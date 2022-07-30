Out-of-control creek threatens to dry up Siskiyou County town

www.mtshastanews.com
Mount Shasta Herald
McKinney Fire updates: Meeting tonight in Fort Jones; blaze grows 1,060 acres
This story is provided free of charge as a public service to our communities. Please support local journalism and subscribe. Firefighters are continuing to battle the McKinney Fire near Yreka, as well as several smaller fires in northwestern Siskiyou County. Communities northwest of Happy Camp to western Yreka remained under...
Mount Shasta Herald
Death toll doubles in McKinney Fire but weather aids fight against California’s biggest wildfire
The death toll in the McKinney Fire rose to four in western Siskiyou County as wet weather helped firefighters turn a corner on the blaze Tuesday. The Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday morning that search teams on Monday had found the bodies of two more people. "Both individuals were...
actionnewsnow.com
Flash flood alerts lifted for Trinity & Siskiyou Counties
SISKIYOU & TRINITY COUNTIES, Calif. - 10:24 p.m. UPDATE - A flash flood warning has been lifted for parts of two northern California counties, according to the National Weather Service. The warnings, which impacted parts of Siskiyou and Trinity Counties, were issued at 6:10 p.m. The flash flood warning for...
Mount Shasta Herald
'Devastating': McKinney Fire destroys Klamath River community hub as California wildfire rages
If you wanted to join a Taco Tuesday get together, get married or play Bingo, the Klamath River Community Hall was where it happened. But not anymore. The McKinney Fire destroyed what was the hub of the tiny town of Klamath River, along Highway 96 west of Yreka. There are...
Mount Shasta Herald
McKinney Fire updates: Unstable air could create hazardous conditions; death toll at four
This story is provided free of charge as a public service to our communities. Please support local journalism and subscribe. The McKinney Fire in western Siskiyou County, the state's largest wildfire so far this fire season, grew slightly overnight to 56,165 acres as the death roll rose to four people.
Mount Shasta Herald
‘It was unreal’: Stories of destruction and survival in Northern California’s McKinney Fire
A Klamath River man said luck and preparation helped him and his wife survive the ferocious McKinney Fire, saying the flames racing his way as they escaped were "my worst nightmare." The frantic experience of Greg Oldfield and his wife Jeanne, whose home was miraculously spared, contrasts to that of...
KDRV
Fires burning across Southern Oregon and Northern California: evacuation centers open
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Weed: Weed Community Center located at 161 E. Lincoln Ave. Montague: cat evacuation center located at 200 S. 11th St. Yreka: dog evacuation center located at 2216 E. Oberlin Rd. Yreka: livestock animal evacuation center located at 1712 Fairlane Rd. SOUTHERN OREGON - Ashland: The church of...
Mount Shasta Herald
Two die in McKinney Fire as California's largest blaze this year surpasses 55,000 acres
This story is provided free of charge as a public service to our communities. Please support local journalism and subscribe. The McKinney Fire, the state’s largest wildfire to date, has claimed the lives of at least two people. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday morning that firefighters had...
Photographer rescues puppy from home destroyed in McKinney Fire
KLAMATH RIVER, Siskiyou County -- A photojournalist documenting the destruction of the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County over the weekend rescued a puppy that scampered from the debris of a destroyed home. On Saturday, Jonathan Rivas was capturing the property damage along Highway 96 in the community of Klamath River, situated along the Klamath River near the Oregon border at about 5:30 a.m."As I was setting up for a shot, a puppy came out running from the home that was leveled by the fire," Rivas said in a note accompanying his video footage. "The puppy greeted me with excitement, I...
Mount Shasta Herald
Erratic winds, dry lightning challenge firefighters as McKinney explodes to more than 50,000 acres
This story is provided free of charge as a public service to our communities. Please support local journalism and subscribe. Fueled by winds, the McKinney Fire — the largest wildfire to date in California this year — blew up for the second straight day on Sunday. The erratic...
KTVL
Fire crews heading to small lightning fires in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY — Updated August 2 at 2:12 pm: The Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest has had reports of seven new lightning fires. Six fires have firefighting crews addressing the flames and are 1/10 of an acre or less. Two are already contained. Firefighters are currently hiking to a...
KDRV
Lightning Keeps Firefighters Busy With New Fires
MEDFORD, Ore.— Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest (RRSNF) firefighters spent Tuesday searching for new fires and attacking confirmed starts. On the High Cascades Ranger District, firefighters are working to contain seven new fires, ranging from near the boundary with Crater Lake National Park south to near Fish Lake. The Beartree...
Mount Shasta Herald
McKinney Fire: 2 found dead inside burned-out car in Siskiyou's small Klamath River town
Two people have been found dead inside a vehicle that was burned in the McKinney Fire, the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office said. Around 10 a.m. Sunday, firefighters found the bodies in the burned-out vehicle in a residential driveway on Doggett Creek Road west of the town of Klamath River, the sheriff's office said.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon wildfires: Tuesday update
Here is an update on fires in Central and Southern Oregon from Central Oregon Fire Information and from the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. Central Oregon – Firefighters worked late and stayed out overnight on a number of the existing fires across central Oregon. There was no significant growth on any of the incidents despite gusty winds from passing thunderstorms. Resources responded to two additional fires yesterday evening.
krcrtv.com
Goats being used for fire fuel mitigation get loose in Shasta County
PALO CEDRO, Calif. — It was a day in the life of Animal Regulation Officers in Shasta County. Over the weekend, some goats being used for fire fuel mitigation got loose in the Palo Cedro area. Goat herders arrived with working dogs and were able to round them up,...
actionnewsnow.com
Over 1,000 customers went without power for several hours in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - 10:58 p.m. UPDATE - At last, all 1,175 customers had their power restored near Shingletown, according to the PG&E power outage map. The power outage, which began at 5:45 p.m. left over a thousand customers without power for several hours. PG&E began restoring the power gradually just after 9:10 p.m., with the last customers having power restored at 10:58 p.m., according to PG&E.
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has burned over 52,000 acres
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — For the most up-to-date information on the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County, please click here. McKinneyFire has currently burned 52,498 acres with 0% containment, according to Cal Fire. No word yet on containment. Update: JULY 31 11:00 AM. Klamath National Forest is now reporting the...
Mount Shasta Herald
Live updates: McKinney Fire prompts evacuation in Yreka; blaze now exceeds 50,000 acres
This story is provided free of charge as a public service to our communities. Please support local journalism and subscribe. Firefighters are battling the McKinney Fire near Yreka and several smaller fires in northwestern Siskiyou County. Communities northwest of Happy Camp to western Yreka remained under evacuation orders Sunday evening.
lakecountyexam.com
OSFM mobilizes task forces to McKinney Fire in California
The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) has mobilized three structural task forces at the request of California to the McKinney Fire. The fire is burning near Klamath River and Yreka, Calif. The task forces are from Marion, Linn, and Clackamas County. They will be tasked with protecting communities.
