyclist killed in crash on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. — A crash on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon left a bicyclist dead, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. A box truck and the cyclist were involved, but police did not provide further details about what caused the crash.
MADISON, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."  
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Walworth County fiery wreck on NB I-43 near Elkhorn

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - A semi driver suffered minor injuries following a wreck on I-43 near Elkhorn on Monday morning, Aug. 1. The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said around 7:45 a.m., a semi traveling north on I-43 crashed into a disabled vehicle on the shoulder – one that had been tagged by a deputy the night before and was empty.
wearegreenbay.com

WI deputies responding to road rage struck by drunk driver

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Investigators say two Dane County deputies investigating a case of road rage were hurt when an alleged drunken driver crashed into their squad cars. Authorities say their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The incident happened late Friday in the town of Springfield, where...
SPRINGFIELD, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy